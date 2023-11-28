Somehow Paul Mescal & Andrew Scott’s ‘All Of Us Strangers’ press tour keeps getting hotter & hotter

Image Credit: ‘All of Us Strangers,’ Searchlight Pictures

Are your loins properly girded? Well, they better be because we’re just over a month away from the release of gay drama All Of Us Strangers, and—trust us—you’re not ready for the sizzling chemistry between stars Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal.

From acclaimed filmmaker Andrew Haigh (Weekend, 45 Years, many Looking episodes and the movie), the film adapts Taichi Yamada’s 1987 novel Strangers to tell a tale of love and loss like no other.

Scott plays Adam, a lonely London screenwriter who strikes up a cautious yet passionate romance with a younger man in his building named Harry (Mescal).

Meanwhile, Adam takes a trip to his suburban hometown and is surprised to find his parents (Claire Foy, Jamie Bell)—who died in a tragic accident 30 years earlier—living there, not looking a day older than when they passed.

Though that ghostly plot line is the main thrust of All Of Us Strangers—giving forty-something Adam an unusual opportunity to come out to his parents—much of the film’s buzz thus far has been directed toward the electrifying connection between co-stars Scott and Mescal, on-screen and off.

And, look, we get it! Scott’s career has been gradually on the rise ever since his stint as the “Hot Priest” on Fleabag, and Mescal basically came out of nowhere with 2020’s Normal People and has only continued to gain fame and acclaim. Putting these two handsome lads together only increases their irresistible star wattage.

Plus, it certainly helps that the pair seems to love spending time with one another. Even during the actor’s strike—when they couldn’t technically do press for the film—they were spotted partying together at a Madrid gay bar for Scott’s birthday, which drove Gay Twitter™ wild.

But now that they can do press? Hoo boy, we can hardly handle it.

They’ve been hitting the town together, looking sharp as they hit red carpets, special advanced screenings, and more. And they d*mn near broke the internet when they linked up with Fellow Travelers hunks Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey for the four-way photo op of our dreams.

Arranging this photo was the absolute hands-down highlight of my professional career pic.twitter.com/GpptNoyjsr — Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) November 17, 2023

All of which brings us to the question: How were we blessed with such a perfect pairing of actors? Surely there was a rigorous series of auditions and chemistry tests to figure out these two could bring the heat to All of Us Strangers, right?

Well, according to a new quote from Mescal making the rounds on Twitter X thanks to @FilmUpdates, the guys “didn’t need a chemistry read”—they just naturally hit it off instantaneously. ARE YOU KIDDING?!

Just that simple quote alone has the hearts and minds of Film Gays everywhere racing. See for yourself:

me after reading this: pic.twitter.com/MC7YIsEHUR — ras ali (@rasalistair) November 28, 2023

Their director, Haigh, only adds fuel to the fire in a new interview with People:

“They have amazing chemistry,” the filmmaker shares. “They’re both so soulful and they’re brilliant actors, and they bring the film to life. They are the things that bring the magic in the movie.”

And, yes, Haigh is well aware that he’s tapped into something magical here, acknowledging how close they’ve become through their work on his film.

“They were so excited to work with each other, and I think that meant so much to them,” he adds. “And they’re really good friends now. They hang out all the time, and so something special was created when they were working together, and they’re still so close. They still like each other and they still text and see each other all the time.”

How do we get into that group chat???

With T-minus 24 days until All Of Us Strangers hit theaters, Scott and Mescal’s bromantic press tour just might kill us.

All Of Us Strangers hits U.S. theaters on December 22.