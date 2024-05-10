Luka Doncic may have been in the mood for some sultry celebrations following the Dallas Mavericks’ playoff win Thursday night.

But not during his post-game press conference!

The Mavericks star, who’s been battling a sprained right knee, came through with a clutch 29-point, 10-rebound performance to help Dallas tie up its playoff series with the Oklahoma City Thunder at one game a piece. He made his first four shots from the floor, and scored or assisted on 24 of 36 points for the Mavs in the first quarter.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

In addition, Doncic confronted a Thunder fan sitting courtside during the game’s final timeout, an indication the five-time All-Star was being heckled with personal taunts.

Suffice to say, there was a lot to ask Doncic after the game. But when he stepped up to the podium, his presser was interrupted with… sex noises?

That certainly seemed to be the case! While the All-NBA guard was talking about the team’s energy, audible moans and groans started filling up the room.

Doncic stopped talking, and simply buried his head into his hands. “OK, moving on,” a reporter said in a futile attempt to get the press conference back on track.

But it was too late. Everyone else in the room, including Doncic, was bursting with laughter.

Though we can’t definitively say whether a reporter was enjoying some X-rated content during the game, it’s hard to think of another explanation! NBA playoff games are roughly 3-hour affairs and there is a lot of downtime. Those TV timeouts have to be filled with something, right?

OK, that analogy may be a bit too on the nose, but you get the point…

There's a Pulitzer on the line for whoever does this explainer https://t.co/j30VNGDtCm — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 10, 2024

The things we heard in that press room, all night long. https://t.co/bPW7Yi2NjN — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) May 10, 2024

whats going on in okc https://t.co/EF89Ybh9ja — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 10, 2024

BAAAAANG, HE HIT IT — John E. Hoover 🌮 (@johnehoover) May 10, 2024

In all honesty, it is a bit concerning that a reporter couldn’t wait to turn on the pornography until he got home (we’re assuming a guy was responsible). Statistics show that three times more men than women watch porn regularly, and over 6 million American adults may be harboring a porn habit.

It appears that straight sports reporters aren’t immune from the widespread addiction. They be thirsty in all the wrong places.

Just a couple of weeks ago, veteran Indianapolis sportswriter Gregg Doyle faced widespread criticism for his creepy line of questioning to Caitlin Clark, arguably the most famous women’s basketball player in the world. While playing at Iowa, Clark would often flash a heart-shaped gesture towards her family members in attendance.

During her introductory press conference with the WNBA’s Indiana Fever, Doyle flashed the love sign back at her. The exchange started innocently enough.

“You like that?” Clark said with a smile.

“I like that you’re here, I like that you’re here,” he responded.

Then the weirdness started. Clark said she dashed the heart sign to her family members after every game, to which Doyle replied, “Well, start doing it to me, and we’ll get along just fine.”

Ummm…

Though Doyel penned an apology column, he was still suspended this week from covering the Fevers’ games. That’s quite the hit for the city’s leading sports columnist, considering the Fever promise to be the hottest ticket in town this summer.

There’s no word on whether the porn-loving NBA reporter will face discipline for his slip-up during Doncic’s press conference. But next time, he should just keep his phone or laptop on silent.

Easy enough, right? AHHHHH!

Don't forget to share: