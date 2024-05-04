Ryan Gosling’s Kenergy is still running hot in ‘The Fall Guy’ & the gays are tripping over themselves

Thank the gay gods for The All-New Mickey Mouse Club—not for giving us Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, or even Xtina, but for giving us Ryan Thomas Gosling.
The future Hollywood heartthrob was just 13 when he became a Mouseketeer in 1993, and we assume that not even he could have expected the fame (and the Kenergy) in his future.
As an actor, Gosling first turned heads—and earned a Film Independent Spirit Award—in the 2001 drama film The Believer. He then hit it big with the 2004 romance film The Notebook, after which he could have just coasted on his matinee-idol status. Instead, Gosling turned in acclaimed performances in indie pics like 2006’s Half Nelson, 2007’s Lars and the Real Girl (which earned him his first Oscar nomination), and 2010’s Blue Valentine.
Gosling romanced Emma Stone in both 2011’s Crazy, Stupid, Love and 2016’s La La Land, dancing his way to his second Oscar nom in the latter pic. Along the way, though, he took on hard-hitting roles in action and crime pics like 2011’s Drive, 2012’s The Place Beyond the Pines, and 2013’s Only God Forgives and Gangster Squad (in which his love interest is, yes indeed, played by Emma Stone).
Since then, Gosling has only gotten bigger projects. He costarred with Harrison Ford in the 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049. He took one step for mankind in the 2018 Neil Armstrong biopic First Man. He faced off against Chris Evans in 2022’s action thriller The Gray Man. And he dolled it up for last year’s Barbie, landing his third Oscar nomination for a performance with great plasticity.
Now Gosling is starring in The Fall Guy—currently in theaters—playing stuntman Colt Seavers, who shares a name with the Lee Majors character in the ’80s TV show of the same name.
Gosling’s Colt teams up with his ex-girlfriend, played by Emily Blunt, on an action film she’s directing—and ends up caught in a conspiracy involving that film’s lead actor.
Meanwhile, as Gosling’s star rises, social media users continue to praise the 43-year-old—and cast him in their X-rated fantasies—as the following X posts attest.
