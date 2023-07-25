Fitness author Jorge Cruise raises heart rates with his workout routines & shirtless selfies

Jorge Cruise is a fitness trainer and New York Times best-selling author of more than 10 books, including 8 Minutes in the Morning, The Belly Fat Cure Diet, and The 3-Hour Diet, among others.

Born in Mexico City, the out 52-year-old got his first big break after training Oprah Winfrey in 1998 and appearing on her iconic talk show and magazine.

Throughout the years, Cruise would go on to flaunt his fitness regimens on a litany of television shows such as Good Morning America, The View, Today, Live with Regis & Kelly, Rachael Ray, and Access Hollywood.

In addition to Oprah, his celebrity clients have included Khloe Kardashian, Brooke Burke, and Real Housewives of New York cast members Dorinda Medley, LuAnn de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer.

On top of his wellness skills, Cruise is also very easy on the eyes:

Received questions about losing too much weight if you only eat one meal a day otherwise known as, #OMAD. The research is shown clearly that when you extend your fast beyond 20 hours the autophagy increases significantly giving you incredible health benefits. #JorgeCruise pic.twitter.com/AcgO2pKCmM — Jorge Cruise (@jorgecruise) September 21, 2020

Cruise has also been open about his past health and personal struggles. In addition to battling his own weight issues in his youth, the Latin heartthrob didn’t come to terms with who he really was until later in life. At the age of 39, he came out as a gay man and divorced his wife.

The former couple have an amicable split as they co-parent their two young sons together.

In 2015, Cruise found love and got engaged to entertainment professional Samuel Ayers at Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

The pair married the following year and enjoyed an active life traveling the world together.

Unfortunately, Cruise and Ayers split in 2019.

Throughout his ups and downs, Cruise has maintained a healthy outlook on life for himself and his clients.

In addition to launching his self-titled podcast, he’s created an electrolyte beverage entitled Zero Hunger Water, which claims to improve hydration and reduce food cravings.

Between his diet books, fitness regimens, podcast, and products, Cruise is quite the motivational force!

While you figure out your next steps towards your health goals, get further inspired by peeping more of Cruise’s best shots from his Twitter page below:

