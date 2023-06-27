Disney-star-turned-OnlyFans-model Dan Benson reflects on his first year working in adult entertainment

It’s been just about a year since Dan Benson, best known for playing Zeke on the Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place, officially shed his Disney image and started an OnlyFans. On his TikTok, the 35-year-old shared how his journey into adult entertainment has been so far.
“I expected a lot more hate, and instead people have just been like, ‘Go you!’” Benson said. “Mental health wise, I feel good. I don’t feel bad about myself. I feel kind of like a badass, a little bit.”
Benson’s career in adult entertainment had a rocky start. He was catfished, and his nudes were leaked on the internet.
“Boy, I was bad at taking nudes back then. I’m good at it now,” Benson recently admitted on the podcast Vulnerable, hosted by fellow Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano. “I’m not even upset that they’re out there. I’m upset that those are the ones that are out there,” he continued.
He decided to turn lemons into lemonade and start an OnlyFans, and the rest is history. Some fans have had crushes since his Disney days, but others only discovered Benson through his new line of work. Benson says he gets recognized in public more now than he did when he was on Wizard of Waverly Place.
“It’s a really weird experience now to be kind of way more famous than I was before just because I made this extreme choice into doing more, like, sex work,” Benson said.
Being an OnlyFans model isn’t without its struggles, Benson shared: “There are plenty of people on a daily basis asking me and demanding I do things that I don’t feel comfortable doing. But I’ve kind of just been in position to be like, ‘No, you’re gonna get what you’re gonna get. You’re gonna get what I’m comfortable with sharing with the world, which now is quite a bit.’”
Though he himself isn’t queer, he loves creating content with gay men in mind.
“It is kind of interesting to be a straight man who creates content for gay men,” Benson shared on Vulnerable. “I’ve always been very open and honest with all of my followers and everyone who watches my content about my sexuality, and I get asked all the time, ‘Are you gay? Are you bi?’ And I’m not sexually attracted to men, but I have fun creating content, and I get enjoyment out of creating content specifically for gay men.”
Good news, Dan: we’re having fun too!
One Comment
mateo
Well, he obviously has a big schlong and he enjoys showing it off (even though I’ll never really know, since I don’t have an Instagram account, nor have I subscribed to any OnlyFans). But here’s what I kind of don’t get: He says he’s neither gay nor bi, but nevertheless he enjoys showing off to gay fans. I assume that means beating off, presumably to climax? Never in my wildest dreams when I was 35 (nor if I were 35 now) would it have ever occured to me to strut my stuff for WOMEN to see! It just wouldn’t have interested me, and in fact it would have turned me off in a way. So I wonder how this guy, who self-identifies as straight, has no problems at all with performing for a gay audience. Does he maybe think that there are women who are watching as well as gay men, or is it just the power of $$$?