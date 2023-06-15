what a grift

Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes a break from attacking LGBTQ+ people to go on a taxpayer-funded European vacation

By
Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivering a counter address to the State of the Union.

Arkansas isn’t in good shape. It’s the fourth poorest state in the nation with a mounting affordable housing crisis and massive food insecurity, and a recent survey found it ranks 49th in the nation for quality of life and 50th in the nation for quality of health.

And yet, their gay-hating governor is off to Europe! Wee!

Political nepo baby Sarah Huckabee Sanders is on an overseas trade mission this week, and plans to meet with British, German and French business execs to “make the case for investing in Arkansas,” her statement reads.

Ummmmm, OK.

In particular, Sanders says she intends to hobnob with leaders in the aerospace industry at the Paris Air Show and drive home the message that Arkansas is “the most business friendly state in the nation.”

That is, unless your business employs LGBTQ+ people. Then they may probably want to live elsewhere.

Since taking office in January, Sanders has made attacking LGBTQ+ people one of her top priorities.

The former Trump mouthpiece immediately signed her own “Don’t Say Gay” bill and appointed Jacob Oliva, the man responsible for crafting the odious legislation in Florida, to lead the state’s education department.

In addition, she signed a law barring transgender teachers and students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identities, and banned use of the gender-neutral term “Latinx” in state documents.

And one of her executive orders requires Arkansas teachers to acquire parental approval before addressing students by their proper pronouns.

Currently, Sanders finds herself mired in a legal dispute with angry parents and librarians over her LGBTQ+ school book ban.

Oh, and she also has her own brand of transphobic beer cozies. Packs of two are available for $15.

On the business front, Sanders seems committed to loosening up Arkansas’ child labor laws–a message that probably won’t resonate with high-powered execs across the Atlantic. She’s signed a law making it easier to employ children and rolled back requirements for the state to verify ages of workers under 16.

For kicks, she also signed a bill allowing the construction of an anti-abortion monument to be erected near the state Capitol. The “monument to the unborn” will mark the number of abortions performed in Arkansas before the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade (abortion is basically banned in the Natural State).

Sanders wants people to know Arkansas values life… unless your kid is LGBTQ+ or forced to work as a young minor. Then they’re out of luck–just like the people of Arkansas who want a real governor focused on real issues.

