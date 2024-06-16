Meet 25 Disney Channel stars who grew up to be total zaddies, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Bruno Baba tried badminton.

@brunobaba111

My First time playing #badminton

? i like the way you kiss me – CapCut Templates

Orville Peck taught Kylie Minogue to line dance.

@orvillepeck now show us your moves! @Kylie Minogue ♬ Midnight Ride – Orville Peck & Kylie Minogue & Diplo

Rachel lied.

@rubinreport2

do you have a gay friend #jimmykimmellive #jimmykimmel #fyp #foryou #viral

? original sound – The Rubin Report – The Rubin Report

Eric Goldie unpacked his husband’s suitcase.

@ericgoldie

I’m offended by these ? #straighthusband #husbandsoftiktok #couplescomedy #couplestiktok #mensstyle #mensfashion #jokes

? original sound – ericgoldie

Tig Notaro came out to her son.

@colbertlateshow

TigNotaro’s sons didn’t realize their moms were gay, but they jumped on board quickly! #Colbert

? original sound – colbertlateshow – colbertlateshow

Oprah called for Kalen Allen.

@thekalenallen So, believe it or not, this isn’t the first time @oprah and I have broken bread. Luckily for me, we have run into each other various times, every time it is a moment! What an ICON! It’s amazing how a woman with such a significant presence and history could still feel warm and familiar. A couple of weeks ago, @oprahdaily ♬ original sound – Kalen Allen

Baz Luhrmann got ambushed.

@god_worthy

Guys I had no idea this was Baz Luhrmann #streetinterviews #bazluhrmann #godworthy #funny #comedy #sydney

? original sound – god_worthy

Manu Ríos played Ping Pong.

@jacquemus

#PingPong with @Manu at the #Jacquemus La Casa Show in Capri ????

? original sound – Jacquemus

Kelly Clarkston dragged Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

@queerty #VanessaVanjie reacts to viral #RuPaulsDragRace elimination on the #KellyClarkson Show. #kellyclarksonshow @Vanessa Vanjie @Gottmik @ninawest ♬ original sound – Queerty*

And Vanessa Williams celebrated Pride.

@officialvanessawilliams

This Pride month, I’ve found myself reflecting on what the LGBTQ+ community means to me. I encourage everyone to do the same! Let’s continue to support, embrace, and love each other not only during Pride month but all year round.

♬ original sound – Vanessa Williams

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated