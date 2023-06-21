Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets absolutely crushed for vapid Hunter Biden hot take nobody asked for

Political nepo baby Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the queen of hypocrisy.
The former Trump mouthpiece covered up her old boss’, and his family’s, malfeasance at the White House podium on a daily basis. But now, she’s suddenly outraged about elites receiving favorable treatment in the U.S. Justice system. What changed???
Oh, that’s right: Hunter Biden!
For years, Republicans have accused the younger Biden of committing all sorts of crimes, with his father’s blessing. They say Hunter Biden illegally peddled his influence to earn millions overseas and went into business with unsavory international actors. As president, Donald Trump even pushed for Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden over his son’s business dealings, which resulted in his first impeachment.
When that failed, Trump and his cronies turned their attention to an ongoing investigation into Hunter being carried out by the Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss.
On Tuesday, the Justice Department finally revealed its findings, and the charges turned out to be nothing burgers.
Hunter was hit with two misdemeanor tax charges and a separate offense for lying about his drug use while purchasing a handgun in 2018. He’s pled guilty to the tax offenses and will avoid prosecution on the gun charge. He won’t serve any jail time either.
These underwhelming charges have propelled Republicans to proclaim there’s a double-standard at play, even though legal experts say people are rarely prosecuted for such minor offenses. (It’s also worth noting that Weiss was a Trump appointee.)
Sanders, fresh off a taxpayer-funded European vacation, just added to the GOP’s whiney chorus.
“Hunter Biden’s crimes are egregious. Any other American would face the full brunt of the justice system. But he’s getting off with a slap on the wrist,” she tweeted. “This is the two-tier justice system at work: one set of laws for Democrats and their cronies, another system for everyone else.”
As many people pointed out, Sanders clearly has no idea about the charges that Hunter Biden is actually facing. But, hey, she’ll be damned if facts get in the way of a tired talking point!
Maybe don’t worry about things you have no idea about.— caring 💙🇺🇸🌈✌🏻 (@caringguy1957) June 20, 2023
In any given year, 98% of criminal cases in the federal courts end with a plea bargain – American Bar Association
You’re the governor of Arkansas, yet you willfully lie to the country.— Juan Q. Publico (@NickelDollar) June 20, 2023
How can the country survive when one of the two parties is comprised of shameless liars?
Egregious like felonies where you steal military and nuclear secrets?— April Pitney🌳🌎🌍🌏 (@PitneyApril) June 20, 2023
They’re misdemeanors Sarah! It looks like you got out in time.
But you may be destroying your self anyway! Children shouldn’t be working under 16…
Your state is 49 out of 50 in quality of life. Shouldn’t you be working right now— Martman (@MartinC23765880) June 20, 2023
Cries about a “two-tier justice system” are especially rich coming from Republicans, considering they’ve spent the last seven years covering for Trump and his myriad of apparent crimes. The man ginned up an insurrection to overturn the 2020 presidential election and still hasn’t faced charges, for Christ’s sake.
Many Republicans are even explaining away Trump’s egregious mishandling of classified documents, which is spelled out in a damning 37-count indictment earlier this month. According to prosecutors, Trump showed military secrets to random people at his golf club in Bedminster and knowingly kept classified papers piled in his bathroom.
And what did House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have to say about all of that?
If Sanders and Republicans are truly intent on stamping out cronyism, they should look no further than Trump and his family. For example: the Saudis gifted Jared Kushner’s investment firm $2 billion. That seems above board?
Of course not, but Sanders isn’t concerned about consistency, just like she isn’t concerned about leading her state. Arkansas is the fourth poorest state in the nation, and a recent survey found it ranks 49th in the country for quality of life and 50th in the nation for quality of health.
Instead of rectifying those issues, Sanders is preoccupied with attacking her LGBTQ+ constituents and tweeting out hypocritical GOP talking points.
This is 100% false. I hope Hunter sues you for defamation. He would succeed.— SmokeyMirror 🟧🌊🗳️💙🇺🇦🏳️🌈 (@smokymirror1) June 21, 2023
Maybe focus on the one thing you’re ahead on – violent crime in Arkansas.— scottiev (@scottiev) June 20, 2023
Considering the US Attorney who cut the deal is a Trump appointee, Sarah’s MAGA tears are especially sweet today, aren’t they…?— Bill Allen (@BillAllenScoop) June 20, 2023
Have you totally forgotten about Trump’s corrupt pardons of family and cronies?— Bill (@MurderedHornet) June 20, 2023
Tax evasion is an egregious crime? But the unlawful retention of classified documents isn’t an egregious crime?— Lily B. (@Lily_Warrior) June 20, 2023
I don’t think “egregious” means what you think it means, girly.
Your entire life is egregious, Hugabee!— Bustopher Jones (@lwqpas) June 20, 2023
abfab
Has her head expolded yet?
Judge Strikes Down Arkansas Law Banning Gender Transition Care for Minors
The case had been closely watched as an important test of whether bans on transition care for minors, enacted by more than a dozen states, could withstand challenges.
NYT
WillParkinson
One can only hope when it happens it’ll be caught on live TV.
abfab
She went to the Paris Air Show………………and guess what? She was the biggest air head there. (groan)
decrans
By an Obama appointee judge. The next step? Taking it to the conservative Supreme Court.
dbmcvey
The investigation was carried out by a Trump appointee who looked for 6 years and could only come up with a federal gun charge and two misdemeanor late tax payments. Republicans overpromised on this from the beginning, spouting a lot of nonsense that never had any evidence to back it up.
Bosch
Isn’t the Supreme Court meant for important cases, deklans?
decrans
Sterilizing children who cannot consent is an important case for many people in this country.
decrans
The Obama judge allowed the Arkansas ruling. The conservative activists are preparing to take it to the conservative-leaning Supreme Court as I type this sentence.
abfab
They should have sterilized your father.
dbmcvey
And once again descans spouts nonsense. No one is sterilizing children. If you really care so much about children why don’t you focus on something that is really hurting them, like guns?
Also, you believe in conspiracy theories, so you can’t ever really accept reality because reality disproves your theories. Lack of evidence becomes evidence for your lies.
Bosch
Hunter Biden’s laptop is sterilising children now? Ok deklans.
decrans
Tell that to the 18yo suing Kaiser for removing her breasts because she was mentally ill. It’s all over the news right now. Such compassionate progressives you are.
abfab
Posing a question to this loon will only result in a convoluted answer. Tell her to fu ck off and ignore.
decrans
Two different threads, Bosch. I know you think people re-grow bones like robots, but try to keep up.
decrans
And abs, I said that you three Queerty posts ago. You can’t quit me. You love being out-argued.
Bosch
Deklans, bone density improves during puberty, whether that puberty is early, on time, or late. It’s really not hard to understand.
What IS hard to understand is how you could be a successful canvasser for the Republicans; every time you open your mouth, I dislike republicans a little bit more. Seems like that’s the opposite of your job description, no?
Bosch
Hold on a hot minute, deklans…
You’re pontificating about an attempt to ban gender-affirming care. So you don’t actually give a crap about improving the process.
Makes sense though, you are the one who said “you want us to feel sorry for the LGBTQ suicides”.
Omg. Are you George Santos?
decrans
What matters, then, is the individual’s bone density relative to the norm for their age and sex, which is measured by the Z-score. The people on puberty blockers have abysmal scores. But you should know this, Bos. You read a Wikipedia entry on neurology one day.
dbmcvey
Bosch, decons doesn’t care about children at all. He just doesn’t like trans people.
Bosch
Wow deklans. I’m surprised this needs explaining.
If someone postpones their puberty by three years, then they’re going to be three years behind the norm for their age.
That’s not some kind of surprising effect, that’s the main purpose of puberty blockers.
Lol. “Measured by the z-score”. I can tell by how you wrote that that you have no idea what it means.
Bosch
Dbmcvey, you’re right, none of them care about kids. If they did, they wouldn’t be so quick to forgive all those GOP politicians accused of child abuse.
decrans
Did y’all ever mention your feelings toward that 18 year old suing Kaiser for chopping off her breasts to deal with mental health issues? I figured you would have something to say since you are the party for children and all.
Bosch
Puberty blockers should be used to postpone any medical transitions, including mastectomies, to adulthood. That’s what they’re there for.
decrans
And this is from the National Institute of Health. I suppose they are fascists or whatever buzzword y’all use. Here’s the summary in relation to damaging effects of bone density loss. “Vitamin D levels were lower in the trans women when compared with both age-matched cis men and the larger male reference population. Based on the available data, hormone therapy appears to maintain or improve bone density in transgender adults in short term follow-up. For transgender children and adolescents, there is concern that GnRH agonist use prior to the initiation of sex steroid hormones may put patients at risk for worsening bone density.” Whoopsie-doodle!
Cam
Sarah Huckabee’s brother tortured and killed a dog while he was at camp and his father, as governor went after the people investigating it.
For her first act as governor, Huckabee, begged the Federal got. and rich Blue states to bail out broke Arkansas.
decrans
And Joe Biden’s son lied on his taxes. When Trump did that, it was so very bad. (According to Queerty.) So, so wrong. Girl, please.
dbmcvey
Who is saying it was all right for Hunter Biden? Also, Hunter Biden was not a part of his father’s administration and was never elected to any post. This is apples and oranges. Republicans are saying it was all right for Trump but they’ve been lighting their hair on fire about Hunter Biden for almost a decade.
Bosch
Trump was a president. Is Hunter Biden a president? Does he work in the White House?
decrans
It happened under his vice presidency, though! And there’s a money trail to others within the Biden family.
abfab
Someone should find the trail to your double-wide and put you in a straight jacket.
dbmcvey
And he’s been prosecuted. No one is claiming Hunter Biden didn’t do anything wrong. He’s also a private citizen whom conservatives targeted and dug into until they could finally find something to convict him of. Hunter Biden never worked for the government. He shouldn’t have taken the job at Burisma but if you want to start prosecuting children of politicians who try to use that position to get ahead, I’m right there with you. Start with the Trumps.
dbmcvey
@abfab
I’m sure if there was an investigator going after descrans for 6 years they’d definitely find the bodies under that trailer.
decrans
Start with the Trumps. Start with the Bidens. I vote across the board. What’s fair for one is fair for the other especially if crimes were committed. That should be how the American justice system works.
Bosch
“It happened under his vice presidency, though!”
Hunter Biden was never a vice president, deklans.
decrans
And here comes abfab with his working-class deplorables line. How did that work out for you in 2016, ab?
Bosch
“And here comes abfab with his working-class deplorables line”
Hmmmm… So not just BPD, also schizophrenia.
abfab
This woman is an idiot….as are all GOPTROLS (see above comment)
Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas was mocked on social media over the weekend for a portrait that referred to her as the state’s “govenor.”
A photo of the portrait, which shows a smiling Ms Sanders above the words “ARKANSAS GOVENOR.”
abfab
Well, this explains a lot….her alma mater home page! With one or two edits.
Vision
Ouachita Baptist University seeks to foster a love of God and a love of learning by creating (?) for students and other constituents dynamic growth opportunities both on campus and throughout the world. With foresight and faithfulness, Ouachita makes a difference.
Mission
Ouachita Baptist University is a Christ-centered learning community. Embracing the liberal farts tradition, the university prepares individuals for ongoing intellectual and spiritual growth, lives of meaningful work, and reasoned (?) engagement with the world.
dbmcvey
Republicans harassed this man for years promising there was some kind of great scandal and finally, the Trump appointed investigator came up with 2 misdemeanor tax charges and a gun charge. Of course, we know that conservatives don’t know what he actually plead to and are trying to pretend it had something to do with bribes and his laptop. For conspiracy nuts no evidence becomes part of the conspiracy.
Mister P
There are a whole lot of minorities sitting in prison who would take issue with her on how the “two tier” Justice system works.
abfab
She enjoys devouring two tier ice cream pudding cakes.
Mister P
Jared Kushner actually worked in the White House and for some reason the Saudis gave him $2B.
Sounds way worse than Hunter Biden, because it is suspect
Bosch
If they’ll forgive the things that Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz did, they’ll absolutely forgive this.
abfab
Jim Jordan…..now there’s a very sick individual.
dbmcvey
Yes, I’ll be interested to see the results of that investigation.
Fahd
Getting involved with substance abuse leads people to make bad choices.. It also seems that Don Jr. may have committed more serious crimes — I suppose we’ll have to wait and see how his case(s) develop. I’m glad the Hunter Biden issues, if you can call them that, will be old news by the time the November 2024 election campaigns are in full swing. Btw, I don’t give two f*cks what nepo baby Sanders has to say….I’m not too worried about her, because containing her to Arkansas should be possible [weight joke involving “containing”omitted}.
abfab
Oh fahd….Life in general can lead anyone to make bad choices. We witness that here with every GOPTROLL comment.
And yes, this too shall pass. Much like the gas the GOP expells 24 hr a day.
dbmcvey
Absolutely Fahd. I feel for the families of addicts, it makes them do crazy things.