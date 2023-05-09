Former child star Dan Benson recalls being recognized at Disneyland… for his OnlyFans content

Boy, I was bad at taking nudes back then. I’m good at it now. But back then? Yeah, I sent out nude pictures that weren’t even good. I see them all like, ‘Oh, boy!’ I’m not even upset they’re out there. I’m upset that those are the ones that are out there.



I got recognized at Disneyland. I was waiting in line for a ride, and someone on the ride turns to me and goes, like, ‘Dan Benson, I love you!’ And I go, ‘What the…?’ Because that’s never happened to me before.



Even at the height of Disney, when I was on “Wizards of Waverly Place,” no one knew my actual name. They just were like, ‘Zeke! The funny, goofy one! I know you!’



So, it’s a really weird experience now to be kind of way more famous than I was before just because I made this extreme choice into doing more, like, sex work.



Daniel Benson speaking to Christy Carlson Romano on the podcast “Vulnerable” about going from Disney child star to super popular OnlyFans model following that infamous 2018 nudes leak.