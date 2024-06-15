While Miami Swim Week photos and Orville Peck’s Paper magazine cover took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

VERBAL NINJA: Out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg read Martha Ann-Alito to filth for her Pride flag rant and it was epic. [Read all about it on Queerty]

MAGA LOON: Former Trump campaign lawyer and convicted felon Jenna Ellis said people should burn all Pride flags to counter the “evil agenda.” [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

NURSE! The disgraced ex-president-turned-convicted felon had a disastrous meeting with major business leaders as the CEOs left questioning the mental fitness of the 78-year-old GOP cult leader.

Wow. Trump’s meeting with CEOs yesterday was a total failure.



“I spoke to a number of CEOs who said that he was remarkably meandering, could not keep a straight thought, and was all over the map. They walked out of the room less predisposed to him."

pic.twitter.com/eaghAJgfrq — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 14, 2024

WIGGING OUT: CA Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia used the one-term, twice-impeached, four-time indicted, convicted felon ex-president and a cross-dressing Rudy Giuliani to fight a ban on drag shows on military bases. [Read all about it on Queerty]

SASHAY AWAY: Montana GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale tried to stop Veteran Affairs from flying Pride flags and got his ass handed to him … by Veteran Affairs. [Read all about on LGBTQ Nation]

GOP CULT: Spineless Republican members of Congress couldn’t stop bowing down to the disgraced ex-president, even though he almost had them all taken out on January 6th, 2021.

here's a supercut of Republicans kissing Trump's ass after meeting with him today. big Dear Leader energy. pic.twitter.com/UjZbeGdCp5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 14, 2024

BEAVIS & BUTTHEAD: The disgraced ex-president’s deplorable sons, Don Jr. & Eric, made a sad attempt at mocking Pride Month and it completely blew up in their MAGA faces. [Read all about it on Queerty]

HISTORIC: After her last remaining challenger dropped out of the race, Sarah McBride will soon make history as the first out transgender congresswoman. At 33, McBride was also be the youngest person to represent Delaware since Joe Biden was elected to the Senate. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

BIRTHDAY BASH: President Joe Biden had some choice, shady, but very true words for the GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee’s 78th birthday. Election Day is November 5th.

Happy 78th birthday, Donald. Take it from one old guy to another: Age is just a number.



This election, however, is a choice. pic.twitter.com/8KssiJuJwQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 14, 2024

