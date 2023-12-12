Paul Mescal says filming love scenes with Andrew Scott is “all I can think about”

To play love is such a great privilege, I think. And to do it with Andrew Scott, who’s the king of playing love. It’s just innate in his being both as an actor and as a human. Going into scenes with him is one of the greatest honors of my career to date…

…Films like this are an indication of a distance that we’ve traveled, but ultimately there’s quite a ways to go. All I can talk about is my experience with filming those scenes.

Andrew Scott’s character, Adam, who is in his mid-40s, has a difficult relationship to sex. My character serves as a safe landing space for him to re-explore his sexuality.

I think sex in film, when it can be healing and sexy at the same time, that’s when it’s at its best.

Paul Mescal speaking to fellow actor Natalie Portman for Variety about filming love scenes with Andrew Scott in “All Of Us Strangers”.