Ryan Gosling’s Kenergy is still running hot in ‘The Fall Guy’ & the gays are tripping over themselves

credit: Universal

Thank the gay gods for The All-New Mickey Mouse Club—not for giving us Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, or even Xtina, but for giving us Ryan Thomas Gosling.

The future Hollywood heartthrob was just 13 when he became a Mouseketeer in 1993, and we assume that not even he could have expected the fame (and the Kenergy) in his future.

As an actor, Gosling first turned heads—and earned a Film Independent Spirit Award—in the 2001 drama film The Believer. He then hit it big with the 2004 romance film The Notebook, after which he could have just coasted on his matinee-idol status. Instead, Gosling turned in acclaimed performances in indie pics like 2006’s Half Nelson, 2007’s Lars and the Real Girl (which earned him his first Oscar nomination), and 2010’s Blue Valentine.

Gosling romanced Emma Stone in both 2011’s Crazy, Stupid, Love and 2016’s La La Land, dancing his way to his second Oscar nom in the latter pic. Along the way, though, he took on hard-hitting roles in action and crime pics like 2011’s Drive, 2012’s The Place Beyond the Pines, and 2013’s Only God Forgives and Gangster Squad (in which his love interest is, yes indeed, played by Emma Stone).

Since then, Gosling has only gotten bigger projects. He costarred with Harrison Ford in the 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049. He took one step for mankind in the 2018 Neil Armstrong biopic First Man. He faced off against Chris Evans in 2022’s action thriller The Gray Man. And he dolled it up for last year’s Barbie, landing his third Oscar nomination for a performance with great plasticity.

Ryan Gosling Is Serving Body-ody-ody as Ken in New Barbie Stillhttps://t.co/YSAoeR4mJ2 pic.twitter.com/8YsiP404bR — Viktor Vida (@v11viktor) June 16, 2022

Now Gosling is starring in The Fall Guy—currently in theaters—playing stuntman Colt Seavers, who shares a name with the Lee Majors character in the ’80s TV show of the same name.

Gosling’s Colt teams up with his ex-girlfriend, played by Emily Blunt, on an action film she’s directing—and ends up caught in a conspiracy involving that film’s lead actor.

Meanwhile, as Gosling’s star rises, social media users continue to praise the 43-year-old—and cast him in their X-rated fantasies—as the following X posts attest.

ryan gosling is disrespectfully hot in fall guy — hamilton is my actual name (@HamiltonBrbr) May 3, 2024

The way Ryan Gosling is so jacked for the fall guy I was sweating in the theater….. — jill (@heartstopperacd) May 3, 2024

Ryan Gosling is literally so hot? pic.twitter.com/cRklPh5CMx — katie (taylor’s version) (@AndyBarbsWife) May 1, 2024

I never got the whole Ryan Gosling is Super Hot thing before.

Now I do. — Emily Welker (@EGWelker) May 2, 2024

I would let Ryan Gosling humiliate me in any way possible in front of whomever whenever — Nick (@sincerelyshook) July 26, 2023

ryan gosling is so entirely a man i used to feel so neutral towards and now he honestly may be a top 5 celebrity crush — river rat (@hijuIes) May 3, 2024

i want ryan gosling to know that i only exist within the warmth of his gaze — Erin saw TFG!! ?? (@cityofsebs) August 3, 2023

starting to have a sexuality crisis bc ryan gosling is so goddamn hot. i cannot do this rn have i not suffered enough ?? — moonie ? (@mooniestag) May 1, 2024

Ryan gosling is the only blond man I’ll ever be in love w https://t.co/4XFFkOXmKz — mk (@litrlyjustagirl) May 2, 2024

Ryan Gosling is so charming??? — Anu (@smtarep89) May 2, 2024

I want Ryan Gosling to tie me up like I’m surprised so we could role play, I’d wear a disguise. I want him to park that big mac truck right in this little garage. — Paolo Pangilinan (@PaoPangs) June 16, 2022

I would let Ryan Gosling in the Place Beyond the Pines unscrew my head like a bottle cap — Gundam Earle (@buttholemuseum) June 18, 2022

I think I'm gay for ryan gosling. — Lay-Z (@giveupandgohome) April 17, 2013

Ryan Gosling is so hot pic.twitter.com/N5zJQZWRis — Sweet Sam (@Sweet_Sweet_Sam) May 2, 2024

i want ryan gosling so bad guys — sunny (@sk5257) March 11, 2024

I want Ryan Gosling for Christmas — Joel (@_supjoel) December 25, 2019

ryan gosling is so hot omg i can't — miriam ? (taylor's version) (@fool1shmiriam) April 27, 2024

Ryan Gosling is so attractive leave me alone — Buh (@hereyougoiguess) April 26, 2024

Only Ryan Gosling could show up to a movie premiere looking like the prettiest man alive then end it in the most cursed way possible like this ? pic.twitter.com/4vluPO5Jl8 — ??? ? (RyGos brainrot) ? (@DEM0NDAI) May 1, 2024

Ugh Ryan gosling has made me horny for beavis https://t.co/HXDG73htb9 — local swamp gay ??? (@localswampgay) May 2, 2024

I need ryan gosling to top me — kimlip (@motherkimlip) May 2, 2024

I just saw the new #Barbie movie and the way I would let ryan gosling **** me *** *** *** ***** in my ***** ******* ********* with his ******* **** and *** all over me is an understatement! — Gaykun (@gaykun_) July 21, 2023

coworkers think im a furry because i said i would let ryan gosling feed me like a baby bird first of all i dont think thats a weird thing to say at all second of all clearly the operative phrase there is not “baby bird” it is “ryan gosling” its funny that thats his last name tho — im molly (@pluterperfect) July 29, 2021