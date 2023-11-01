The gays have some extremely horny ideas for ‘Inside Out 2’—and, yes, they mostly involve the hot dad

Last summer, right-wingers were furious when they found out Pixar’s Lightyear would feature a blink-and-you’d-miss it gay kiss, lamenting that the Disney animation house had gone “woke.”
But, strangely, they were silent back in 2015 when the studio introduced its first proper LGBTQ+ character: The sexy, mustachioed San Francisco daddy from Inside Out!
Okay, we’re joking… a little. The truth is, the Oscar-winning movie—about the anthropomorphized emotions inside a young girl named Riley’s mind—gave us no indication that the character in question was queer. Credited simply as “Riley’s Dad” (and voiced by IRL daddy Kyle MacLachlan), all we knew about him was that he was a loving, supportive father and in a relationship with “Riley’s Mom.”
Still, audiences couldn’t get over the tingly feelings this hot animated man gave them, and gay audiences in particular began to champion “Riley’s Dad” as one of our own. Who’s to say Riley’s parents aren’t in an open marriage? Who’s to say her dad’s not donning his best leather harness for Folsom Street Fair every year?
In any event. the impending arrival of Inside Out 2 next summer has the gays eager to see their cartoon crush on the big screen once again. Details of the sequel’s plot had been scarce, with only an official synopsis telling us it would follow Riley, now in her teen years, as she grapples with a new set of emotions.
More recently, entertainment news source @CanWeGetSomeToast dropped a scoop detailing exactly what those new emotions—and, therefore, characters within Riley’s head—would be:
Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy sure do sounds like pretty accurate emotions for a complex teen to deal with. No word yet on who’s voicing them (we can almost guarantee whoever voices Ennui will have a French accent), though @CanWeGetSomeToast notes Bill Hader (Fear) and Mindy Kailing (Disgust) will not be returning.
And, because Gay Twitter™ is gonna Gay Twitter™, this “Toast Exclusive” has already become the unlikeliest of memes, with folks posting their own versions of Inside Out 2‘s new characters—albeit with “emotions” that are decidedly more queer, Gen Z-focused, and terminally online.
Our personal favorite, from X user @_SierraLaPuerta (who updated their name a profile image to resemble PopCrave), suggests the new emotions will be “C*nty, IJBOL, Swiftie and Horny.” But, importantly, they also suggest the plot will involve teen Riley coping with the success of her father’s OnlyFans account.
Wait a minute: Who’s been reading our fan fiction?
Plenty more accounts have followed a similar formula, even attributing their “scoops” to @CanWeGetToast for maximum believability.
@theatomreview also agrees that Horny should be one of the new characters, but adds another that’s both hyper-specific and highly relatable to our interests:
“The urge to stream Fellow Travelers on Paramount+ via the Showtime add-on plan for $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year”
Others are being a little more sly about it, sneaking their new emotions in among the rest of the actual confirmed characters. Unfortunately, as many who have lived through puberty can tell you, being “bricked up” is a feeling we’ve had to contend with at some of the most random, inopportune times….
In short: Is the day after Halloween a slow news day, and are our brains barely functioning? Yes and yes. But, you know what? The Inside Out 2 memes have tickled us, so please keep’em coming.
And, hey, any reminder that Riley’s Dad is a stone-cold fox is welcome in our books!
Please check out a few more of our favorite new emotions from Gay twitter™ below:
