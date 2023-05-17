Andy Cohen posts very naked throwback pic for a good cause

Andy Cohen surprised his followers yesterday by posting a naked throwback photo. In the B&W image, Cohen sports long, flowing locks and appears to be sitting on a plinth, beside a statue. Ornate columns are visible behind him.

No explanation was offered, except that it’s 30 years old. As Cohen is now 54, that would make him in his mid-20s at the time of the snap.

(Photo: @bravoandy/Instagram)

“Feel like I still got it!” he said in the caption. “Should I recreate this 30 year old nude photo????” he asked his followers. He posted a poll option. When we checked, 88% of respondents had told him to go for it.

Today he duly followed it up with a recent recreation. It turns out he was wanting to help raise awareness around skin cancer.

“Thirty years ago, I posed for photographer @spencertunick (swipe for that image). And I did it again… May is #SkinCancerAwareness Month and I’m partnering with @eltamdskincare to remind you all to wear sunscreen and #GetNaked… for a skin check with your dermatologist.”

Skin cancer awareness

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. Around one in five Americans will experience some form of skin cancer by the time they’re 70.

If you notice any unusual lumps, ulcers, lesions or skin discoloration that do not heal after four weeks, seek medical advice. The same goes for any moles or freckles that grow, change shape or bleed. Your physician will refer you to a dermatologist or other specialist if you need further investigating.

The best way to minimize the risk is to avoid too much sun exposure. Wear appropriate sunscreen and clothing, even on cloudy and cool days.