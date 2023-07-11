Ex-Disney star Dan Benson has virtually no limits on OnlyFans, except for this one thing…

Disney-star-turned-OnlyFans-sensation Dan Benson is willing to gave his gay admirers almost everything. He wears skimpy little underwear, dabbles in bondage, and even poses nude when the mood strikes. But there is one line the Wizards of Waverly Place star won’t cross.
Despite countless requests, he says he won’t have sex with men.
Oh well. Beggars can’t be choosers, right?
“I’m not going to have sex with men on camera because everyone wants to see it,” he told Page Six. “I don’t want to look back in 10 years and go, ‘OK, I made all this money, I got all this fame because of this, but goddamn it, I was doing all these things that made me feel uncomfortable just for that.”
Benson, who’s best known for playing Zeke on the aforementioned Disney Channel sitcom, is loving his time on OnlyFans, where he estimates 99% of his subscribers are gay men. While he’s always enjoyed a large male following, he says his experience on the platform is opening his eyes to the subtleties of gay culture.
One thing he’s learned: butts are beautiful things!
“There’s a lot of aspects of sex,” he said. “Like, not to be vulgar, but, like, ass play that straight men also enjoy, but there’s a stigma around that for straight men to be comfortable about being open of their enjoyment of ass play. There’s a huge stigma that if you have anything to do with experiencing orgasm through your butt, you’re gay, but that’s absolutely not true.”
That’s right: there’s no stigma here, baby. Open wide!
While recently celebrating his one-year anniversary in adult entertainment, Benson said he’s thrilled with his unorthodox career change. He’s making more money than ever, and being recognized for his modeling, too.
“I expected a lot more hate, and instead people have just been like, ‘Go you!’” he said. “Mental health wise, I feel good. I don’t feel bad about myself. I feel kind of like a badass, a little bit.”
That’s great to hear, especially since Benson’s career in adult entertainment had a rocky start. He was catfished, and his nudes were leaked on the internet. With his bare bum already out there, he decided to go all-in, and open his OnlyFans page.
At the time, Benson said he decided to embrace his nudity, rather than hide from it.
“Eventually, I decided to stop fighting against it and instead go the other direction and completely lean into it,” he said. “Instead of letting these people sell my privacy, my… you know what I mean, I decided to say, ‘Alright, screw you. I’m going to sell it myself.’”
And sell he did! Talk about standing in your own power…or six-pack.
Though the skeptical eye may think Benson is queer baiting, he’s different than the celebs who tease homoeroticism for the sake of chasing the rainbow dollar. For starters, Benson is clear about his heterosexuality.
“It is kind of interesting to be a straight man who creates content for gay men,” he said on Vulnerable. “I’ve always been very open and honest with all of my followers and everyone who watches my content about my sexuality, and I get asked all the time, ‘Are you gay? Are you bi?’ And I’m not sexually attracted to men, but I have fun creating content, and I get enjoyment out of creating content specifically for gay men.”
On top of that, Benson has made a genuine effort to embrace and appreciate the gay community. He told Page Six he’s honored when say his seductive photos contributed to their “gay awakening.”
“I get messages all the time from people that say, ‘Hey, you were actually my gay awakening. ‘And first of all, that’s super flattering for me,” he said. “That’s incredibly endearing and awesome. And [it] is funny to me because Zeke was, like, the dorky, goofy character on ‘Wizards of Waverly Place.’ So I’m like, it’s shocking to me, but I think that’s cool.”
Scroll down for more sultry shots of our favorite (former) Disney Channel sensation…
13 Comments
Prax07
“Star” is used so loosely anymore. Never heard of him before these Queerty articles.
MSM
“I’m not going to have sex with men on camera because everyone wants to see it,” he told Page Six. “
But doesn’t mean he doesn’t have sex with men, does it? Just not on camera, then?
thisisnotreal
honey the answer to your question was literally answered one sentence later, reading comprehension who? dont know her.
thisisnotreal
more power to him if he doesn’t want to have sex with men, no one should be forced to do anything sexual that makes them uncomfortable regardless of who wants to see it or how bad. however for me personally, that is why i was subbed to his OF at one point, and then eventually unsubbed. if i sub to someone on OF its because i want to see that kind of stuff and if he doesn’t want to do that, then i’m just a gay guy whos subbed to a straight guy that is teasing me. and no shade to other gay men who enjoy lusting after straight men, but i don’t personally enjoy having a cookie dangled in front of me that isn’t technically for me in the first place. if other gay men want to lust after and support straight men that are off limits for them, then more power to them, for me personally however that doesn’t hold any appeal.
man5996853
I completely understand your point but I think that the reality is that all of the cookies dangled in front of us aren’t for us. I can lust after Henry Cavill or Lee Pace but I’m not going to have either of those cookies…ever.
Donston
Anyone with a lick of knowledge about “sexuality” knows that “sexual attractions” is not all that “sexuality” and the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum are about. The fact that so many still focus entirely on that when discussing “sexuality”, behaviors, preferences, relationships, love just leads to people not fully understanding “sexuality” and orientation, and helps to lead to people not keeping it entirely real. He’s also flat-out hinting that he does have sexual encounters with men/has had sexual encounters with men/is interested in sexual encounters with men, just not on camera.
More importantly, he has no problem exploiting trans women on his OnlyFans despite making it clear that he has cis female preferences and will only date a cis woman. He barely even acknowledges having any trans attractions outside of OnlyFans. He also had no problem stating that he was looking for a guy to do a scene with. That was until he got social media backlash for “gay baiting” and then claimed he was joking. He’s also another d-list or lower public figure pretending as if his OnlyFans is about pleasing the “gays” and their fans, as opposed to it being mostly about exhibitionism, money and clout.
I find it lame how much queer media is obsessed with promoting this dude. If he was non-white and/or was unabashedly queer-presenting you guys would not be posting an article on him damn near every week. The dude had a supporting role on a long ended kids show and hasn’t had a career since, and now he gets money for being naked. But y’all act as if he’s a damn A-list freedom fighter. Move on.
monty clift
Ts and their chasers are a turn-off for most people, and gay men don’t want to see that either. He can’t even be bothered to commit to what he’s selling. Lazy grifter.
abfab
MontyClit.
You’re another one. A useless, rotten, toxic asshole.
ScottOnEarth
To your point, I think he’s had sex with trans women who haven’t had bottom surgery (they still have a d*ck) on his OF, so I’m not sure what exactly he’s saying he won’t do? Also, the fact that this country is obsess with anyone who can remotely be called a ‘celebrity’ probably explains why Dan gets so much media attention. I still think he’s cute, though.
DBMC
Why are people trying to force him to have sex with anyone? If you want to pay whatever OnlyFans costs to see him you probably already know what you’re getting.
Donston
I agree. But I don’t think anyone is trying to force him into anything. He’s been doing OF for over a year. It’s old news by this point. When he started OF he only did wank-off vids. Then he started doing dildo stuff. Then he started engaging with trans women. Then he started to hint to wanting to do some conventional homo clips but has since taken that back. I doubt even most people who follow his OF cares at this point whether he’ll sexually engage with men on camera or about the dimensions of his “sexuality” or his place in the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum.
He’s trying to keep people interested and subscribed and using his OF journey for clout. There is no actual story here, outside of queer/gay exploitation, “straight-presenting” privilege and queer media obsessed with promoting naked, “straight presenting” guys.
andrewl
I just don’t understand people paying for Only Fans sites. Why pay to watch when you can go out and experience?
abfab
You’d have to ask in BAMA or shaver or that other lunatic. Oh there’s too many GOPTROLLS to count!