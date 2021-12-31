Gay guys list their cartoon crushes, from Aladdin to Archer

Seems like various cartoons have gotten their gay fans quite, ahem, animated! In a recent Reddit thread on the r/askgaybros forum, users listed the cartoon characters they find hot — and the selections included Disney heartthrobs, superhero hotties, and anime himbos. Here are some of the picks, with GIFs illustrating their appeal and quotes from their admirers.

Aladdin from Aladdin

“Aladdin 100%. So disappointed the live-action remake character wore a shirt instead of just an open vest.”

Danny Fenton from Danny Phantom

“Danny Fenton was my gay awakening.”

“Yep, me too. I remember watching it at my mum’s friend’s house and feeling super uncomfortable.”

“In one episode, when he is battling with Flash, Flash says, ‘I’m gonna wail on you, Fenton.’ … But in the Latin Spanish dub, he says, ‘I’m gonna make you moan, Fenton.’ … It just sounds really gay.”

Related: Gay guys reveal their first fictional character crush

Dad from Inside Out

“Hello? No one’s mentioned the dad from Inside Out? That man could caulk my tub any day.”

Bolin from The Legend of Korra

“Love a muscled shortie.”

“Bolin as Nuktuk was my gay awakening when I was 12. He’s definitely the reason why I’m so obsessed with himbos.”

Philip J. Fry from Futurama

“Cute idiot. The lengths he went to just to win Leela were heartbreaking at times.”

“When you see his butt in the first episode, little kid me almost died.”

Tadashi Hamada from Big Hero 6

“Brawns, brains, burns — what’s not to love?”

Flynn Rider from Tangled

“All these years later, I still have a little smile cross my face when I see his image come up on my computer.”

Trent from Daria

“I’m almost 40, and I still want him.”

“I even grew a shitty little soul patch as my first facial hair because of him.”

Related: Gay Redditors reveal the first time they realized they like men

Omni-Man from Invincible

“Omni-daddy.”

Mr. Peanutbutter from BoJack Horseman

“I have a weird fascination with Mr. Peanutbutter.”

“I’m not a furry, but I agree. I think it’s the ‘f*ckboi’ clothes.”

“Thank god it’s not just me.”

Archer Sterling from Archer

“How’d I forget Archer? Shit, throw in Ray, Krieger, Barry, and Other Barry, too. Not Cyril, though. I’m not a size queen, and he’s f*cking insufferable.”