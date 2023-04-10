The Jonas Bros’ battle of the bulge continued in a very revealing ‘SNL’ sketch

Image Credit: ‘Saturday Night Live,’ NBC

Live from New York, it’s a whole lot of Jonas!

The Jonas Brothers put out their first album in 2006 when they were still teens. But, as Kevin, Joe, and Nick have grown up, their fans have, too—and they’ve gotten progressively thirstier.

Even though they’re all now married with kids, the trio still loves to show off their goods (especially Nick, whose thighs have been the subjects of many a gay fantasy), and there’s a whole subsection of their fandom obsessed with which “Jo Bro” has the best package—yes, really!

Well, said fans were fed this weekend by the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, of all places!

The sketch came late in the April 8 episode of the show, which was hosted by former cast member Molly Shannon. She trotted out her beloved character Sally O’Malley—still loudly and proudly “50 years old!”—who was brought into a dance studio to teach the Jonas brothers some more mature choreography, including her patented “kick, stretch, and kick.”

After showing off the sizzle in her “lady schnizzle” (her words), Sally brings in the guys to back her up. Though they’re initially wearing black pants and patterned button-up shirts, the brothers quickly tear them away to show off the red outfits underneath, perfectly matching Sally’s. It’s an eyeful!

You can watch below—the revealing moment starting at around the 3:16 mark:

But if that wasn’t enough, things only get more revealing from there. Sally then personally hoists up the slacks of each of them, making their little Jonases all the more prominent.

We imagine that’s how the sketch was written, but we’re not sure Kevin, Joe, and Nick realized just how committed Shannon was to her character work.

Everybody say, “thank you, Molly Shannon!”

Naturally, fans online had a meltdown, especially after Sally had the guys show off their new dance moves in the slim-fittings looks, putting a little more “bonus” in their Jonas:

I am respectfully (and disrespectfully) staring at Nick Jonas during this “Sally O’Malley” SNL sketch with Molly Shannon pic.twitter.com/R3hXpphp8X — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 9, 2023

Molly Shannon doing a Sally O’Mally sketch with the Jonas Brothers doing full bulge. A comedy legend and mother that’s what she is #SNL pic.twitter.com/1TzGGV0D9h — ludicrously capricious f** (@Petty_Boop_) April 9, 2023

Molly Shannon literally said “nope I see no bulges on this Jonas Brothers” and fixed it herself ? ? @jonasbrothers #snl pic.twitter.com/pQLsh4CGIY — ???? (@ItBeMeSara) April 9, 2023

Anyway, because the sketch got us in a mood—and because it’s technically National Siblings’ Day—here are just a few more tweets from fans enjoying the Jonas Brothers (the entire package!):

* * VOTE NOW: Joe Jonas vs. Nick Jonas * *



???Battle of the Jonas Bulges!!!! ??? pic.twitter.com/yuV2mtOjsY — Shirtless Male Celebs (@shirtless_male) January 9, 2021

Joe Jonas' huge bulge in this ? pic.twitter.com/UwJGCbqV1B — Hot Celeb Studs (@celeb_studs) June 6, 2021