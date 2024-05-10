The people that I tend to swipe on Hinge and Tinder aren’t usually big Bravo fans. They’re just random guys. I mean, if someone’s got a Housewives tagline in their profile, chances are I’m going to swipe left! (Laughs.)



But being famous isn’t what makes dating weird to me — it’s being a single dad. A guy I was dating said one night, “There’s an elephant in the room here.” And I thought he meant that I have two kids. But he said, “No, it’s that you’re famous.” And I thought, “Wow, that’s something I never think about!”

Andy Cohen speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about dating as a celebrity and a father of two.