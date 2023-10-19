Former Disney star Franek Skywalker is now making adult magic on OnlyFans

Franek Walker (a.k.a. Franek Skywalker) has gone from Disney prince to OnlyFans king. But unlike former Wizards of Waverly Place star Dan Benson, he will hook up with men!

The 28-year-old former child star first gained fame as Sebastian “Seba” on the Disney Channel’s Do dzwonka, the Polish version of As the Bell Rings. For context, Demi Lovato starred in the US version back in 2007.

Skywalker’s real name is Marcin Turski, which he used during his two seasons on the kid’s show from 2010 to 2012.

That’s Turski/Skywalker in yellow below with his fellow co-stars back in the day.

a pami?tacie do dzwonka? nmg to by?o takie durne, ale i tak zawsze to ogl?da?am pic.twitter.com/wmkSQWXCZK — ?? (@arsbenemori) August 25, 2021

After the show’s cancellation, Skywalker became disillusioned with his acting career.

“I quickly realized that I didn’t have the same passion for acting as them [his castmates]. Or maybe I didn’t have that much drive,” he told the Brazilian media site Observatorio dos Famosos. “There were so many adults around us who made us feel like we would never be good enough, but still wanted us to smile all the time and be the perfect Disney stars.”

He started working out and soon began getting work as a model. Skywalker scored gigs with fashion magazines and top brands like Nike and Adidas.

It wasn’t until the pandemic hit that he began to contemplate venturing into the OnlyFans universe.

“I saw a lot of memes and TikToks about OnlyFans and posted – as a joke – a ‘Should I start my OnlyFans?’ poll,” he added. “And the reaction was huge, people started writing to me that they were waiting for this and stuff like that – of course a lot of them weren’t completely serious – but I got a lot of attention, right after I started.”

We can’t imagine why?

When he first joined OnlyFans, Skywalker began by sharing artistic and sensual images.

“My OnlyFans is more about art than just sex – you’ll have to wait and see because I have some ideas for combining those two in a creative way,” Skywalker told the Brazilian outlet back in 2021.

However, he has since evolved to collaborating with other content creators to make sexually explicit videos.

Skywalker currently has more than 450 posts and nearly 700 photos and videos on his OnlyFans page, which interested viewers can access for $4.99 per month.

With a growing fanbase, Skywalker is living his best life on his own terms.

Whether you’re contemplating an OnlyFans subscription or not, check out more of Skywalker’s hot but SFW photos from his Instagram below: