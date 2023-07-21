Sarah Huckabee Sanders has risen to the top of Trump’s sh*t list & things are about to get ugly

There’s discord in the MAGAverse!

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the gay-hating politico “nepo baby,” hasn’t endorsed Donald Trump for president.

And that’s making her former boss unhappy, Axios reports.

“Tensions between Donald Trump and his former press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, have grown over her neutrality in the 2024 presidential race,” sources told Axios.

Originally, Sanders said she wouldn’t offer an endorsement until her first legislative session ended. She is the governor of Arkansas, at least in title. (Sanders has spent her summer tweeting hot takes about Hunter Biden and taking a taxpayer-funded European vacay.)

But it looks like Trump’s old mouthpiece performed a bait-and-switch. Arkansas’ legislative session ended in May.

It is now late July.

And still no endorsement.

Awkward…

“One Trump ally described the feeling as: ‘You should always dance with the person who brought you,'” says Axios.

Trump reportedly asked for Sanders’ endorsement in March, and she declined.

It's pretty funny watching Sarah Huckabee Sanders wait to endorse Donald Trump. Does she not remember who taught her to cook roadkill? — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) July 21, 2023

She’s just not that into him. 😅 — logisensical (@logisensical) July 19, 2023

Instead of dancing with Trump, it seems like Sanders wants to get close to his chief rival. Axios highlights her burgeoning relationship with Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, and possible future presidential ambitions.

Sanders is creating a mini-Florida in Arkansas, and that’s not a compliment. The ex-press sec signed her own “Don’t Say Gay” bill and appointed Jacob Oliva, the man responsible for crafting the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Florida, to lead the state’s education department.

In addition, she signed a law barring transgender teachers and students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identities, and banned use of the gender-neutral term “Latinx” in state documents.

And one of her executive orders requires Arkansas teachers to acquire parental approval before addressing students by their proper pronouns.

There are plenty of problems in Arkansas. The state is currently suffering through a brutal heat wave, and one town hasn’t had clean water for nearly four weeks.

Overall, Arkansas is the fourth poorest state in the nation, with a mounting affordable housing crisis and massive food insecurity.

A Scholaroo survey found the state ranks 49th in the nation for quality of life and 50th in the nation for quality of health.

Instead of solving these serious issues, Sanders has created her own transphobic beer koozies.

“Meatball Ron” must be so proud.

Real women don’t have to fake it.



WATCH?? pic.twitter.com/fAOClq5c1S — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) April 24, 2023

But what about DJT? Per usual, the wounded drama queen didn’t mask his feelings.

“I never asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders for an endorsement,” he posted on his Truth Social platform. “I give endorsements, I don’t generally ask for them. With that being said, nobody has done more for her than I have, with the possible exception of her great father, Mike!”

The anger is palpable!

When asked for comment, Sanders issued a supportive statement of Trump; but once again, didn’t endorse.

It won’t be pretty when he finds out about this latest diss.

In the meantime, Sanders will be fighting her culture wars, and getting dragged for it…

The Left is now more concerned about @Jason_Aldean’s song calling out looters and criminals than they are about stopping looters and criminals.



That tells you everything you need to know about the priorities of Democrats and woke companies like CMT that cave to the liberal mob. https://t.co/ctYP7FRxrv — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) July 19, 2023

Yes, we hate prolynching songs. — Harvey at Skinsurrection🌊🏳️‍🌈 👨🏿‍🏫✊🏽 (@Skinsurrection) July 20, 2023

Me, two minutes ago: I wonder who will have the absolute dumbest take about this objectively terrible Jason Aldean song and its racist video?



Me, just now: Oh. Right. I should have guessed. https://t.co/ZYy5tGdeCy — Blue Hog Report (@BlueHogReport) July 19, 2023

You continually prove how out of touch you are.

Have you ever thought about talking to your constituents? — Calés McGinnis ✨ (@CalesMcGinnis) July 19, 2023

Well, it’s nice to know that you are standing on the side of small-town lynchings. — stonygirl (@stonygirl) July 19, 2023

And you care more about playing culture wars than you do about getting fresh water to your actual constituents! — ArkansasBlueDot (@ReeRee0818) July 20, 2023

Quit worrying about this while Helena-West Helena still needs their water system fixed. https://t.co/Lm4NFXDPsW — J??? M??? W??? (@ijohnmark) July 19, 2023