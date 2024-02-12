Tony Romo ended the Super Bowl with a true expression of M4M love

Per tradition, yesterday’s Super Bowl ended with members of the winning team embracing each other on the field.
But this year, the big game also concluded with the announcers in the booth showing some platonic love towards one another.
The Kansas City Chiefs’ win Sunday over the San Fransisco 49ers will be remembered for its heart-palpitating overtime finish.
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
But let it also be the Super Bowl where male love became more normalized!
Just as CBS was signing off, Tony Romo turned to his partner Jim Nantz, and said the magic words.
“I love you, Jim,” he said.
😍 😍 😍
The iconic broadcaster returned the flavor, sharing the moment with his polarizing partner.
Astute viewers noticed the exchange.
Together since 2017, it’s fair to say CBS’ Nantz and Romo are the most-watched duo on TV. An estimated 115 million people tuned into Super Bowl LVIII, and the top 50 shows on TV last year were all NFL games.
And they are paid accordingly. Nantz, who also calls the Masters and the men’s basketball Final Four, is believed to earn around $10.5 million annually.
Romo clocks in at $17 million per season, setting a new salary standard. Lead NFL analyst is now one of the sexiest, and most lucrative, gigs in broadcasting.
Tom Brady has 375 million reasons why…
Romo was an instant sensation when he arrived in the booth. The ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback was only one year removed from his playing career; and thus, enjoyed an intimate knowledge about opposing players and defenses.
Oftentimes, Romo would predict plays before they happened, creating the “Romostradamus” moniker.
But in recent years, Romo’s performance has slipped, at least in the eyes of many critics and viewers. The blowback came to a head this postseason, with the New York Post declaring Romo and Nantz were a “mess” heading into the Super Bowl.
Romo’s near-constant bombast can drown out the moment. For example: he talked over Mecole Hardman’s game-winning touchdown in overtime…
But in fairness, Romo gets paid to excite viewers, and there’s no doubting his enthusiasm. The Super Bowl in particular is marketed towards casual fans.
Football hardos may find Romo’s rendition of “Rolling in the Deep” to be unnecessary. But tens of millions of people who are watching the game for fun may find it…kind of fun?
There’s little doubt Nantz and Romo hear the criticism. People often bond when they feel attacked, and maybe they’ve formed a kinship.
Either way, there was meaning behind their affectionate sign-offs.
Considering 45% of straight men feel uncomfortable saying “I love you” to a male relative, it was a welcome change of pace.
The former (handsome) face of the Cowboys, Romo is used to being one of the most scrutinized individuals in the country. As a player, he was involved in high-profile romances with Carrie Underwood and Jessica Simpson, leading some commentators to declare those famous women were ruining his career.
Sound familiar?!
Romo is one of the few people who can speak to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s experience, and it’s apparent both parties respect one another.
Romo is very complimentary of the couple, despite continually saying on-air that T-Swift is Kelce’s “wife” (Romo insists he’s joking).
“I love their hearts,” he told reporters last week. “I think they’re both incredible human beings who are super genuine. They treat people the same no matter what walk of life they’re in. You root for people like that.”
Following the AFC Championship, Swift found Romo on the field, and complimented his performance.
The pair shared a nice moment of mutual respect.
When asked about the interaction, Romo said it was “normal.”
Just like saying “I love you” to your best male broadcast partner, right?
Related:
Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift get the last laugh on MAGA homophobes
The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl Sunday, and Kelce played an integral role.
One Comment
abfab
Tony’s fine. Joe Buck is an annoying chatty cathy.