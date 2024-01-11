New York museum expresses “regret” for what it said about Madonna and amends its exhibit

A museum in New York City has amended a display after an outcry by Madonna fans.

The ​​Museum of Sex is located in Manhattan. Its stated mission is to “preserve and present the history, evolution and cultural significance of human sexuality.”

Part of this includes displays that touch upon the arrival of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s. It includes a collection of music videos from the era, but notes, “Mainstream musicians such as Madonna, Prince and Queen failed to openly acknowledge the devastation of the moment, focusing on the music video format to play with erotic fantasies. The AIDS crisis hit home when Queen front man Freddie Mercury died in 1991 from the virus.”

Once an image of the display was posted online, many Madonna fans were quick to cry foul. Madonna was famed for speaking out about safer sex in the 1980s. She even included written advice in her Like A Prayer album in 1989.

As one Queerty contributor previously noted, reading the ‘Facts About AIDS’ advice probably saved his life.

Before this, Madonna had already lost close friends to AIDS, including a former roommate, Martin Burgoyne. Only recently, during a concert appearance, Madonna spoke of holding his hand when he passed away in 1986. He was just 23.

Rectify this. Spread the word. #MuseumofSEX NYC is telling 100% lies abt Madonna.They claim she wasn't involved in fighting AIDS. She been on countless psa's, raised so much money, written songs, received so many awards. To disregard her work is willful ignorance & offensive!!! pic.twitter.com/8Ef0KGq6uv — Nonniequeen (@nonniequeen5) January 2, 2024

The influential TheAIDSMemorial Instagram account was among those to call on the museum to amend its display. It called upon it to “Get your facts right.”

The museum has since responded.

“We have since amended our signage in the museum to point out the early steps Madonna took to bring attention to the AIDS crisis. We regret any negative light this may have shined. It was purely unintentional.”

Many welcomed the quick response, although some say it stopped short of an actual apology.

Madonna has consistently advocated for people safely exploring their sexuality. She has also raised awareness around HIV across her career. She’s currently touring the US with her Celebration greatest hits show. One segment that has earned particular praise is when she sings “Live To Tell” against a backdrop of images of people lost to HIV.