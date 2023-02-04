Pearl’s pump, Jonah Wheeler’s pits, & Omar Ayuso’s steam room selfie

This week a Real Friends Of WeHo star cried foul, George Santos flirted with Christian Walker, and Nick Offerman wrote the foreword for a gay bear erotic photography book. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Pearl pumped up.
Isaac Cole Powell walked across a river.
Jai Rodriguez showed tongue.
Skyh Black wore red.
Adam Peaty glistened.
Jonah Wheeler worked from Puerto Vallarta.
Andres Castro took a dip.
Dominic Fikis fell in the fitting room.
Kyle Kothari and Ben Cutmore met at the pool.
Elliott Norris sat back.
Garrett Swann checked in.
Denevin Miranda dressed for Speedo season.
Jim Newman claimed a locker.
Jackson O’Doherty prepared for battle.
Sterling Walker hiked his shirt.
Justus Pickett took a nap.
Omar Ayuso steamed up the restroom.
Simu Liu dressed for the red carpet.
And Bruno Baba pigged out.
8 Comments
Kangol2
Great lineup again. That show All the Queen’s Men, which stars Skyh Black and Justice Pickett, is full of hotties too. Cute as he is, less Maluma, though, please.
SUPREME
what about those that like to see Maluma? or it it all about you?
Just.my.opinion
So boring.
SUPREME
it’s good to know yourself.
JRamonMc
Laying on a dressing room floor to take selfies, now that’s a new one.
james7
Here’s a challenge for you: how about a slew of guys WHERE NO ONE HAS A TATTOO. Im so over tattoos.
Man About Town
That’s likely to happen when they also show a slew of guys where no one has facial hair.
SDR94103
who is selecting these men for photos?