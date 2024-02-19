Andrew Scott awkwardly quizzed about another actor’s junk on Baftas red carpet

Andrew Scott (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Baftas, the UK’s equivalent to the Oscars, took place in London last night. It attracted stars from some of the biggest movies from the past year, including Oppenheimer and Barbie.

Among those in attendance were Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal. The Irish actors appeared together in the hit queer fantasy, All Of Us Strangers. The movie was up for five awards but sadly walked away with none on the night.

The event threw up several viral moments, including an awkward one involving Scott, who is gay, on the red carpet.

Scott was quizzed by BBC entertainment correspondent, Colin Paterson. Paterson asked him about another fellow Irish actor, Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan.

Scott was asked what he thought of Keoghan’s naked scene at the end of Saltburn.

Someone else interrupts and tells Scott, 47, not to reveal any spoilers.

Scott, appearing uncomfortable, just says, “I won’t spoil it for anybody. It was great.”

The reporter encourages him to talk, telling him to “spoil away.”

Scott still refuses to comment and appears to shrug it off. The reporter then says “There was a lot of talk about prosthetics … How well do you know him?”

Scott, appearing awkward at the question, replies “I don’t know” and then turns and walks on, saying, ‘See you guys.”

Online, many found the encounter embarrassing and inappropriate.

This is frankly disgusting. Andrew Scott is there to support his multiple nominated film and THIS is what you ask? Then when he looks visibly uncomfortable the guy carried on. Truly horrid. #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/42VEoBXRQi — Alex Gilston 🔜 GFF 2024 (@PresenterAlex) February 18, 2024

There’s is something so deeply homophobic about asking Andrew Scott a gay man this weird ass question about Barry’s scene in Saltburn?? ask him about all of us strangers the BAFTA nominated film he is in… “how well do you know Barry” Andrew deserves an apology from the BBC pic.twitter.com/HpBliJGyHo — Amber ☽ 🇮🇪 (@wxlkover) February 18, 2024

At the time of writing, Scott nor the BBC had issued any statement about the encounter.

Keoghan, 31, has previously told Entertainment Weekly that he did not use a prosthetic for his naked appearance in Saltburn. In the scene, he dances around a country manor house to the song, “Murder On The Dancefloor” by Sophie Ellis Bextor.

Bextor herself was one of the highlights of last night’s show.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performs “Murder on the Dancefloor” at the #EEBAFTAs

pic.twitter.com/zK55TomIju — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 18, 2024

The big winner at last night’s event was Oppenheimer, which took seven awards, including Best Movie, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy) and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.).

Poor Things picked up five awards, including Best Actress for Emma Stone.

The best supporting actress went to Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers.

In a surprise appearance, Michael J. Fox, 62, presented the award for Best Movie. The actor, who has been living with Parkinson’s Disease for 30 years, received a standing ovation when he took the stage to present the award.