Pete Buttigieg is staying loud and proud by calling out homophobic, far-right extremists in bed with the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, the out Transportation Secretary ever-so subtly eviscerated the wife of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito after she was caught on tape arrogantly expressing her disgust at having to lay her anti-gay eyes on a Pride flag.

In a recently released audio recording, Martha-Ann Alito described wanting to retaliate against her neighbor’s display of support for the LGBTQ+ community by flying a Sacred Heart of Jesus flag instead. Many Christian homophobes like to fly that flag to express their hate.

Last year, a Catholic mother in Richmond displayed a Sacred Heart of Jesus flag outside her home to mark the month of June. Are we doing this next month?



Image: @measterling pic.twitter.com/VOl4khQF7e — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) May 24, 2024

“I want a Sacred Heart of Jesus flag because I have to look across the lagoon at the Pride flag for the next month … but when you are free of this nonsense, I’m putting it up, and I’m going to send them a message every day,” Martha-Ann said.

She went further in exposing her vindictive side by disclosing their is an even more hateful “shame” flag she dreams of one day flying.

“I made a flag in my head. This is how I satisfy myself. I made a flag. It’s white and it has yellow and orange flames around it,” she added in the audio recording. “And in the middle is the word vergogna. Vergogna in Italian means ‘shame.’ Vergogna. V-E-R-G-O-G-N-A. Vergogna. Shame, shame, shame on you.”

NURSE!

EXCLUSIVE UNDERCOVER AUDIO:

Martha-Ann Alito Unfurled



"I want a Sacred Heart of Jesus flag because I have to look across the lagoon at the Pride flag for the next month." pic.twitter.com/okNsW7SPlu — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) June 10, 2024

In response to her diatribe, Buttigieg began his eloquent takedown of Miss Martha-Ann by bringing up the Supreme Court legalizing same-sex marriage in 2015, but without explicitly mentioning that her fellow religious loon husband was one of the conservative judges who voted in the 5-4 minority against making it the law of the land.

“Look, I’m often reminded that the most important thing in my life, which is my marriage and my family and the two beautiful children that my husband Chasten and I are raising, that that marriage only exists by the grace of a single vote on the United States Supreme Court that expanded our rights and freedoms back in 2015 and made it possible for somebody like me to get married,” Buttigieg sad in a CNN interview.

“And, you know, Supreme Court justices have an unbelievable amount of power. And by the nature and the structure of the Supreme Court, there’s no supervision over that power.They are entrusted with it literally for as long as they live. And part of that trust is we expect them to enter into those enormously consequential decisions that shape our everyday lives with a sense of fairness.”

.@JohnBerman asks Transportation @SecretaryPete about the secret recording of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's wife, Martha, where she's heard discussing how she feels about a pride flag being flown by her home. pic.twitter.com/p5NKgDMZrr — CNN News Central (@NewsCentralCNN) June 12, 2024

This is just the latest flag controversy the Alitos have gotten their granny panties all up in a bunch over.

The couple recently made headlines for hanging an upside-down American flag outside their Virginia home following the Jan. 6 insurrection. The upside-down flag has been adopted by Trump supporters (and white nationalists) as a symbol to protest the legitimate results of the 2020 election.

When Justice Alito came under fire for the un-American display, he valiantly blamed it all on Martha-Ann saying she raised the upside-down flag to protest one of her anti-MAGA neighbors.

What is going on in this cul-de-sac!?

In his clap back at Martha-Ann’s disdain for Pride flags, Buttigieg finished her off by bringing up her penchant for un-American activities.

“I also hope that most Americans can understand the difference between a flag that symbolizes love and acceptance and signals to people who have sometimes feared for their safety that they’re going to be okay and insurrectionist symbology,” he quipped. “I’ll just leave it at that.” mic drop!

Buttigieg is far from the only one tearing Martha-Ann a new one for her cuckoo-bananas haterade.

“Americans, especially women and the LGBTQI+ community, deserve to be able to trust that the Supreme Court won’t leave their rights flipped upside-down and strung up a flagpole — and right now, I’m not sure if they can,” Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), the out chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, told The Hill.

The media has also been having a field day with headlines that would truly be hilarious if Martha-Ann backwards views weren’t in line with many others in the GOP.

“Martha-Ann Alito Can’t Wait to Let Her Freak Flag Fly,” wrote The Nation.

“Mrs. Alito Explains on Secret Recording Why Her Husband’s Job Is Really Cramping Her Style,” the good folks at Slate noted.

While the Daily Beast simultaneously won the internet and started a new catchphrase: “Is ‘Martha-Ann’ the New ‘Karen’?”

Move over, Karen. Martha-Ann could take the throne.https://t.co/UGcybhWzfW — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 13, 2024

Martha-Ann may want Pride flags to go away, but thankfully, that is never going to happen. The queer community will never be silenced, especially while we have true allies in the White House.

On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris continued her rigorous support for the LGBTQ+ community by hosting a Pride Month event at the Naval Observatory.

On the anniversary of the Pulse shooting we have a beautiful tribute and speech by @VP @KamalaHarris tonight. pic.twitter.com/VTaJYQ7B1L — Daniel Hernandez Jr (@danielforaz) June 13, 2024

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is set host a Pride Month celebration on June 26th on the South Lawn of the White House. Four more years, y’all!

We have a queer hunch Martha-Ann’s invite will undoubtedly get lost in the mail.

