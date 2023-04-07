OnlyFans star Andy Lee shares the downsides of being, ahem, large & we’re sending thoughts & prayers

It’s always eggplant Friday for Andy Lee.

The 34-year-old hunk has grown quite the following for flaunting his tatted muscular physique on OnlyFans and in adult films, with one especially large muscle getting the bulk of the attention.

Born in Dublin and now living in the UK, the 6’1 himbo claims to have one of the biggest penises in Britain and even documented his large package in a documentary with the subtle title My Massive C**k.

So how big is he? Well, Lee is said to measure 10.5 inches, which is considered to be “one of the largest in the UK,” according to The Sun.

Since we couldn’t get confirmation from England’s Official Bureau of Phallic Measurement™ we’ll have to take their word for it, or you could drop $10 to get a glimpse of the goods for yourself on OF.

You would think that being blessed in the bulge department wouldn’t have any downsides, but Lee wants to set the record, er, straight about that.

“There have been times where I have physically not been able to have sex,” he told the The Sun. “It’s so big that it would not fit in. That can be extremely frustrating.” How do you think his partner feels?

In addition to problems in the bedroom, having a humongous shaft can also have fashion consequences.

“I can’t wear tight pants at all,” Lee confessed. No, you still can!

His sartorial conundrum gets even more complicated when he factors in social media.

“I can’t post pictures of myself in shorts on Instagram,” the Irishman said. “They get taken down or reported. It’s because my penis is so large that it looks like its erect. When I walk around people stare.” He should try on grey sweatpants and see what happens!

Despite the above injustices of having a colossal cock, Lee isn’t all gloom and doom about his mammoth manhood. In fact, it’s his God-given talents – and sex work – that have afforded him a very lucrative lifestyle

“I’ve got everything I need in life now all thanks to my big d*ck,” he said confidently. “Thanks to my d*ck I’ve bought a Mustang 5 litre GT. I’ve bought a house in Spain. I live comfortably.”

If that wasn’t enough, his gargantuan genitalia has also helped him make a real difference in the lives of others. And we mean that platonically.

“I’ve been able to help out family members who haven’t been able to afford their bills,” Lee said of the charitable ramifications of having a tremendous tool. “I was able to bring my brother over to the UK and I bought him a car.”

Moral of the story, never underestimate the power of a giant dong.

While we can’t show you his prized possession, check out some of Lee’s thirsty but SFW images below: