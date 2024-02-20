André Lamoglia had a wild sun-soaked week with the boys in Rio

credit: Instagram (@andrelamoglia)

André Lamoglia partied like rock star at Carnival in Rio.

The Elite hottie returned to his Brazilian homeland to enjoy the week-long celebrations in the lead up to Ash Wednesday in what is considered to be the largest party of its type, even wilder than Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

The 26-year-old, who plays bisexual king Ivan on the Netflix series, partied in clubs, danced in the streets, and soaked up the sun on the beach in Ipanema alongside his boys over the course of the endless samba and EDM-infused festivities.

gente eu literalmente vi o André Lamoglia nessa praia, ele olhou pra mim. pic.twitter.com/96AZX34Az3 — kaique (@kaizfw) February 16, 2024

In between all the rambunctious revelry, Lamoglia also managed to enjoy some quality bonding time with his very handsome pal Franco Masini.

The hunks were nearly inseparable as they frolicked through the streets of Rio from day to night.

simplesmente o franco masini passando o carnaval no brasil com o ?? andré lamoglia ?? pic.twitter.com/mS45NQGooK — . (@lamogliagirl) February 18, 2024

LINDOS ?? — André Lamoglia e Franco Masini no Carnaval do Rio de Janeiro no ' NOSSO CAMAROTE BRADESCO ' pic.twitter.com/KmzqjODPGT — André Lamoglia Info (@Infoandrela) February 12, 2024

ELES CURTINDO TODAS ??— André Lamoglia e Franco Masini no ' NOSSO CAMAROTE BRADESCO ' no Rio de Janeiro pic.twitter.com/7M5oKpbDFu — André Lamoglia Info (@Infoandrela) February 12, 2024

Masini is a 29-year-old actor from Argentina and has appeared in a slew of projects including the Disney series Peter Punk, the telenovela Amar desde amar, and the films Solo el amor and El clan.

In 2022, he acquired international acclaim starring in the Netflix series Rebelde, where he played the gay character Luka.

Lamogila appeared to love playing tour guide showing Masini the lay of the land as he shared a slideshow of their adventures throughout the week.

To express his gratitude for Lamoglia’s kindness, Masini commented on the post with a red heart emoji. Swoon!

Masini returned the favor by posting his own gallery of images from the tropical vacation alongside Lamoglia.

“Carnival days, ” he captioned the slideshow and added the Brazilian flag and red heart emojis.

Lamoglia responded like a Gen Z legend by writing, “Of course king.”

We’re loving this bromance!

Lamoglia’s Brazilian rendezvous with Masini comes after after wrapping production the eighth and final season of Elite in Madrid in December.

Although its unclear what’s in store on season 8, fans can won’t have to wait too long to see what Lamoglia’s character is up to as he’s set to appear in a crossover role on the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s English-language South African teen crime drama Blood & Water.

While Netflix has yet to reveal a premiere date for the final season of Elite, fans can start streaming the fourth season of Blood & Water starting on March 1.

In the meantime, get to know Masini a little better with more photos from his fabulous Instagram account:

