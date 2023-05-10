Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ “Teacher Appreciation Week” message backfires spectacularly

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and Arkansas’ gay-hating governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders took a break from promoting her transphobic “real woman” beer koozies to let educators in her state to know that she thinks they’re just great… provided they don’t stray from the strict “anti-woke” agenda she’s been imposing upon them since taking office five months ago.
“Thank you to every Arkansas teacher for your service to our state’s future!” she tweeted late yesterday, along with a video of herself praising schoolteachers in Republican-controlled Arkansas, which currently ranks 47th in the nation in education (plus 49th in health care, 43rd in infrastructure, and 41st in economy.)
“Thank you to ever Arkansas teacher for your service to our state’s future,” she says in the video. “God bless.”
But Sanders’ appreciation stops there.
Since taking office in January, she’s launched an all-out assault on Arkansas schools and LGBTQ+ students and teachers.
Not only did she appoint Jacob Oliva, the guy who was responsible for implementing Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, to lead the Arkansas Education Department, but she quickly signed a law banning trans teachers and students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identities.
She also signed a 145-page education overhaul that gives teachers a small pay increase ($2000 a year) but also totally silences them from speaking about gender identity or sexual orientation.
Oh, and she signed an executive order to prevent “indoctrination” in classrooms by banning teachers from talking about critical race theory.
“Schools must educate, not indoctrinate students, and their education policies must protect children and prepare them to enter the workforce,” the order read. “Teachers and school administrators should teach students how to think—not what to think.”
Here’s how people responded to Sanders’ teacher appreciation message…
Taking a break from calling teachers indoctrinators? pic.twitter.com/4b1D9kywqd— living life as a host body (@angryamaggdyla) May 10, 2023
5th lowest pay in the nation for teachers. Miserable teaching conditions; overcrowding, old materials, failing infrastructure. Wow thanks teachers for putting up with this.— Mark Richardson (@Mark0Richardson) May 10, 2023
AYKM??? You trash teachers by saying they are indoctrinating students and bash them for teaching the mythical CRT. You made it easy to fire them and made their continuing education useless. You literally ran on a ‘AR teachers suck platform’ GFY— Darin 🟧 (@PearceDarin) May 10, 2023
You have no friends that are Teachers……— btowngirl1 (@btowngirl1) May 10, 2023
"Thanks teachers, but y'all are a bunch of pedophiles and indoctrinators, beware what you say because now you can be fired with no teacher fair dismissal act lmao"— Chenoa Summers 🟧 (@Chenoa4AR) May 10, 2023
Arkansas is 47th in Education.— ISS Enterprise (@ISS_Enterprise) May 10, 2023
"Thank you to every Arkansas teacher for your service…" Now you're all fired, you pinko, commie, America hatin' pedophiles!— Brian Regal PhD. (@Tarbosaurus89) May 10, 2023
This is hypocrisy at its worst. You accuse teachers of “indoctrinating” students. You say they’re “grooming” kids into some sort of evil conspiracy. You threaten to cut off schools because you think they’re failing.— Andy Morgan (@mrmorganmusic) May 10, 2023
Oh, but you love and appreciate them?? 🙄
Last week, Sanders went on right wingnut Dan Bongino’s podcast to crow about how people from blue states, California in particular, are flocking to Arkansas because it’s such a wonderful utopia for people with conservative values.
“We believe not only in individual and personal freedom, but in making sure we do things that protect those freedoms,” she said, adding, “We have seen people from all over the country, blue states in particular, flooding into our state. Particularly California.”
“And the message I gave them was very simple. Welcome to Arkansas. Don’t forget why you left California. … We’re going to keep taking them as long as they remember why they left those blue states in the first place.”
11 Comments
correctio
there’s a good read today over at the Ny times about the Biden 2024 campaign’s perceived “sluggishness” — check out the comments. people are rightly scared that Biden is not up to the challenge of running against a candidate who will likely be Trump.
we need to be scared. the Republicans are crazies, but they are doing real things (an extra $2k a year is a lot for a school teacher in most parts of the country). the Dems NEED TO FIGURE OUT A NEW STRATEGY if they want to beat Trump and save the country.
dbmcvey
correctio says “LOOK OVER THERE!”
correctio
well yeah, you should look over there
dbmcvey
That’s what we want. correctio chasing his tail.
correctio
here’s the #2 voted comment. educate yourselves!
“Democrats are refusing to learn. Biden won the first time by not being Trump. But many of those who voted for him have been betrayed or let down. Forty percent of Americans sell leftovers and clutter online, and despite having paid once for the items, will be hit with a tax bill for it next year, right before elections. Strike one. Students and retirees desperate for student loan relief, don’t have it. Millions who survived on emergency Medicaid, lost it. The environment got sold to the oil companies, women lost their rights over their own bodies and Bidens response was negligible, the border was and is a humanitarian disaster, railroad workers got a sharp lesson on how deep the administration’s commitment to labor is, and Democrats still blithely assume they’ll win again.
Cam
The same old right wing troll account desperately defecting from the fact that the first thing Sarah Huckabee did when she became governor was to beg the Federal Government and Wealthy blue states to bail Arkansas out.
Bengali
I totally agree with your and I share your angst. I was watching Biden today deliver a speech about passengers’ rights and when he named the website he got it wrong…TWICE.
I will check out the NY Times article. THANK YOU.
Sarah Huckabee will go down in history as the first SASQUATCH who spoke about teachers’ rights.
correctio
@Bengali it’s terrifying!
@Cam not deflecting, there is no shortage of reporting on how awful SHS is
abfab
You can give this woman a fashion make over but not a heart or a brain make over. She is an idiot and a hate filled individual. God Bless……………oh brother. And those faux pearl ear rings.
Fahd
The 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution reads, in relevant part:
“No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
So why isn’t the 14th Amendment being applied in some of these “red” states (e.g. Arkansas, Florida)? Whatever happened to the ACLU, Lambda Legal, etc. ?
I guess the corrupt Supreme Court majority (see also Tr*** appointees), has discouraged good people from fighting for their rights… hell in a handbasket.
JTinToronto
Did I hear that she is now the spokesperson for Mad Cow Disease?