Actor Zane Phillips has delighted fans with another selection of red-hot photos that show off his physique. On this occasion, the photographer was Viktor Csontos, who shot Phillips in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Swipe through some of the black-and-white images below. They show Phillips chilling out, post-workout, in a locker room, and grabbing a shower.

Csontos also shared a video clips in color. It shows off Phillips’ bright red shorts and tan.

The actor says this is “Part 1” of the photos he shot in Honolulu, leaving fans eager for the rest.

Phillips, 30, was born in Denver, Colorado. During his middle school years, he moved to Fredericksburg, Texas.

His big break came when he landed a recurring role on the CW show, Legacies. He featured in the 2022 movie, Fire Island, and then in the 2023 Netflix show, Glamorous. He was also in six recent episodes of the final series of Good Trouble. He lived in New York for several years but relocated to Los Angeles around a year ago.

“I have had a really poor relationship with my body”

Despite photographers falling over themselves to want to work with him, Phillips, who is gay, says he has body insecurities like most people do. There was a time when he didn’t think he was good enough to make it in the entertainment industry.

In January, he told Men’s Health, “I have had a really poor relationship with my body from a very early age. I remember there was a period of time from third grade to eighth grade where I refused to wear shorts—and this was in Texas, mind you; it was hot as hell—simply because I didn’t like the way my legs looked.”

“I think it has to do with being queer, too, but male body insecurity in general is this weird insidious thing where it’s never spoken aloud.”

He went on to explain that experiencing rejection in the industry has grounded him – although he appreciates it if the knockbacks come with constructive feedback that he can reflect upon. He said drawing a clear line between work setbacks and his self of sense is crucial.

“With my job, it’s really hard to separate the work that you do from who you are as a person. And it’s hard not to take things personally.”

Hercules

Phillips’ star seems to be on the rise. Earlier this year, he commented on speculation that he would make a perfect Hercules for Disney’s upcoming live-action remake.

“I would love to do it. Honestly, listen… it’s so funny, like, I have a musical theater background. I’ve sung that song [“Go The Distance”] in a weird, random cabaret before,” Phillips told Out on the red carpet of the 35th GLAAD Awards in Los Angeles. “I love that movie.”

Check out some more images of Phillips below.

