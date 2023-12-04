Madonna recalls holding the hand of her best friend as he died from AIDS in the 80s

Madonna is currently in Europe with her eagerly-awaited Celebration tour of Greatest Hits.

One portion of the show that has been widely praised is when she sings the ballad, “Live To Tell”. Visuals display the faces of people lost to AIDS. These include many whom Madonna, 65, knew personally, such as celebrated artist Keith Haring.

On Friday night, Madonna performed at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands. She took the opportunity to remind the audience it was World AIDS Day and that people are still dying from HIV-related illnesses.

“Today is World AIDS Day. Do you know that?” she asked the audience. “Is that important to anybody? Maybe it seems like it’s so far away that it doesn’t mean anything.

“But let me explain something to you. There is no cure for AIDS. People still die of AIDS. Did you know that?”

A handful of people shouted “Yes.”

“Just five people said ‘yes’,” noted Madonna pointedly.

Madonna just gave the most heartfelt important speech for World Aids Day in Amsterdam just now that everyone should hear. Bawling. 🥹 #CelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/tFtAHnpU3a — ✨ (@Martiijnn) December 2, 2023

Early days in New York City

“When I first came to New York, I was lucky enough to eventually meet and become friends with so many amazing artists, musicians, painters, singers, dancers, the list goes on and on,” she recalled.

“And then one day, people started getting sick, and nobody could understand what was happening… people were starting to lose weight, people were dropping like flies.”

“The news started calling it ‘the gay cancer’ because it was predominantly in the gay community. Which was a terrible shame because, I don’t know if you understand this right now but in the early 80s, it was not cool to be gay. It was not accepted to be gay. Did you know that?” she asks the audience. “Or do you just take it for granted right now?”

“So to be able to stand up and say ‘I am a homosexual’ was a very brave action … being gay was considered sinful and disgusting.”

“People were dying everywhere. I’m not exaggerating. Every day I would wake up and hear a new story, a new friend, I’d be visiting someone new, I’d be sitting by their bedside watching them die. Hundreds and hundreds.

“Meanwhile, nobody in the medical community wanted to do anything about it, because they said, ‘Fuck it, they’re f*gg*ts, they deserve to die.’

“It was a pretty devastating, scary time. And I personally lost so many friends, so many loved ones. I would have cut off my arms if I could have found a cure for them to live.”

Martin Burgoyne

Madonna says she watched “so many” people die, including men, women and children.

“For me, it was like a whole generation was wiped out. And I watched my very best friend, Martin, die.”

This was her close friend and roommate Martin Burgoyne, an up-and-coming artist who died at 23 in 1986.

“I was holding his hand. He was suffering so much; he could barely breathe. He wanted me to play Maria Callas… And I did. And I said, ‘Please, Martin, let go.’ And I watched his spirit leave his body.”

She says Martin is the first face to appear on the screens during the performance of “Live To Tell”.

L-R: Martin Burgoyne, Christopher Flynn and Keith Haring images during Madonna’s Celebration show (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

“And there were so many others afterward,” Madonna added.

“I’m not saying this because I want you to feel sorry for me. I want you to recognize how lucky you are right now to be alive!”

Madonna has been speaking out about HIV since she first became famous in the mid-80s. In 1989, in her Like A Prayer album, she included an insert with facts about HIV and AIDS. It was undoubtedly seen by millions of young people who were just beginning to explore their sexuality.

Earlier this year, Madonna herself endured her own health problems after falling critically ill with a bacterial infection. She had to postpone the Celebration tour, which was due to start in North America. It instead started in London in October. It will begin its US dates in New York on December 13th.

Elton praises Madonna

Elton John, who was famously not a big fan of Madonna for many years, was among those to praise the way the Celebration show shines a spotlight on HIV.

On his Instagram page, Elton wrote, “​​We’re deeply moved by the heartfelt tribute from @madonna during her Celebration Tour performance of “Live to Tell”, honoring the 40.4 million people we’ve lost to AIDS.

“Thank you, Madonna, for your advocacy and compassion, and for raising important awareness of the ongoing mission to end AIDS.

“With 39 million people living with HIV today, 9.4 million of whom are not currently on life-saving treatment, we must keep using our voices and platforms to ensure everyone has the opportunity to live full and healthy lives.”