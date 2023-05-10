Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ “Teacher Appreciation Week” message backfires spectacularly

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and Arkansas’ gay-hating governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders took a break from promoting her transphobic “real woman” beer koozies to let educators in her state to know that she thinks they’re just great… provided they don’t stray from the strict “anti-woke” agenda she’s been imposing upon them since taking office five months ago.

“Thank you to every Arkansas teacher for your service to our state’s future!” she tweeted late yesterday, along with a video of herself praising schoolteachers in Republican-controlled Arkansas, which currently ranks 47th in the nation in education (plus 49th in health care, 43rd in infrastructure, and 41st in economy.)

“Thank you to ever Arkansas teacher for your service to our state’s future,” she says in the video. “God bless.”

Thank you to every Arkansas teacher for your service to our state’s future! #TeacherAppreciationWeek pic.twitter.com/SW88C3pJ0D — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) May 10, 2023

But Sanders’ appreciation stops there.

Since taking office in January, she’s launched an all-out assault on Arkansas schools and LGBTQ+ students and teachers.

Not only did she appoint Jacob Oliva, the guy who was responsible for implementing Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, to lead the Arkansas Education Department, but she quickly signed a law banning trans teachers and students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identities.

She also signed a 145-page education overhaul that gives teachers a small pay increase ($2000 a year) but also totally silences them from speaking about gender identity or sexual orientation.

Oh, and she signed an executive order to prevent “indoctrination” in classrooms by banning teachers from talking about critical race theory.

“Schools must educate, not indoctrinate students, and their education policies must protect children and prepare them to enter the workforce,” the order read. “Teachers and school administrators should teach students how to think—not what to think.”

Here’s how people responded to Sanders’ teacher appreciation message…

Last week, Sanders went on right wingnut Dan Bongino’s podcast to crow about how people from blue states, California in particular, are flocking to Arkansas because it’s such a wonderful utopia for people with conservative values.

“We believe not only in individual and personal freedom, but in making sure we do things that protect those freedoms,” she said, adding, “We have seen people from all over the country, blue states in particular, flooding into our state. Particularly California.”

“And the message I gave them was very simple. Welcome to Arkansas. Don’t forget why you left California. … We’re going to keep taking them as long as they remember why they left those blue states in the first place.”