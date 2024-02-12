Tony Romo ended the Super Bowl with a true expression of M4M love

Per tradition, yesterday’s Super Bowl ended with members of the winning team embracing each other on the field.

But this year, the big game also concluded with the announcers in the booth showing some platonic love towards one another.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ win Sunday over the San Fransisco 49ers will be remembered for its heart-palpitating overtime finish.

But let it also be the Super Bowl where male love became more normalized!

Just as CBS was signing off, Tony Romo turned to his partner Jim Nantz, and said the magic words.

“I love you, Jim,” he said.

😍 😍 😍

The iconic broadcaster returned the flavor, sharing the moment with his polarizing partner.

Astute viewers noticed the exchange.

Did Romo and Nantz just share an “I love you” on the broadcast?? — Stove Malone (@thegoods33) February 12, 2024

You gotta love that in 2024, the last moment of the #SuperBowlLVIII broadcast is two grown male friends and colleagues – Tony Romo and Jim Nantz – sincerely telling each other I Love You. ?? ? — Danny Manus (@DannyManus) February 12, 2024

Romo to Jim “I love you” — Joseph Laura (@Joseph_Laura) February 12, 2024

Together since 2017, it’s fair to say CBS’ Nantz and Romo are the most-watched duo on TV. An estimated 115 million people tuned into Super Bowl LVIII, and the top 50 shows on TV last year were all NFL games.

And they are paid accordingly. Nantz, who also calls the Masters and the men’s basketball Final Four, is believed to earn around $10.5 million annually.

Romo clocks in at $17 million per season, setting a new salary standard. Lead NFL analyst is now one of the sexiest, and most lucrative, gigs in broadcasting.

Tom Brady has 375 million reasons why…

Romo was an instant sensation when he arrived in the booth. The ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback was only one year removed from his playing career; and thus, enjoyed an intimate knowledge about opposing players and defenses.

Oftentimes, Romo would predict plays before they happened, creating the “Romostradamus” moniker.

But in recent years, Romo’s performance has slipped, at least in the eyes of many critics and viewers. The blowback came to a head this postseason, with the New York Post declaring Romo and Nantz were a “mess” heading into the Super Bowl.

Romo’s near-constant bombast can drown out the moment. For example: he talked over Mecole Hardman’s game-winning touchdown in overtime…

THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS WITH THE SUPER BOWL!



(And Tony Romo does a lot of talking/yelling) ???? #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/ScQ2D3ByYq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 12, 2024

But in fairness, Romo gets paid to excite viewers, and there’s no doubting his enthusiasm. The Super Bowl in particular is marketed towards casual fans.

Football hardos may find Romo’s rendition of “Rolling in the Deep” to be unnecessary. But tens of millions of people who are watching the game for fun may find it…kind of fun?

Tony Romo singing Adele into commercial break. ???? #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/5DGkPp8czn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 12, 2024

There’s little doubt Nantz and Romo hear the criticism. People often bond when they feel attacked, and maybe they’ve formed a kinship.

Either way, there was meaning behind their affectionate sign-offs.

Considering 45% of straight men feel uncomfortable saying “I love you” to a male relative, it was a welcome change of pace.

Romo and Nantz saying I love you before Tay Tay and Travyyyy ?



To all the lovers, we are about to be served. — Shannon (@portcityyogini) February 12, 2024

The former (handsome) face of the Cowboys, Romo is used to being one of the most scrutinized individuals in the country. As a player, he was involved in high-profile romances with Carrie Underwood and Jessica Simpson, leading some commentators to declare those famous women were ruining his career.

Sound familiar?!

The Chiefs are not a good football team and Travis Kelce looks like he should retire. He’s been worthless the last seven or eight weeks. The double worthless Pfizer shots may have caught up with him. Either that or Taylor Swift is the Chiefs Yoko Ono. Maybe both. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 25, 2023

Romo is one of the few people who can speak to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s experience, and it’s apparent both parties respect one another.

Romo is very complimentary of the couple, despite continually saying on-air that T-Swift is Kelce’s “wife” (Romo insists he’s joking).

“I love their hearts,” he told reporters last week. “I think they’re both incredible human beings who are super genuine. They treat people the same no matter what walk of life they’re in. You root for people like that.”

Following the AFC Championship, Swift found Romo on the field, and complimented his performance.

The pair shared a nice moment of mutual respect.

Taylor Swift told Tony Romo he does a great job. Sounded like he told her she’s even better, to which she replied: “We’re doing very different things, aren’t we? It’s a different skill set.” pic.twitter.com/N6IiKl7hET — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 28, 2024

When asked about the interaction, Romo said it was “normal.”

Just like saying “I love you” to your best male broadcast partner, right?