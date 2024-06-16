The Disney–Pixar film Inside Out 2 hitting theaters two days before Father’s Day? All too fitting, since the internet has been lusting after Bill Andersen (voiced by Kyle MacLachlan), the daddy of the Inside Out film series, for nearly a decade now.

Animated films have given us other DILFs—The Little Mermaid’s King Triton and his magnificent beard, Moana’s Tui and his hulking muscles, Hercules’ Zeus and his heaving chest, Raya and the Last Dragon’s Benja and his preternatural prettiness, to cite prominent examples.

But Riley’s dad from Inside Out has inspired a fervor like few others.

Just take the BuzzFeed article in which Christian Zamora writes: “Dad is A M-A-N-W-H-O-C-A-N-T-U-R-N-M-E-I-N-S-I-D-E-O-U-T. Dark features. Perfect teeth. And a modest ass. Dad’s got it all.”

The Inside Out 2 team almost couldn’t replicate that pixelated perfection: Production designer Jason Deamer told Polygon that Riley’s dad was “weirdly hard” to recreate for the sequel.

Is Kyle MacLachlan aware that the internet's favorite hot animated dad is Riley's dad from #InsideOut? https://t.co/RsHv54pm93 pic.twitter.com/urZzrHDfeX — Variety (@Variety) June 11, 2024

“We have his actual face geometry… and it didn’t look like him!” Beamer said.

“All we ended up doing was taking his eyes and doing that [makes a gesture indicating furrowing the character’s brows and pushing them forward a little more]. I swear to God. And then it was like, Oh, there he is!”

There he is, indeed. After all these years, people still want to take Bob Andersen’s mustache for a ride, as these X posts illustrate.

Wait, is the dad in Inside Out… hot?! pic.twitter.com/tu6nZGjxVB — Luke Hearfield (@LukeHearfield) June 5, 2024

omg inside out 2?!

manifesting the father, bill andersen, shirtless rn — The Messy Mixtec (@NavyUtica) September 10, 2022

I need the dad from inside out to be real ?? god I love DILFS ? pic.twitter.com/v5xfGXFAQw — Attend the tale of Cunty Todd (@dance10bussy3) December 28, 2023

I feel like it’ll actually be so unsurprising to hear i was really into the parents from inside out and made up a bunch of lore for a brief amount of time. bill andersen the man you are to Me — dag swaniels? (@hueiameras) November 9, 2023

is the dad going to be in inside out 2 (asking for a friend) pic.twitter.com/4P3Z6svXb4 — Simon (@simon__stirling) November 9, 2023

Why is the dad from Inside Out my dream man? pic.twitter.com/S1wnunYXGL — just a ??girl (@sumhotdumbitch) April 7, 2024

Someone last night said I looked like the dad from inside out and I’ve never felt more hot — ? (@wordsandfevers) June 9, 2024

for my birthday i asked my husband to cut his facial hair like the hot dad from inside out pic.twitter.com/ltDeBArXhY — andrea? (@omghiandrea) October 24, 2023

baby wake up new pic of inside out hot dad just came out pic.twitter.com/8QviLEN2GE — cabeçadevento (@Lipe_Toledu) November 9, 2023

Legi ? would want to marry Riley's dad (Inside Out) — YumegakaMurakumo????????????? (@YumegakaM) December 29, 2023

If "Inside Out 2" does not at least get Riley's Dad shirtless I swear to god — Duncan+ (on Blsky as kingduncan) (@kingduncan42) May 16, 2024

i forgot how riley’s dad from inside out was hot ?? — Tim (@_timtimtim_) November 12, 2023

Why, why is riley dad have to be so handsome ?, damn I really need to watch the inside out 2 pic.twitter.com/iJWmx8vyfU — Kent (@Kenthunter31) June 4, 2024

I would say I’m excited to see Inside Out 2 but I know I’m only saying that because Riley’s dad is a dilf — quinnalicious (@quinnvonsinn) November 9, 2023

can everyone stop referring to kyle maclachlan as “the guy from twin peaks” he’s literally Riley's dad's voice from Inside Out ? pic.twitter.com/cohDwQe2Xe — Karen ? (@0asisupersonic) October 15, 2021

