A guy bragged online about hooking up with OnlyFans star Jonah Wheeler —and then Wheeler responded

Fantasy became reality for one lucky Reddit user, who announced on the r/askgaybros forum that he had sex with an adult film performer whose body of work he admired.

Well, the OP put it more succinctly: “F*cked my porn crush at a NYC sex party,” he wrote in a February 11 post.

That OP also offered three observations:

He was way hotter in real life than on camera. Taller, cuter, more muscular. Camera is not flattering for most folks I guess. 💪 Funny that porn stars need random sex too. You’d think they get enough on set. 😈 I can die now. ✅

In the comments, another Reddit user asked the obvious question—who was it?—and speculated that the OP’s crush might have been paid to attend the party.

The OP responded, ID’ing his crush-turned-hookup as Jonah Wheeler, an OnlyFans star who describes himself on his profile as a “goodball horndog” who’s “dirty, friendly, and always having a good time.”

And then, lo and behold, Wheeler himself entered the chat, responding to both the OP’s Reddit post and the follow-up comment.

He wrote:

Aw, hey! I have no idea who this is, but it’s nice reading kind things about me. I have a fair amount of off-camera sex, especially at sex parties. It recharges me. Think of it like musicians—playing a concert is thrilling and emotional, but you still also go to a jam session because it’s a different way of interacting with a thing you love.



I’ve been paid to go to an event once or twice, but they’ve been ones where me and another performer did a live show. F*cking anybody else isn’t part of that job—that’s just because I like to.

Wheeler’s reappearance wowed the OP, who replied, “Wow. Power of the internet!”

And other commenters hailed Wheeler as “so sweet” and “so hot” and “a nerdy, chill dude [who knows] how to beat it up.”

Seems like the guy’s OnlyFans bio checks out!

Check out a few more PG shots of Wheeler from his Instagram below: