Sarah Huckabee Sanders is following Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis straight to the bottom

Sarah Huckabee Sanders seems determined to crash and burn just like Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis.

The Arkansas governor is turning her state into a mini-Florida, one hateful law at a time. Since being elected, the politico “nepo-baby” has already signed her own “Don’t Say Gay” bill and appointed Jacob Oliva, the man responsible for crafting the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Florida, to lead her education department.

Then on Saturday, we found out that Arkansas is warning school districts to not offer an Advanced Placement class for African-American studies, even though students have already enrolled in the course. The state says it will only offer the class for “local credit.”

“That appears to mean that the state will not help students at six high schools pay the $98 fee to take the end-of-course A.P. exam, which is necessary if students wish to earn college credit for the class,” reports the New York Times.

Monday was the first day of school in Arkansas.

In March, Sanders signed legislation that prohibits “teaching that would indoctrinate students with ideologies,” including critical race theory.

Earlier this year, DeSantis went to war with The College Board over the same African-American studies course, saying it violates state law. The gay-hating governor signed the “Stop WOKE Act” in 2022, which restricts how schools can facilitate discussion around race, sexuality and gender.

In response, The College Board tempered certain parts of the curriculum, before pledging the change to the course again.

On Monday, The College Board said it’s “surprised, confused and disappointed” with Arkansas’ decision to bar the class in question from public high schools.

While Sanders refuses to endorse her former boss, Donald Trump, for president, she’s developed a close relationship with DeSantis. Last year, Sanders attended DeSantis’ retreat for his prominent donors and some fellow governors, and has gotten close to his wife, Casey.

Much like DeSantis, Sanders has centered her governorship around demonizing LGBTQ+ people and marginalized communities. She’s signed a law barring transgender teachers and students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identities, and banned use of the gender-neutral term “Latinx” in state documents.

In addition, she’s signed an effective book ban that threatens up to a year in prison for any librarian or bookseller caught supplying kids with “harmful” (read: LGBTQ+) material. Last year, DeSantis became the first GOP governor to enact laws making it easier for parents to challenge books in school libraries they deem “inappropriate.”

But that law, like many of DeSantis’ draconian edicts, is being challenged in court. And a similar tale is unfolding in Arkansas.

Earlier this month, a U.S. district judge issued a preliminary injunction stopping Sanders’ law in its tracks.

There are a wide array of issues in Arkansas. It is the fourth poorest state in the nation, with a mounting affordable housing crisis and massive food insecurity. A recent Scholaroo survey found the state ranks 49th in the nation for quality of life and 50th in the nation for quality of health.

Yet, instead of helping her constituents, Sanders is fighting culture wars and weighing in on topics such as Hunter Biden.

In other words, she’s following DeSantis’ playbook to a tee, which doesn’t seem very smart! His support in the Republican primary continues to crater, and now even his closest allies are ripping him to shreds.

With reported presidential ambitions of her own, Sanders would be wise to change course. Maybe she can start by offering an AP class that students are counting on.

