Disney-star-turned-OnlyFans-model Dan Benson reflects on his first year working in adult entertainment

It’s been just about a year since Dan Benson, best known for playing Zeke on the Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place, officially shed his Disney image and started an OnlyFans. On his TikTok, the 35-year-old shared how his journey into adult entertainment has been so far.

“I expected a lot more hate, and instead people have just been like, ‘Go you!’” Benson said. “Mental health wise, I feel good. I don’t feel bad about myself. I feel kind of like a badass, a little bit.”

@danleebenson Dan Benson who played Zeke on Wizards of Waverly Place went into adult entertainment. This is a mental health check in for Year 1 to talk about how it feels. #disney #disneychannel #wizardsofwaverlyplace ? original sound – Dan Benson

Benson’s career in adult entertainment had a rocky start. He was catfished, and his nudes were leaked on the internet.

“Boy, I was bad at taking nudes back then. I’m good at it now,” Benson recently admitted on the podcast Vulnerable, hosted by fellow Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano. “I’m not even upset that they’re out there. I’m upset that those are the ones that are out there,” he continued.

He decided to turn lemons into lemonade and start an OnlyFans, and the rest is history. Some fans have had crushes since his Disney days, but others only discovered Benson through his new line of work. Benson says he gets recognized in public more now than he did when he was on Wizard of Waverly Place.

“It’s a really weird experience now to be kind of way more famous than I was before just because I made this extreme choice into doing more, like, sex work,” Benson said.

Being an OnlyFans model isn’t without its struggles, Benson shared: “There are plenty of people on a daily basis asking me and demanding I do things that I don’t feel comfortable doing. But I’ve kind of just been in position to be like, ‘No, you’re gonna get what you’re gonna get. You’re gonna get what I’m comfortable with sharing with the world, which now is quite a bit.’”

Though he himself isn’t queer, he loves creating content with gay men in mind.

“It is kind of interesting to be a straight man who creates content for gay men,” Benson shared on Vulnerable. “I’ve always been very open and honest with all of my followers and everyone who watches my content about my sexuality, and I get asked all the time, ‘Are you gay? Are you bi?’ And I’m not sexually attracted to men, but I have fun creating content, and I get enjoyment out of creating content specifically for gay men.”

Good news, Dan: we’re having fun too!