FLINTA* is an important and often overlooked topic in the LGBTQ+ community. But what exactly does it mean, and why is it significant?

What is FLINTA*?

FLINTA* is a German acronym standing for “Frauen, Lesben, Intergeschlechtliche, nichtbinäre, trans und agender Personen.” In English, this essentially translates to women, lesbians, intersex, non-binary, trans, and agender people. The asterisk includes all non-binary gender identities. Sometimes you’ll see FLINTAQ, which adds “queer” to the mix.

This term aims to encompass everyone who faces discrimination based on their gender identity.

The roots of FLINTA*

In the 1970s, women in Germany began creating their own spaces outside of patriarchal structures. These spaces led to projects like lesbian groups and women’s shelters.

Over time, the specific discrimination faced by lesbians, even within women’s spaces, was recognized. Some spaces adopted the label “WomenLesbians” to highlight this discrimination. In the ’90s, questions arose about including trans and non-binary folks in these safe spaces.

Some spots stuck to “WomenLesbians,” while others expanded to “FLT” to include trans people. The queer community kept searching for a term to encompass everyone facing gender-based discrimination.

This led to FLINTA*, an inclusive umbrella for those needing a break from patriarchal structures.

Is FLINTA* truly inclusive?

While FLINTA* aims for inclusivity, challenges remain. There’s often confusion or debate about who is welcome. Some places might accept trans women but not trans men, or vice versa. Debates about inclusion criteria also persist, such as whether trans men were socialized as female or if assumptions about someone’s body or experiences are appropriate.

Intersex individuals often critique how the queer community discusses intersexuality to challenge the gender binary without addressing political issues specific to intersex people.

Inclusion is important

FLINTA* seeks to create spaces where everyone can feel safe, supported, and free to be themselves. Recognizing the diversity of experiences within our community ensures no one is left out.

Let’s continue these conversations, even when challenging. Keep pushing for inclusion and supporting each other because that’s what community is about.

