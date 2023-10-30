An astonishing number of voters in Arkansas think Sarah Huckabee Sanders sucks, new poll finds

Like father, like daughter!

Sarah Huckabee Sanders owns the lowest approval rating of any Arkansas governor in 20 years, a new poll says. The political nepo baby’s level of support has dipped below 50%, to just 48%.

The last time an Arkansas governor had a lower approval rating was in 2003 when her dad, Mike Huckabee, was sitting at 47%.

Now entering her eleventh month in office, Sanders is consumed with defending her office’s curious purchase of a nearly $20K podium. Her convoluted grift is unraveling by the day.

The story goes like this: For some reason, Arkansas bought a $19,029.25 lectern from a company called Beckett Events LLC, which happens to be run by one of Sanders’ closest advisors.

Adding to the coincidence, the podium was purchased right around the time Sanders took a luxurious, taxpayer-funded European vacay that her office branded as a “trade mission.” Social media posts show Beckett and her business partner, Hannah Stone, overlapped with Sanders in France last summer.

Though the podium was ordered in June, it actually wasn’t delivered until August. Records reveal the Arkansas GOP didn’t pay for the lectern until September, and the words “to be reimbursed” were only later added to the original invoice.

Photo of the $19,029.25 lectern purchased by the Sanders administration in June. The expense was reimbursed by the Republican Party of Arkansas, according to records. #arpx #Arkansas #ARNews pic.twitter.com/mERP6QvHHP — AR Democrat-Gazette (@ArkansasOnline) September 26, 2023

A political blogger is suing Sanders’ administration for allegedly violating Arkansas’ Freedom of Information Act when she wouldn’t disclose her requested travel records. The governor recently called a special session to tighten the state’s public records laws.

Total coincidence, right?!

The Arkansas Poll, a staple of strong reliable polling of the state for 25 years, finds the approval of Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to be 48%. That’s the lowest approval for a governor in the last 20 years. #arpx https://t.co/a3YCwe9bUm pic.twitter.com/oMGqBEtiwN — Matthew Moore (@MatthewrMoore) October 30, 2023

And she’s working on this by airing absolutely propagandistic TV spots. — Steve Spencer (@stevespencer) October 30, 2023

The fruits of @SarahHuckabee's brand of bold conservative leadership – least popular #Arkansas governor since her daddy.#arpx https://t.co/3qkXN6VDUh — Rich Shumate (@The_Shumater) October 30, 2023

It should be a lot lower. She’s ignoring all the states problems, handing out money to her friends (see the $19k lectern) and just an embarrassment. — Dave Ekstrum (@davethetenor) October 30, 2023

Like father, like daughter, only she managed to do it straight off the bat – it took daddy 5 years to go under 50%. https://t.co/0msScKc8AI — Jay Orsi (@JayOrsi) October 30, 2023

On the legislative side, Sanders remains consumed with attacking LGBTQ+ people. Just a few days ago, she signed a ridiculous executive order that bans gender-neutral terms from state documents such as “birth-giver” and “laboring person.”

When asked how many times the now-banned phrases had been reported, Sanders said she was aware of only one single instance.

But prioritizing phantom issues is nothing new for Sanders.

She’s already signed her own “Don’t Say Gay” bill and appointed Jacob Oliva, the man responsible for crafting the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Florida, to lead her education department.

In addition, Sanders has signed a law barring transgender teachers and students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identities, and banned use of the gender-neutral term “Latinx” in state documents.

A school book ban is in place as well, and districts were warned to not offer an Advanced Placement course on African-American studies.

Sanders is following Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis straight to the gutter!

Make no mistake: Amid all these manufactured issues, Arkansas has actual real problems. Most recently, 400,000 residents were just kicked off Medicaid. Overall, the state has the fifth-highest poverty rate and second-worst food insecurity in the country. And a recent Scholaroo survey found the state ranks 49th in the nation for quality of life and 50th in the nation for quality of health.

Yet Sanders is using her power to fight against gender-neutral terminology and shield herself from accountability. No wonder why a majority of her constituents aren’t buying in!

Even in ruby red Arkansas, they still apparently expect their governor to, you know, govern.