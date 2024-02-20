Madonna falls on stage, but FINALLY gets vindication for the biggest diss in pop music history

Over the weekend, the world learned on multiple fronts how you cannot keep the Queen of Pop down, no matter how hard some may try.
While Madonna literally wound up flat on her back after falling on stage in the midst of her Celebration Tour on Sunday (more on that in a minute), the pop icon finally got vindication for not being invited to a seminal moment in pop history.
On January 28, 1985, more than 40 of the most famous singers in the world united under one roof to record the blockbuster charity single “We Are the World” following the live taping of the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
The star-studded lineup featured music legends like Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, Smokey Robinson, Dionne Warwick, Kenny Rogers, Paul Simon and Cyndi Lauper, among others.
For decades, fans of a certain age have always wondered why Madonna – whose iconic single “Like a Virgin” was the number 1 song in the country that week and was at the AMAs that evening – was curiously absent from the superstar recording which benefitted famine relief in Africa and also featured celebrities like Dan Aykroyd, Bette Midler and LaToya Jackson.
On Friday, Lionel Richie, who co-wrote “We Are the World,” was confronted with the decision to exclude the biggest female pop star in the world from the track during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
“At the beginning you guys talk about Cyndi Lauper and Madonna,” Kimmel said referencing Richie’s new Netflix documentary The Greatest Night in Pop, which documents the recording of the single.
“We know Cyndi Lauper was in this thing. It was like, who should we invite Cyndi Lauper or Madonna?” the host continued, before asking the question everyone has been wondering since the documentary premiered in January. “Why did it have to be Cyndi Lauper or Madonna?”
“It’s probably one of the most interesting questions in the world because we had only a half a line to sing. Let me say this now, a half a line. So we had to have voices that people knew right away. And so, for whatever reason, and by the way, we didn’t know whether Cyndi was coming,” Richie said. “The point was, you have to have an identifiable voice, for whatever reason it was just, Cyndi had that.”
But Kimmel pressed further on why two female pop singers were pitted against each other.
“But you couldn’t have both of them? You guys made a mistake,” Kimmel said.
Richie appeared a bit shocked but couldn’t help but reaffirm Kimmel’s statement.
“I’m gonna say this now on national and international television — you’re right,” Richie said. “We made a mistake.”
It’s not an apology, but it’s a beginning.
Two days after Richie’s admission of regret, Madonna laughed off a public stumble after falling off a chair at the Seattle stop of her Celebration Tour on Sunday.
While singing her 1986 hit “Open Your Heart,” the 65-year-old diva straddled a chair and got dragged by a dancer across the stage. However, the dancer suddenly lost their footing, slipped and took Madonna down with them. Not again!
But fear not, Madonna handled it like a pro and never stopped singing as she continued with the number only stopping to let out a laugh.
The Queen of Pop always lands back on her feet!
Madonna has not commented on the stumble, but she did share an Instagram Story expressing her delight with the performance in general.
“Thank You Seattle,” she wrote on an image of her singing on stage. “It was a heavenly experience!”
While the Celebration Tour was initially delayed following her hospitalization for a bacterial infection in June, Madonna successfully kicked it off in Europe in October. It arrived to the US in December and will continue traversing the country through April, before heading to Mexico.
Meanwhile, Madonna’s new music continues to set new standards as her collab with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti, “Popular,” has now spent 30 weeks on the single charts in the UK, becoming the second-longest-charting hit of her career in the country, per Forbes.
The trio dropped the song’s music video on Friday, nine months after it was initially released.
The Queen will outrun us all, kids!
dbmcvey
Of course you can’t have two female singers! That would be crazy.
Cyndi Lauper is one of the better parts of the song.
Also, they’re always saying how weird it was that Bette Midler was there, but Bette did have hit songs. Dan Akroyd was a weird choice, but I’m sure LaToya was just hanging around with her brother. She had a song, but I don’t think you could claim it was a hit.
graphicjack
This still smells like crap to me. There were plenty of people in that song and that video who weren’t even singers, just friends of MJ, Quincy and Lionel. They didn’t have to give her ‘half of a line’. They could have invited her to be a part of the chorus if there was no part for her to sing. And of course they could have been gracious and given some others, who had multiple lines, a little less to do. The reality was, they assumed she was going to be a flash in the pan… she had a few hits from her first record and Like a Virgin was a smash, but almost everyone in the industry assumed she’s fade as soon as she appeared. Dick Clark actually had to fight tooth and nail to put her performance at Live Aid later that year on TV at all. She refused to sing the song with the others at the finale of Live Aid because she wasn’t included on the record, and good for her.
Madonna wasn’t vindicated by Lionel admitting he made a mistake. Madonna vindicated herself by being more wildly successful than almost everyone who sang in that ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’ tired knockoff. Success is the best revenge.
BigRedEO
Maybe it’s because Cyndi Lauper can actually sing, while Madonna’s “singing” sounds like a goat dying from inhaling too much helium.
eastoan
GFY for this comment. This woman has never claimed to be an opera singer doing pop. Her career speaks for itself. She wouldn’t have made it this long if she couldn’t sing.
I swear to god, the gays that like to drag her are just the absolute worst. This woman has carried your flag for decades and helped advance causes that others would run the other way from.
You can dislike her; that’s fine. But don’t be a lazy bitch with takes like this
MISTERJETT
bigred, stfu!!!
nm4047
Ah, the old friends with benefits reasoning. Was Madonna asked what she felt about not being asked? Early days (as such) for her career. I’m guessing at the time he focus was on making money for herself not a charity that, I believe, had a contractual limitation of 18mths to pay royalties to the cause. NFI, how much since 1986-7 has been earnt, but now it goes to the writers, ie Richie, Jacksons estate & whoever else is listed as writing credits.