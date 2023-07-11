Ex-Disney star Dan Benson has virtually no limits on OnlyFans, except for this one thing…

Disney-star-turned-OnlyFans-sensation Dan Benson is willing to gave his gay admirers almost everything. He wears skimpy little underwear, dabbles in bondage, and even poses nude when the mood strikes. But there is one line the Wizards of Waverly Place star won’t cross.

Despite countless requests, he says he won’t have sex with men.

Oh well. Beggars can’t be choosers, right?

“I’m not going to have sex with men on camera because everyone wants to see it,” he told Page Six. “I don’t want to look back in 10 years and go, ‘OK, I made all this money, I got all this fame because of this, but goddamn it, I was doing all these things that made me feel uncomfortable just for that.”

Benson, who’s best known for playing Zeke on the aforementioned Disney Channel sitcom, is loving his time on OnlyFans, where he estimates 99% of his subscribers are gay men. While he’s always enjoyed a large male following, he says his experience on the platform is opening his eyes to the subtleties of gay culture.

One thing he’s learned: butts are beautiful things!

“There’s a lot of aspects of sex,” he said. “Like, not to be vulgar, but, like, ass play that straight men also enjoy, but there’s a stigma around that for straight men to be comfortable about being open of their enjoyment of ass play. There’s a huge stigma that if you have anything to do with experiencing orgasm through your butt, you’re gay, but that’s absolutely not true.”

That’s right: there’s no stigma here, baby. Open wide!

While recently celebrating his one-year anniversary in adult entertainment, Benson said he’s thrilled with his unorthodox career change. He’s making more money than ever, and being recognized for his modeling, too.

“I expected a lot more hate, and instead people have just been like, ‘Go you!’” he said. “Mental health wise, I feel good. I don’t feel bad about myself. I feel kind of like a badass, a little bit.”

@danleebenson Dan Benson who played Zeke on Wizards of Waverly Place went into adult entertainment. This is a mental health check in for Year 1 to talk about how it feels. #disney #disneychannel #wizardsofwaverlyplace ? original sound – Dan Benson

That’s great to hear, especially since Benson’s career in adult entertainment had a rocky start. He was catfished, and his nudes were leaked on the internet. With his bare bum already out there, he decided to go all-in, and open his OnlyFans page.

At the time, Benson said he decided to embrace his nudity, rather than hide from it.

“Eventually, I decided to stop fighting against it and instead go the other direction and completely lean into it,” he said. “Instead of letting these people sell my privacy, my… you know what I mean, I decided to say, ‘Alright, screw you. I’m going to sell it myself.’”

And sell he did! Talk about standing in your own power…or six-pack.

Though the skeptical eye may think Benson is queer baiting, he’s different than the celebs who tease homoeroticism for the sake of chasing the rainbow dollar. For starters, Benson is clear about his heterosexuality.

“It is kind of interesting to be a straight man who creates content for gay men,” he said on Vulnerable. “I’ve always been very open and honest with all of my followers and everyone who watches my content about my sexuality, and I get asked all the time, ‘Are you gay? Are you bi?’ And I’m not sexually attracted to men, but I have fun creating content, and I get enjoyment out of creating content specifically for gay men.”

On top of that, Benson has made a genuine effort to embrace and appreciate the gay community. He told Page Six he’s honored when say his seductive photos contributed to their “gay awakening.”

“I get messages all the time from people that say, ‘Hey, you were actually my gay awakening. ‘And first of all, that’s super flattering for me,” he said. “That’s incredibly endearing and awesome. And [it] is funny to me because Zeke was, like, the dorky, goofy character on ‘Wizards of Waverly Place.’ So I’m like, it’s shocking to me, but I think that’s cool.”

