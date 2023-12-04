Madonna recalls holding the hand of her best friend as he died from AIDS in the 80s

Madonna is currently in Europe with her eagerly-awaited Celebration tour of Greatest Hits.
One portion of the show that has been widely praised is when she sings the ballad, “Live To Tell”. Visuals display the faces of people lost to AIDS. These include many whom Madonna, 65, knew personally, such as celebrated artist Keith Haring.
On Friday night, Madonna performed at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands. She took the opportunity to remind the audience it was World AIDS Day and that people are still dying from HIV-related illnesses.
“Today is World AIDS Day. Do you know that?” she asked the audience. “Is that important to anybody? Maybe it seems like it’s so far away that it doesn’t mean anything.
“But let me explain something to you. There is no cure for AIDS. People still die of AIDS. Did you know that?”
A handful of people shouted “Yes.”
“Just five people said ‘yes’,” noted Madonna pointedly.
Madonna just gave the most heartfelt important speech for World Aids Day in Amsterdam just now that everyone should hear. Bawling. 🥹 #CelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/tFtAHnpU3a— ✨ (@Martiijnn) December 2, 2023
Early days in New York City
“When I first came to New York, I was lucky enough to eventually meet and become friends with so many amazing artists, musicians, painters, singers, dancers, the list goes on and on,” she recalled.
“And then one day, people started getting sick, and nobody could understand what was happening… people were starting to lose weight, people were dropping like flies.”
“The news started calling it ‘the gay cancer’ because it was predominantly in the gay community. Which was a terrible shame because, I don’t know if you understand this right now but in the early 80s, it was not cool to be gay. It was not accepted to be gay. Did you know that?” she asks the audience. “Or do you just take it for granted right now?”
“So to be able to stand up and say ‘I am a homosexual’ was a very brave action … being gay was considered sinful and disgusting.”
“People were dying everywhere. I’m not exaggerating. Every day I would wake up and hear a new story, a new friend, I’d be visiting someone new, I’d be sitting by their bedside watching them die. Hundreds and hundreds.
“Meanwhile, nobody in the medical community wanted to do anything about it, because they said, ‘Fuck it, they’re f*gg*ts, they deserve to die.’
“It was a pretty devastating, scary time. And I personally lost so many friends, so many loved ones. I would have cut off my arms if I could have found a cure for them to live.”
Martin Burgoyne
Madonna says she watched “so many” people die, including men, women and children.
“For me, it was like a whole generation was wiped out. And I watched my very best friend, Martin, die.”
This was her close friend and roommate Martin Burgoyne, an up-and-coming artist who died at 23 in 1986.
“I was holding his hand. He was suffering so much; he could barely breathe. He wanted me to play Maria Callas… And I did. And I said, ‘Please, Martin, let go.’ And I watched his spirit leave his body.”
She says Martin is the first face to appear on the screens during the performance of “Live To Tell”.
“And there were so many others afterward,” Madonna added.
“I’m not saying this because I want you to feel sorry for me. I want you to recognize how lucky you are right now to be alive!”
Madonna has been speaking out about HIV since she first became famous in the mid-80s. In 1989, in her Like A Prayer album, she included an insert with facts about HIV and AIDS. It was undoubtedly seen by millions of young people who were just beginning to explore their sexuality.
Earlier this year, Madonna herself endured her own health problems after falling critically ill with a bacterial infection. She had to postpone the Celebration tour, which was due to start in North America. It instead started in London in October. It will begin its US dates in New York on December 13th.
Elton praises Madonna
Elton John, who was famously not a big fan of Madonna for many years, was among those to praise the way the Celebration show shines a spotlight on HIV.
On his Instagram page, Elton wrote, “We’re deeply moved by the heartfelt tribute from @madonna during her Celebration Tour performance of “Live to Tell”, honoring the 40.4 million people we’ve lost to AIDS.
“Thank you, Madonna, for your advocacy and compassion, and for raising important awareness of the ongoing mission to end AIDS.
“With 39 million people living with HIV today, 9.4 million of whom are not currently on life-saving treatment, we must keep using our voices and platforms to ensure everyone has the opportunity to live full and healthy lives.”
8 Comments
Gabby
I was able to see this new show in London and was blown away, she is still such a good performer. I am trying to go again.
Roger Cohen
I just saw her in Milan and I only fell in love with her more. Incredible at 65.
bachy
Madonna has bravely championed and supported gays throughout one of the most perilous and painful periods of our history. She brought awareness to our struggle for equal rights, funding to the tragedy of AIDS, but also somehow managed to bring music, dancing and joy – despite our trials. History will see her as our patron saint. Never forget.
graphicjack
This really moved me, and you could tell how deeply she meant this. Her voice cracking… that brought me to tears. This is a really important message and a great way to honour those we lost and to be grateful for what we have. I just watched my father die this year and I know what she meant when she said you just hope they let go and that sense of calm and peace, and of course, sadness, when they finally stop breathing after so much pain. She clearly meant this, and the pain still hurts for her. For all those jaded young queers, for all those who think LG created gay rights, they need to watch this and learn. This was such a terrible time and she was one of only a few who really was there for us. Thank you, Madonna, for your tireless activism and heart. Our community owes you so much.
Mr.Gavin Elster
It’s nice to see “Madge” giving some voice to those we lost to HIV/AIDS. But……is she putting some of her considerable money where her mouth is? She said at her recent concerts “In the 80’s it wasn’t cool to be gay. ” In many parts of our world, and these parts increase daily, (HELLO: Russia, Poland, Hungary, Iran, Jamaica and many Parts of Africa and the Arab world) it’s not only “not cool” but can result in murder, torture or imprisonment for being, or even perceived as lgbt+
radiooutmike
People saying people are gay because it’s cool now is a very back-handed compliment. But, it is indicative of the change of thought about our community in permissive societies.
But it’s never been a game about being cool; merely just existing in most of the world.
CNY1983
I knew Martin also. He was full of life, fearless, funny, cute, a smart ass and smart. I met them together on December 4th, 1983. 40 years ago today.
bachy
Oh wow! Please share more about the both of them if you are inspired to do so!