This 65-year-old muscle daddy is living his best life while wearing as little clothes as possible

Madonna isn’t the only 65-year-old at the top of their game.

Clayton Paterson is a former lawyer, a father, a grandfather, and one damn hot muscle daddy.

The booked and busy gay fitness model turned 65 earlier this month and is redefining how people view getting older.

Welcome to the silver fox smoke show!

Despite having the physique a 20something would envy, Paterson kept it pretty modest while reflecting on his milestone birthday.

“Still holding up. Sure, a few clicks and snaps. But overall, I’ll take it. I feel neither young nor old. I just feel … right,” he captioned a photo wearing nothing weightlifting gloves. “Sleep, exercise and broccoli. The keys to longevity. And some chocolate and, ok, definitely some … you know (hubba hubba).”

He added: “Let’s get it on! And, keep it going. If you let Mother Nature take her course, she’ll treat you well. You just can’t fool Mother Nature!”

Patterson is also shattering societal expectations of what can be achieved as we mature.

While he always maintained a healthy lifestyle, he began to really transform physically after coming out of the closet in December 2015, at the age of 56.

“I got much more serious about my gym time in my early fifties and then at fifty-nine, I decided to compete in physique competitions,” the father of four grown children previously told the Daily Mail. “That’s when I really transformed my body into what you see today. But, while how I look is wonderful, the more important outcome is how I feel physically.”

Paterson bulked up enough to enter two national bodybuilding competitions, but did it all the old fashioned way by sweating it out in the gym.

“I often get asked if I’m on steroids or what supplements do, I take; I do none of those and my natural testosterone level is actually above the normal range,” he told the outlet. “I attribute that to the fact that I have maintained my muscle tone.”

Paterson is now a sought after fashion model and routinely appears in ads for national swimsuit and underwear brands.

But when forced, he also looks quite dapper fully clothed.

Who wouldn’t want take a ride with him?

In his personal life, Paterson has also found his match in partner Sheldon Joseph.

The pair have been together for several years, travel the world together, and even have a joint Instagram account to highlight their matching musculature.

The two make for one very handsome and fit couple.

Despite being in great physical shape, Paterson addressed how Father Time can’t be fully avoided, but still offered encouragement for people of all ages to heed.

“Yes, I do need to monitor the hair in my ears, wonder where my readers are, do my anti-sciatica stretches, and my backflip rotation has slowed,” Paterson wrote in a follow-up birthday post. “But, just know, it can be a wonderful time of life. We have the power to make it so.”

Wise words from a gorgeous man.

Scroll down for more shots of Clay Paterson striking Zoolander poses and living life to the fullest …