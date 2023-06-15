Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes a break from attacking LGBTQ+ people to go on a taxpayer-funded European vacation

Arkansas isn’t in good shape. It’s the fourth poorest state in the nation with a mounting affordable housing crisis and massive food insecurity, and a recent survey found it ranks 49th in the nation for quality of life and 50th in the nation for quality of health.

And yet, their gay-hating governor is off to Europe! Wee!

Political nepo baby Sarah Huckabee Sanders is on an overseas trade mission this week, and plans to meet with British, German and French business execs to “make the case for investing in Arkansas,” her statement reads.

In particular, Sanders says she intends to hobnob with leaders in the aerospace industry at the Paris Air Show and drive home the message that Arkansas is “the most business friendly state in the nation.”

That is, unless your business employs LGBTQ+ people. Then they may probably want to live elsewhere.

I’m honored to announce that I will be representing Arkansas on my first overseas trade mission to Europe.



It’s time for the whole world to learn what Arkansans already know: there’s never been a better time to invest in the Natural State and call it home. pic.twitter.com/SauBBlW4cY — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) June 14, 2023

If you want to help Arkansas become the most business-friendly state in the nation, as you say, then it’s imperative to keep in mind that most businesses believe in equal rights for ALL!#TransRightsAreHumanRights — Indivisible Eureka Springs (@IndivisEurekaSp) June 14, 2023

Please, please, please, please don’t embarrass us in front of Europe…..you can do that when you get home. — Randy Hill (@royquapaw) June 14, 2023

while you’re over there… ask them how awesome their healthcare is? Anyone who actually looks into you and your teams very short, unsuccessful record they will prob decide against “working with you” not to mention the entire world remembers how you lied to protect dear leader! — ArkansasBlueDot (@ReeRee0818) June 14, 2023

Since taking office in January, Sanders has made attacking LGBTQ+ people one of her top priorities.

The former Trump mouthpiece immediately signed her own “Don’t Say Gay” bill and appointed Jacob Oliva, the man responsible for crafting the odious legislation in Florida, to lead the state’s education department.

In addition, she signed a law barring transgender teachers and students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identities, and banned use of the gender-neutral term “Latinx” in state documents.

And one of her executive orders requires Arkansas teachers to acquire parental approval before addressing students by their proper pronouns.

Currently, Sanders finds herself mired in a legal dispute with angry parents and librarians over her LGBTQ+ school book ban.

Oh, and she also has her own brand of transphobic beer cozies. Packs of two are available for $15.

Real women don’t have to fake it.



WATCH?? pic.twitter.com/fAOClq5c1S — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) April 24, 2023

On the business front, Sanders seems committed to loosening up Arkansas’ child labor laws–a message that probably won’t resonate with high-powered execs across the Atlantic. She’s signed a law making it easier to employ children and rolled back requirements for the state to verify ages of workers under 16.

For kicks, she also signed a bill allowing the construction of an anti-abortion monument to be erected near the state Capitol. The “monument to the unborn” will mark the number of abortions performed in Arkansas before the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade (abortion is basically banned in the Natural State).

Sanders wants people to know Arkansas values life… unless your kid is LGBTQ+ or forced to work as a young minor. Then they’re out of luck–just like the people of Arkansas who want a real governor focused on real issues.

Scroll down for more reaction to Sanders’ taxpayer-funded European getaway…

Have a great vacation on our dime! I can’t wait to pay more taxes for your funtimes and for private and home schools! — Occam’s Razorback (@janeite1900) June 14, 2023

“I’m honored to announce that I scored a free trip out of Arkansas. I mean, have you felt Little Rock in July? No sir not for me!” — Centrist Sisyphus 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@Byedon2) June 14, 2023

be careful a lot of other. nations actually believe in women’s rights, free access to libraries, good healthcare and solid fact based education – might have to do some

explaining as to what is happening in arkansas… — PaisleyGurl (@paisleygurl) June 14, 2023

@SarahHuckabee goes on an expensive tax payer funded vacation meanwhile:

Arkansas’s poverty rate of 17.2%, the seventh highest in the nation

Arkansas is near the bottom as a state with an educated population 47th in the nation



Wouldn’t that money be better spent at home? — Diaper Don is going to Prison (@HRHBethany) June 14, 2023

Isn’t it great that the Governor of Arkansas is spending millions of your taxpayer money for a family trip to Europe? What use could the Governor of Arkansas possibly have in going to Europe? — Connor Lillis (@ConnorLillis) June 14, 2023

What will you be offering European business? I mean, besides cheap child labor. — J Breaux ☮️ 🌈 ⚜️ (@jsbreaux) June 14, 2023

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is going to Europe to pitch economic investment in Arkansas. Will she brag that she rolled back child labor laws? https://t.co/maXhmyU8Qb — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) June 14, 2023

As somebody who grew up in Europe, let me just say: they’ll find you deeply, DEEPLY unimpressive. https://t.co/YRzMyaqbWm — That Nerd Dave (@thatnerddave) June 14, 2023

@SarahHuckabee out there spending the taxpayers money on a European vacation while meanwhile poverty and education in her state needs money. The grift is real folks https://t.co/FeZZUcPd2t — Diaper Don is going to Prison (@HRHBethany) June 14, 2023