Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets absolutely crushed for vapid Hunter Biden hot take nobody asked for

Political nepo baby Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the queen of hypocrisy.

The former Trump mouthpiece covered up her old boss’, and his family’s, malfeasance at the White House podium on a daily basis. But now, she’s suddenly outraged about elites receiving favorable treatment in the U.S. Justice system. What changed???

Oh, that’s right: Hunter Biden!

For years, Republicans have accused the younger Biden of committing all sorts of crimes, with his father’s blessing. They say Hunter Biden illegally peddled his influence to earn millions overseas and went into business with unsavory international actors. As president, Donald Trump even pushed for Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden over his son’s business dealings, which resulted in his first impeachment.

When that failed, Trump and his cronies turned their attention to an ongoing investigation into Hunter being carried out by the Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department finally revealed its findings, and the charges turned out to be nothing burgers.

Hunter was hit with two misdemeanor tax charges and a separate offense for lying about his drug use while purchasing a handgun in 2018. He’s pled guilty to the tax offenses and will avoid prosecution on the gun charge. He won’t serve any jail time either.

These underwhelming charges have propelled Republicans to proclaim there’s a double-standard at play, even though legal experts say people are rarely prosecuted for such minor offenses. (It’s also worth noting that Weiss was a Trump appointee.)

Sanders, fresh off a taxpayer-funded European vacation, just added to the GOP’s whiney chorus.

“Hunter Biden’s crimes are egregious. Any other American would face the full brunt of the justice system. But he’s getting off with a slap on the wrist,” she tweeted. “This is the two-tier justice system at work: one set of laws for Democrats and their cronies, another system for everyone else.”

This is the two-tier justice system at work: one set of laws for Democrats and their cronies, another system for everyone… — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) June 20, 2023

As many people pointed out, Sanders clearly has no idea about the charges that Hunter Biden is actually facing. But, hey, she’ll be damned if facts get in the way of a tired talking point!

Maybe don’t worry about things you have no idea about.



In any given year, 98% of criminal cases in the federal courts end with a plea bargain – American Bar Association — caring 💙🇺🇸🌈✌🏻 (@caringguy1957) June 20, 2023

You’re the governor of Arkansas, yet you willfully lie to the country.



How can the country survive when one of the two parties is comprised of shameless liars? — Juan Q. Publico (@NickelDollar) June 20, 2023

Egregious like felonies where you steal military and nuclear secrets?



They’re misdemeanors Sarah! It looks like you got out in time.



But you may be destroying your self anyway! Children shouldn’t be working under 16… — April Pitney🌳🌎🌍🌏 (@PitneyApril) June 20, 2023

Your state is 49 out of 50 in quality of life. Shouldn’t you be working right now — Martman (@MartinC23765880) June 20, 2023

Cries about a “two-tier justice system” are especially rich coming from Republicans, considering they’ve spent the last seven years covering for Trump and his myriad of apparent crimes. The man ginned up an insurrection to overturn the 2020 presidential election and still hasn’t faced charges, for Christ’s sake.

Many Republicans are even explaining away Trump’s egregious mishandling of classified documents, which is spelled out in a damning 37-count indictment earlier this month. According to prosecutors, Trump showed military secrets to random people at his golf club in Bedminster and knowingly kept classified papers piled in his bathroom.

And what did House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have to say about all of that?

“A bathroom door locks.”

If Sanders and Republicans are truly intent on stamping out cronyism, they should look no further than Trump and his family. For example: the Saudis gifted Jared Kushner’s investment firm $2 billion. That seems above board?

Of course not, but Sanders isn’t concerned about consistency, just like she isn’t concerned about leading her state. Arkansas is the fourth poorest state in the nation, and a recent survey found it ranks 49th in the country for quality of life and 50th in the nation for quality of health.

Instead of rectifying those issues, Sanders is preoccupied with attacking her LGBTQ+ constituents and tweeting out hypocritical GOP talking points.

This is 100% false. I hope Hunter sues you for defamation. He would succeed. — SmokeyMirror 🟧🌊🗳️💙🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@smokymirror1) June 21, 2023

Maybe focus on the one thing you’re ahead on – violent crime in Arkansas. — scottiev (@scottiev) June 20, 2023

Considering the US Attorney who cut the deal is a Trump appointee, Sarah’s MAGA tears are especially sweet today, aren’t they…? — Bill Allen (@BillAllenScoop) June 20, 2023

Have you totally forgotten about Trump’s corrupt pardons of family and cronies? — Bill (@MurderedHornet) June 20, 2023

Tax evasion is an egregious crime? But the unlawful retention of classified documents isn’t an egregious crime?



I don’t think “egregious” means what you think it means, girly. — Lily B. (@Lily_Warrior) June 20, 2023

Your entire life is egregious, Hugabee! — Bustopher Jones (@lwqpas) June 20, 2023

This is false information. The plea deal is the usual one in these cases. In fact it is more harsh in my opinion because they knew all the hand wringing and nashing of teeth that would happen from the gop https://t.co/mRK4zfky9P — Heather ???????? they/them (@hezzer_wi) June 21, 2023