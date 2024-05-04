Glen Powell, Paulie Calafiore reviews jocks & gay tequila: 10 things we’re obsessed with this week

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing/Etsy/Instagram @gayrodcon

As a ramen-haired Justin Timberlake once said, “It’s gonna be me May.”

NSYNC jokes aside, the fifth month of the year is here and rainy spring is giving way to sunshine, good vibes, and a healthy dose of gay chaos.

Just this week, Antoni Porowski started summer early, Rosie O’Donnell joined the cast of And Just Like That Season 3, David Archuleta linked up with Paula Abdul, and Darren Criss dubbed himself “culturally queer.”

Plus, Lukas Gage got a new beau, we got stuck in an A.I. Pride hellscape, and Johnny Knoxville revealed what’s really on his phone.

Otherwise, we’ve been preparing for an onslaught of official and unofficial May holidays, bopping to fresh tunes, and stocking up on cute clothes.

Goodbye April showers! Take in the May flowers, and get ready for the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week…

1. Gay Star Wars

Image Credit: Etsy

“May the Fourth be with you.” As any self-respecting gay geek knows, clever wordplay has transformed May 4th into Star Wars Day. Now, I’m not here to ignite any debate about the sequels or Disney+ spinoffs (remember when Laura Dern randomly played a villain?!), but I am obsessed with how the franchise’s impassioned fandom has forged their own queer representation.

Amongst my favorite Etsy creations are the clever May the Fierce Be With You Shirt (in a variety of colors from $21.25 – $23.80), this hilarious Chewbacca Spa Day Print ($18.99 – $29.99), and a comfy-looking Stormtrooper Pride Sweatshirt ($27.12 – $34.99).

2. All the World Beside by Garrard Conley

Garrard Conley –– the best-selling author behind conversion-therapy memoir Boy Erased –– just released his followup novel All the World Beside. And I’m here to tell you it’s a moving, fictional love story that was worth the wait.

The book ($21.99 on Amazon) follows a queer romance between a reverend and physician in 18th-century Puritan New England. Against the backdrop of the religious Great Awakening, the men and their communities must confront the meaning of love and being alive, as well as its clash with the spiritual beliefs they’ve known to be fact. It’s already an early contender for must-read queer novel of the summer.

3. Kit Connor‘s new haircut

Kit Connor shares new selfie. pic.twitter.com/OhMqJSlgeA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 1, 2024

Consider my heart stopped. As someone who ugly cried through every episode of Heartstopper Seasons 1 and 2, I’m a ginormous proponent of resident heartthrob Kit Connor getting everything he deserves. Next up on the docket? A muscled-up appearance in a military flick from Civil War director Alex Garland and a stint on Broadway as the uber romantic Romeo.

I’m not sure which role called for the 20-year-old to shed his boy bangs and enter his buzzcut era. But I agree with the sentiments he shared on his Instagram Story: “I kinda like it”!

4. Nose Best’s Pride Candle Collection

Image Credit: Nose Best Candles

As I always say, “The gay community knows best.” And we also Nose Best, judging by this queer and POC-owned candle company’s new Pride-themed collection. Based in Brooklyn, founders Brittany and Cristian are crafting irresistible soy-based, toxic-free, small-batch creations with impeccable attention to detail. Each one of their candles comes with its own curated Spotify playlist and mocktail recipe, helping you curate a vibe that goes beyond the olfactory senses.

Their latest selection, dedicated to the queer community, includes the luxe and lavender Midday Nap, the blueberry pancake-infused Running Late, and my personal fave: the peach mimosa-tinged Drag Brunch ($11 for 4 oz and $22 for 8 oz).

5. “Legs (Keep Dancing)” by Vanessa Williams

The queen is back! Vanessa Williams just dropped “Legs (Keep Dancing),” her first single in 15 years. And when the 61-year-old sings, “I’m about to give ’em hell again,” she certainly means it! The jubilant disco-pop track was inspired by the title of Diahann Carroll’s 2008 memoir, which taught Williams about “the fact that beauty fades, but your legs give you strength and are the last to go.”

That being said, this is certifiably a bop for all ages and Williams does not skimp on the choreography. With a “bump of Kylie and a shot of Donna Summer,” she might just have the other pop girls sweating a bit. And as a devotee of her Ugly Betty character Wilhemina Slater, I will never stop giving her flowers.

6. This LGBTQ+-owned tequila, perfect for a Cinco de Mayo margarita

Image Credit: Identity Spirits

This weekend is Cinco de Mayo, a Mexican holiday celebrating the country’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla. Of course, Americans have become accustomed to observing the day by saying things like “Cinco de Drinko” and consuming margaritas in bulk. But I digress!

If you’re planning on celebrating the fifth of May with tequila, I recommend checking out Identity Spirits, whose rainbow-marked libations run for $34.99 – $49.99 at Total Wine & More stores across the country. Plus, $1 from every bottle goes to LGBTQ+ charities like GLAAD, Drag Isn’t Dangerous, and The Equality Alliance. While they’ve also got a handful of vodka products, you can’t go wrong their award-winning Blanco Tequila –– just don’t forget the limes!

7. These unabashed New York fashion queens

These two queens, who were recently featured on fashion Instagram account Advanced Style, are everything I want to grow up to be in New York City!

In the short clip, the well-dressed ladies (Wendy Goodman and Behind the Velvet Ropes legend Lauren Ezersky with dog in tow) declare Fifth Avenue supremacy because of its vivid spirit and fashionable energy. Plus, they drop some nuggets of wisdom like, “Be who you really feel you are” and “You know I’m addicted to Schiaparelli now.” So, in conclusion, I need to “queen out” with them ASAP.

8. Paulie Calafiore reviewing jockstraps on social media

Image Credit: X/@PaulCalafiore_

Last year, Big Brother and The Challenge star Paulie Calafiore came out as bisexual, providing some much-needed visibility to LGBTQ+ athletes. Now, he’s making social media bearable by sharing some saucy pics in his quest to find the perfect jockstrap. Someone had to do it!

While he bares a little too much booty for us to embed right here, we can share a few of his critiques. “Idk I’m kind of a fan?!?! Not your traditional jock but I’m feeling it,” he wrote alongside a lil’ red number. And, as he declared alongside a black option: “The material is wayyyyyy softer than the last one I posted, def gives the monster room to breathe.” 👀 👀 👀

9. Tom Daley‘s lovingly queer clothing collection

Tom Daley, cute clothes, and adorable sayings. Do we even need to say more?

In honor of Global Love Day, the Olympian just dropped a new clothing collection inspired by Valentine’s Day cards he’s received from his hubby and son over the years. Insert resounding “Awww!” Highlights include the “I Love Me n ” Hoodie ($77), the Be Nice or Go Away Crop Top ($24) and of course, a Sounds Gay Tote ($18).

10. Glenn Powell (and a random Troye Sivan song) in Anyone But You on Netflix

OK, so Anyone But You is not a queer rom-com per se. (Although the loose Much Ado About Nothing adaptation takes place at a gay wedding.) Nevertheless, the sleeper hit of a comedy just arrived on Netflix and for a number of reasons, it might be worth your gay time.

In attempting to fake-woo the gorgeous Sydney Sweeney, the perfectly sculpted Glen Powell shows plenty of skin. Then, a Natasha Bedingfield hit becomes a pivotal plot point. And finally, “Got Me Started” by Troye Sivan plays during, perhaps, the most unexpected needle drop in recent memory. If you’re not sold yet, did I mention Powell is shirtless A LOT?!

