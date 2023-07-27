‘Andy Cohen Live’ co-host John Hill may have a voice for radio, but his face & body need to be seen

On Mondays and Wednesday, John Hill rocks the mic as Andy Cohen’s co-host on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

The handsome 44-year-old also hosts his own weekly show on the Radio Andy channel entitled The Feels.

Prior to his satellite radio career, Hill was a supervising producer on Cohen’s late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live, and has played bartender on the series on multiple occasions.

Pour us a drink, daddy!

Hill and Cohen also share a bond outside of work as the two previously dated. Scandal!

Actually, there’s no drama. The silver foxes are really good friends and often joke about their romantic past on stage. From boyfriends to besties, gay celebs are just like us!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 24: Andy Cohen and John Hill attend a live broadcast of ‘Andy Cohen Live’ on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy from The Stonewall Inn on June 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

With his leading man looks and Ken-doll body, it should be no surprise that Hill also enjoys shining in the spotlight.

After earning his Bachelor’s degree in Theater Arts at Pepperdine University, Hill was part of the national tour of Broadway’s Miss Saigon. In 2002, he originated the role of Fender in the original Broadway production of Hairspray, alongside Marissa Jaret Winokur, Harvey Fierstein, and Matthew Morrison.

The following year, Hill joined Hugh Jackman in the original Broadway production of The Boy From Oz. In addition to originating the role of Judy Garland‘s ex-husband Mark Herron, he understudied for Jackman’s role of Peter Allen.

Hill’s extensive television credits also include stints producing Project Runway, Love Connection, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge, and the gay train wreck that was The A-List: Dallas. We won’t hold that last one against him!

On top of all that, Hill often puts on one-man shows highlighting his vocal skills and biting humor. His most recent solo show, “Wellness Check,” featured the thespian performing comedic monologues, pop hits like “Rush,” as well as original songs, and played to sold out audiences in NYC, Fire Island, P-Town and Los Angeles.

Yes, it does appear there is nothing this gorgeous man can’t do!

If you haven’t been won over already, let John Hill’s thirst-inducing Instagram photos do the trick!