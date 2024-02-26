PHOTOS: 12 times Andrew Scott absolutely destroyed the red carpet during award season

On top of a phenomenal performance in the romantic fantasy film All of Us Strangers, Andrew Scott has been giving fashion excellence throughout the movie’s entire award show blitz.

From premiere to premiere and gala to gala, the out 47-year-old Irish hunk – who often works with stylist Warren Alfie Baker – never faltered demolishing every red carpet with his impeccable flair in a sea of chic rainbow fits.

While hetero style stars like Timothée Chalamet and Ryan Gosling are constantly getting revered for their dapper duds (and rightfully so), Scott has been killing the game with half the pomp and circumstance. That changes now!

Sadly, the Academy Awards snubbed Scott and the film giving both absolutely no love this year. And with the Oscars less than two weeks away – and no other major film award shows left – our days of seeing Scott turning arrivals into a runway show may be heading for a slow down. (At least until the premiere of Ripley later this year.)

So what better time than now to take a second to honor our boy Scott and all the sartorial gold he rocked this season to become our next great fashion king!

Click through and lay your eyes on all of the fiercest fits from Andrew Scott’s award-worthy All of Us Strangers era …