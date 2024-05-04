Kristi Noem can’t kill the puppy drama, Trump hates his crappy new nickname, Biden’s Jedi mind trick

While Kit Connor’s new look and the muscle daddies on House Hunters took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

WORK OF ART: Everyone is gooped and gagged over this Melania Trump and Drag Race Queen Sasha Colby viral mix-up. [Read all about it on Queerty]

BYE GIRL: Republicans are so “sick & tired” of MAGA loon Marjorie Taylor Greene that they are working to sink her plan to boot House Speaker Mike Johnson. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

SASHAY AWAY: Expelled GOP congressworm George Santos resurrected his drag persona Kitara Ravache so people could laugh at him by ordering him to record desperate messages via his Cameo account in order to try and pay his bills.

George Santos resurrects his drag persona Kitara for cash on Cameo. pic.twitter.com/xxW4JysKEa — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 1, 2024

DOG DAY AFTERNOON: South Dakota’s gay-hating Governor Kristi Noem struggled to control the narrative in her puppy-killing controversy as the body count continued to rise and extinguished any hope of being Trump’s VP. [Read all about it on Queerty]

CHILDREN ARE OUR FUTURE: LGBTQ+ foster children received new protections from President Joe Biden‘s administration. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

MAKE AMERICA GASY AGAIN: The disgraced ex-president took time out from sleeping through his fraud trial to listen as his new viral nickname “Donald VonSh*tzenpants” was officially entered into the court record.

Fox and Trump are very mad about Donald VonShitzenpants being entered into the court record. Please stop referring to him as Donald VonShitzenpants. It makes Donald VonShitzenpants very upset. Be cool, everyone. Stop using Donald VonShitzenpants. https://t.co/XIUtSiskvc — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 2, 2024

MEATBALL RON: Failed presidential candidate – and the current mismanager in charge of running Florida into the ground – Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis reached a new level of absurdity with his war on Big Insect™. [Read all about it on Queerty]

CROOKED PETE? A computer-generated image of a suspect in a burglary case has many noticing a striking resemblance to out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

THE FORCE IS WITH BIDEN: Star Wars icon Mark Hamill visited the White House in honor of May the 4th weekend and stopped by the press briefing where he called Biden the most successful legislative President in his lifetime. Dark Brandon is a Jedi Knight!

.@MarkHamill: "How many of you had Mark Hamill will lead the press briefing on your bingo card?" pic.twitter.com/JSzWHX1Kgb — CSPAN (@cspan) May 3, 2024