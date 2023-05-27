PHOTOS: 25 childhood heartthrobs from Disney Channel who sparked our gay awakenings

How did you know you were gay? Maybe it was walking through the underwear aisle and seeing the models on the packaging. Maybe it was your first crush on a boy in school. Or maybe it was seeing a heartthrob on TV — on, say, the Disney Channel — and thinking, “Yep! That confirms it.”

Disney’s track record with gay representation is… questionable, to say the least. It’s taken the company a painfully long time to embrace queerness in its media, with the first character on Disney Channel to say the words “I’m gay” being as recent as 2019 on the prematurely canceled Andi Mack.

Then there’s the impossibly high number of “first openly gay character”s in Disney movies, most recently and explicitly the teenage Ethan Cade in Strange World, whose story revolves around his crush on another boy.

But even with Disney taking its sweet time making queer characters, they couldn’t help us little gay boys from crushing on their casts. From Disney Channel Original Movies (aka DCOMs) like High School Musical and Camp Rock to sitcoms like Wizards of Waverly Place and Good Luck Charlie, the Disney Channel had no shortage of material to inspire us to discover our true selves.

Now, take a trip down memory lane with these Disney Channel actors who did more for the gay community than they’ll ever know…