WATCH: Pedro Pascal’s in danger in this super queer crime caper with a throwback charm

Image Credit: ‘Drive-Away Dolls,’ Focus Features

Cinephiles have long obsessed over the work of Joel and Ethan Coen, the sibling filmmakers who bring memorable characters and sharp, bone-dry wit to all of their movies, whether wacky farces or cold-blooded thrillers.

But, give or take a Fargo, their films have historically been concerned with straight, white men.

However, the latest Coen Brother offering (Ethan directed this one solo, based off a script co-written with longtime editor Tricia Cooke), switches things up in a big way, following a pair of young lesbian protagonists—with a queer-friendly cast, to boot.

Drive-Away Dolls is a queer crime caper that definitely appears to rank among to Coen Brothers’ more comedic offerings, but with a real sense of danger and thrill—as is their wont to do (a la Raising Arizona or Burn After Reading).

The story centers on Jamie (Fosse/Verdon‘s Margaret Qualley), a free-spirited party girl, and her more straight-laced friend, Marian (Blockers‘ Geraldine Viswanathan). After Jamie’s latest breakup, the pair decides they need a fresh start and embark on a road trip to Tallahassee without a care in the world.

But, again, it’s a movie from one of the Coen Brothers, so you know it can’t be that easy…

Image Credit: ‘Drive-Away Dolls,’ Focus Features

It turns out, there’s some precious cargo in the trunk of their rental car: A suitcase with some mysterious contents that a group of inept criminals are after. And thus begins a hot pursuit cross-country as our heroes attempt to evade capture—or worse—and take matter into their own hands.

And that’s not all: The ensemble of this one really is a delight. For starters, there’s Daddy Du Jour Pedro Pascal as a bespoke-suited man in peril. (We worry his character’s not long for this movie, but we’ll jump at any chance to see our guy on the big screen.)

This year’s Pride50 honoree, Colman Domingo, turns up as what appears to be a smooth-talking crime boss. Former Funny Girl Beanie Feldstein plays a small-town cop who ends up helping Jamie and Marian. Plus, there’s Matt Damon, Bill Camp, Gentefied‘s Annie Gonzalez, and—wait a minute—is that Miley Cyrus?

Anyway, the whole thing looks like zany fun, and with a cast that eclectic, we can’t not be intrigued!

Drive-Away Dolls opens in theaters everyone on September 22. You can watch the first trailer for the film below: