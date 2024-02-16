Madonna drops a surprise new video, Dua is done playing games, Vincint’s feel-good anthem: Your weekly bop roundup

Pop music in 2024 is kicking off with an electrifying energy, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing down as we head into spring. With a lineup of highly anticipated album releases from artists like Ariana Grande, Kacey Musgraves, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and many more, the excitement is palpable. Amidst this wave of pop sensations, equally enthralling releases from queer artists are making waves as well, and we’re committed to keeping you in the loop, week after week, so you don’t miss out on all the emerging talent coming out of our community.

So, listen up, and check out this week’s edition of “bop after bop”…

“Training Season” by Dua Lipa

Most thought Dua Lipa was just warming up, but as she says in her new single, “training season’s over”, and she’s ready to play. “Training Season” is a pulsating pop hymn that ignites the senses with Lipa’s self-assured cadence and twinkles of ABBA-esque production. With lyrics lacing the song on knowing what she wants from a lover, (“Are you somebody who can go there? / ‘Cause I don’t wanna have to show ya”), it will leave you boldly strutting into your next rendezvous knowing they better come correct.

“GOOD II ME” by VINCINT

Nobody delivers an anthem quite like Vincint. This powerhouse pop star has returned with “GOOD II ME”, another feel-good smash to add to his already impressive catalog. Opening with a timeless piano riff that builds into an explosive chorus backed by Vincint’s captivating vocals, the song effortlessly ushers you to the dancefloor and won’t let you leave. It’s what we have come to expect from an established queer artist that has been soundtracking our lives and long nights with each release, and we can’t wait for more.

“Head Head Honcho” by Kim Petras

She’s in Miami, b****! Kim is back with Slut Pop: Miami, a new sensual, sun-soaked edition of her cult classic EP. She’s turned up the camp a few degrees this go around, evident with the in-your-face eroticism of the tracklist, but “Head Head Honcho” levels the playing field a bit as a smooth sexy track, but is in no way off limits to Kim’s not so tongue-in-cheek lyrics. Listen, it’s fun, silly provocative pop perfect for the afters, and if you don’t believe me, just press play and try it for yourself.

“Good Boy” by Zee Machine

We are living for this influx of horny gay pop songs right now, and Zee Machine has delivered a gritty banger that sticks out from the rest. “Good Boy” blends 70’s rock and roll elements, modern pop sensibilities, and choral chanting to form a larger-than-life soundscape for such an intimate subject matter. This bop demands a crowd, and if this song is anything to go by, we’re sure Zee will have the audience in the palm of their hand.

“Popular” by The Weeknd, Madonna & Playboi Carti

Didn’t think you’d see new Madge content this week, did you? Thankfully, the Queen of Pop has graced our screens again in the music video for “Popular”, a collaboration with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti that originally dropped in June of last year as part of the soundtrack to the short-lived HBO Original Series The Idol. Though this video was filmed months ago, we’re blessed to see Madonna serving looks and showing us all she’s still got it, thanks to the video premiering on the Fortnite Festival Jam Stage. Listen, it’s confusing, I know, but what’s certain is that the track has been quite “popular” in the UK, becoming her highest charting song on the UK singles chart since “Celebration” in 2009.

“hypothetical” by KiNG MALA

Queer alt-pop songstress KiNG MALA has gifted fans with her latest single “hypothetical” this Valentine’s Day that ​​showcases what she does best: injecting the perfect amount of sardonic sarcasm into a nuanced narrative. The track follows her critically acclaimed SPILT MILK EP and a sold-out headline tour, and although this marks the end of an era, it also hints at a bright future for this prolific artist.

“i’m in love, i’m in love” by Zach Benson

Zach Benson is continuing to deliver gay singer-songwriter excellence with his latest single “i’m in love, i’m in love”. With verses reminiscent of Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” and a sweet, swooping chorus that perfectly matches Benson’s magnetic energy, you may find yourself falling in love with this catchy tune too.