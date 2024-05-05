Why do gay men look younger than their straight counterparts?

Have you ever gone to a high school reunion and decided that you look way better than any of your straight male classmates?

On Reddit, r/AskGayMen users are sounding off on the reasons why queer men tend to look more youthful than their straight counterparts.

“I do think that, more and more, the line is getting blurred, but as a 44-year-old guy who people often think is in their late 20s, I do think it’s a late millennial vibe, lol,” Reddit user Animalrebellion27 wrote, starting the conversation.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

“This isn’t meant as a dig at straight guys and is only based on me and my friends, family, [and] work colleagues, [who are] pretty diverse in gender, sexuality, race, etc., but it seems to be quite a divide. All the straight guys who used to bully me at school for being gay are looking haggard now, lol.”

Of course, queer men show up in an infinite number of ways, and many people go for older-looking men. But if this trend really is a trend, what might explain the discrepancy?

Commenters have theories, some of which we’re presenting (abridged and tidied up) below.

Skin care

“My money’s on skin care. Basic AF SPF and moisturizer makes a world of difference, and a lot of straight men just… refuse. I don’t know a single woman who doesn’t at least use moisturizer, if not a whole regimen. I know maybe one straight man who does.”

“Most of us take care of our skin. It’s hard to find a straight man who uses sunblock, moisturizer, or chapstick. This makes them age a lot faster. My dad likes to work outside a lot, and I would have to make his ass wear a sun hat to cover his face.”

Fashion

“Straight guys are less likely to be fashion-forward (not always), so their styles age them, whether it’s hair or clothing. Straight guys are also more likely to have facial hair of any variety, in my opinion. In gay guys facial hair is stereotyped.”

“Gays are more likely to follow current hair and clothing styles that make people look younger.”

Children

“Straight guys are also more likely to have become fathers (again, not all), and having kids ages you. Gay guys can’t accidentally have kids at 22 or 27 or 35. It’s a planned choice.”

“Kids are stressful. Stress ages.”

“Child-rearing ages one.”

“Kids. It’s children. They suck the life and money out of you and cause stress. That ages a man.”

And finally, superiority

“We are superior.”

JK, maybe.

Why do you think queer men often look younger than their straight brethren? Let us know in the comments!