Orville Peck is baring his soul – and nearly everything else – in a new interview.

In the sultry new photoshoot, the out country crooner stripped off most of his cowboy gear – and slapped up a whole lot of body oil – for the cover of Paper.

Wearing a cowboy hat, his trademark mask, gloves and a pair of boots, Peck flaunted his tatted up musculature while riding bareback on a balloon bull.

Giddy-up!

The shoot was lensed by former American’s Got Talent contestant Brett Loudermilk, who got Peck to let loose and show off his more provocative side.

In addition to donning gold booty shorts and getting into a wet t-shirt contest thanks to a spitting rodeo clown, Peck also got lathered up into a whipped cream bikini with the assistance of two shirtless cowboys in daisy dukes.

Chris Evans in Not Another Teen Movie is shook!

Besides the titillating photos, Peck opened up in the accompanying interview to his good judy RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Gottmik.

The wide-ranging conversation touched on everything from Peck’s touring schedule, his creative process, the turning tide in country music, his trademark mask, and working with greats like Elton John, Willie Nelson and Kylie Minogue for his two-volume duets album Stampede.

Peck divulged how he and Minogue’s working relationship evolved on Instagram.

“I’ve been working on this album for like two years, and after Willie [Nelson] asked me to do our song together [“Cowboys Are Frequently Fond of Each Other“], which started the whole idea, the first person I reached out to trying to see if I could get a duet song together was Kylie,” he told Gottmik.

“Her and I used to DM, just in like a cute ‘heart each other’s stories’ kind of way. But I was always sort of like, ‘I don’t know if this is just some gay guy running her account that’s like her publicist…’ Because you never really know! And you don’t really want to put yourself out there, just in case.”

Despite not knowing if he was actually chatting with Mother Minogue herself, Peck pitched his dream collab to the pop diva.

“So I was like, ‘Hey. I’m thinking of doing this duets album. I have one song so far. It’s with Willie Nelson. And I would love for you to be a part of it. I think we could make something really cool,” he recounted. “The idea from the beginning was that we could do this kind of dark disco country song. And she was like, ‘Absolutely.’ No questions asked.”

The result was the dance bop “Midnight Ride” which also features Diplo, who Peck jokingly refers to as “my good-for-nothing on-and-off-again boyfriend.”

The trio debuted the single at West Hollywood Pride earlier this month and officially released the single last week.

Peck also gave some insight on why his mask seems to be getting smaller lately after previously chucking the fringe.

“We keep joking that it’s gonna end up as just a little eye patch,” he teased, before getting into the symbolism behind revealing more of himself.

“I’ve evolved [the mask size] for every album, actually. This is the biggest change, so I think people think it’s the first time that it’s changed. But if people look, it’s actually changed about two or three times already. And I’m sort of revealing a little more and more each time,” he shared.

“Not to get too deep about it, but it’s sort of a parallel with my songwriting and with just who I want to be as an artist and a person, which is to always be more vulnerable and reveal a bit more of myself through my music and everything. So it’s kind of just the evolution. I don’t know where it’ll end up and I don’t know how it’ll look in the end.”

Until then, we’ll be holding out for that full face reveal!

While Stampede: Vol. 1 is out now, Peck says Vol. 2 will be out sometime this summer.

