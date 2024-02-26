PHOTOS: 12 times Andrew Scott absolutely destroyed the red carpet during award season

On top of a phenomenal performance in the romantic fantasy film All of Us Strangers, Andrew Scott has been giving fashion excellence throughout the movie’s entire award show blitz.
From premiere to premiere and gala to gala, the out 47-year-old Irish hunk – who often works with stylist Warren Alfie Baker – never faltered demolishing every red carpet with his impeccable flair in a sea of chic rainbow fits.
While hetero style stars like Timothée Chalamet and Ryan Gosling are constantly getting revered for their dapper duds (and rightfully so), Scott has been killing the game with half the pomp and circumstance. That changes now!
Sadly, the Academy Awards snubbed Scott and the film giving both absolutely no love this year. And with the Oscars less than two weeks away – and no other major film award shows left – our days of seeing Scott turning arrivals into a runway show may be heading for a slow down. (At least until the premiere of Ripley later this year.)
So what better time than now to take a second to honor our boy Scott and all the sartorial gold he rocked this season to become our next great fashion king!
Click through and lay your eyes on all of the fiercest fits from Andrew Scott’s award-worthy All of Us Strangers era …
Independent Spirit Awards in LA – Feb. 25, 2024
This slick yellow custom Etro serve was anything but mellow. The cropped jacket is everything!
BAFTAs in London – Feb. 18, 2024
He can always leave us on red with this custom Berluti anytime he damn well pleases.
Santa Barbara International Film Festival – Feb. 10, 2024
This white Amiri suit is giving gauze for your nerves!
London Critics’ Circle Film Awards – Feb. 4. 2024
Smith. Paul Smith.
All Of Us Strangers London premiere – Jan. 23. 2024
Pretty in pink Lvir.
National Board of Review Awards in NYC – Jan. 11, 2024
Bedazzling in Sandro Paris.
Governors Awards in LA – Jan. 9, 2024
You can never go wrong in all black Givenchy.
Golden Globes in LA – Jan. 7, 2024
This winter white Valentino is not for the faint of heart.
All of Us Strangers LA premiere – Dec. 9, 2023
Everyone was green with envy over his emerald Lanvin suit and louche tie-front shirt.
British Independent Film Awards – Dec. 3, 2024
The black Givenchy let his jewelry and formfitting tank take the spotlight.
Gotham Awards in NYC – Nov. 27, 2023
Category is: luxury in custom Prada.
GQ Men of the Year Awards in London – Nov. 15, 2023
Richard Gere’s American Gigolo gets a modern update in this divine Valentino ensemble.
Check out the All of Us Strangers trailer below and then stream the entire masterpiece on Hulu now!
