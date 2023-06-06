Sarah Huckabee Sanders just got read by a group of angry librarians over her LGBTQ+ book ban

Political nepo baby Sarah Huckabee Sanders may have just met her match with an army of angry librarians and other book nerds who are unhappy over her recent ban on LGBTQ+ books.

The former Trump mouthpiece/gay-hating governor of Arkansas is currently being sued by coalition of librarians, booksellers, readers, and authors who are challenging a new state law that threatens librarians with jail time for making banned (read: gay) books available to children.

The lawsuit was filed last Friday by a group including the Arkansas Library Association and the Central Arkansas Library System.

It challenges Arkansas Act 372, a draconian law Sanders signed back in March that threatens up to a year in prison for any librarian caught supplying kids with banned books, by accusing the new legislation of violating the state’s 1st and 14th amendments.

“Library workers across Arkansas are rightly concerned that the overly broad edicts of Act 372 will prevent them from serving their patrons as they have always done, by providing a wide variety of materials to fill their information needs, and perhaps more importantly, materials that allow each child to see themselves in the books in their library,” Carol Coffey, president of the Arkansas Library Association, said in a statement.

Since taking office back in January, Sanders has made attacking LGBTQ+ people her top priority.

Not only did she appoint Jacob Oliva, the guy who was responsible for implementing Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, to lead the Arkansas Education Department, but she quickly signed a law banning trans teachers and students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identities.

She also signed an executive order to prevent “indoctrination” in classrooms by forbidding teachers from respecting a student’s pronouns or talking about sexuality, gender, or race, and she banned the use of the gender-neutral term “Latinx”.

Oh, and she released a line of transphobic beer koozies.

Real women don’t have to fake it.



WATCH?? pic.twitter.com/fAOClq5c1S — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) April 24, 2023

Throughout all this, Arkansas has remained the fourth poorest state in the nation, with a mounting affordable housing crisis and massive food insecurity. And a recent Scholaroo survey found the state ranks 49th in the nation for quality of life and 50th in the nation for quality of health.