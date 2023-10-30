An astonishing number of voters in Arkansas think Sarah Huckabee Sanders sucks, new poll finds

Like father, like daughter!
Sarah Huckabee Sanders owns the lowest approval rating of any Arkansas governor in 20 years, a new poll says. The political nepo baby’s level of support has dipped below 50%, to just 48%.
The last time an Arkansas governor had a lower approval rating was in 2003 when her dad, Mike Huckabee, was sitting at 47%.
Now entering her eleventh month in office, Sanders is consumed with defending her office’s curious purchase of a nearly $20K podium. Her convoluted grift is unraveling by the day.
The story goes like this: For some reason, Arkansas bought a $19,029.25 lectern from a company called Beckett Events LLC, which happens to be run by one of Sanders’ closest advisors.
Adding to the coincidence, the podium was purchased right around the time Sanders took a luxurious, taxpayer-funded European vacay that her office branded as a “trade mission.” Social media posts show Beckett and her business partner, Hannah Stone, overlapped with Sanders in France last summer.
Though the podium was ordered in June, it actually wasn’t delivered until August. Records reveal the Arkansas GOP didn’t pay for the lectern until September, and the words “to be reimbursed” were only later added to the original invoice.
A political blogger is suing Sanders’ administration for allegedly violating Arkansas’ Freedom of Information Act when she wouldn’t disclose her requested travel records. The governor recently called a special session to tighten the state’s public records laws.
Total coincidence, right?!
And she’s working on this by airing absolutely propagandistic TV spots.— Steve Spencer (@stevespencer) October 30, 2023
It should be a lot lower. She’s ignoring all the states problems, handing out money to her friends (see the $19k lectern) and just an embarrassment.— Dave Ekstrum (@davethetenor) October 30, 2023
On the legislative side, Sanders remains consumed with attacking LGBTQ+ people. Just a few days ago, she signed a ridiculous executive order that bans gender-neutral terms from state documents such as “birth-giver” and “laboring person.”
When asked how many times the now-banned phrases had been reported, Sanders said she was aware of only one single instance.
But prioritizing phantom issues is nothing new for Sanders.
She’s already signed her own “Don’t Say Gay” bill and appointed Jacob Oliva, the man responsible for crafting the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Florida, to lead her education department.
In addition, Sanders has signed a law barring transgender teachers and students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identities, and banned use of the gender-neutral term “Latinx” in state documents.
A school book ban is in place as well, and districts were warned to not offer an Advanced Placement course on African-American studies.
Sanders is following Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis straight to the gutter!
Make no mistake: Amid all these manufactured issues, Arkansas has actual real problems. Most recently, 400,000 residents were just kicked off Medicaid. Overall, the state has the fifth-highest poverty rate and second-worst food insecurity in the country. And a recent Scholaroo survey found the state ranks 49th in the nation for quality of life and 50th in the nation for quality of health.
Yet Sanders is using her power to fight against gender-neutral terminology and shield herself from accountability. No wonder why a majority of her constituents aren’t buying in!
Even in ruby red Arkansas, they still apparently expect their governor to, you know, govern.
7 Comments
decrans
Meanwhile, we can start calling Joe Biden the corporate Dem version of Ron DeSantis. He’s poured gobs of money into swing states. The needle hasn’t budged in the tiniest bit. “Suffolk University–USA Today poll last week showed Biden trailing Trump by as much as six points (49% to 43%) when would-be voters were asked which candidate they favored on foreign policy; by 11 points on the economy (52% to 41%), and by nine points on immigration (50% to 41%). Even more troubling for Democrats: Trump leads Biden in five key swing states according to a Bloomberg–Morning Consult poll: Arizona (by a 47-43 margin), Georgia (48 to 43), North Carolina (47 to 43), Pennsylvania (46 to 45), and Wisconsin (46 to 44).”
Get Sleepy Joe some high-heeled boots, pronto.
inbama
World War III may change everything. My crystal ball says it’ll be Newsom vs. Haley with Trump running third party from prison.
Anyway, important article out today – “ ‘Gender-Affirming Care Is Dangerous. I Know Because I Helped Pioneer It.’ “ by By Riittakerttu Kaltiala on The Free Press
decrans
Dear God. If it’s Gavin Newsom, I’ll do paid canvassing temp work even harder. I survived this sh-t state for 2 years. It was like a third world country.
FreddieW
Newsom? The smart money is already on Dean Phillips. And by smart money, I mean the smartest Democrat I know of (besides my partner) — Bill Maher.
FreddieW
“Even in ruby red Arkansas”
Your bigotry is showing, coastal Queerty. Y’all are probably too young to remember that the Clinton machine was started in Arkansas before it moved to New York, and Al Gore is a Tennessean.
RIGay
What really is a shame is… THAT is her best photo.
whereshouldistart
So, SHS embezzled twenty grand to buy a couple of friends.
No surprise there. The apple never falls…
Oh screw it. What SHOULD anger anyone with an IQ over 40 is 48% of Arkansas residents STILL SUPPORT him!
SMGDFH