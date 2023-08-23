Casey DeSantis’s latest charm offensive goes completely haywire after she can’t resist attacking LGBTQ+ people

It was only a few weeks ago when Casey DeSantis whiffed on her charm offensive during a softball interview with Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt.
So naturally, “America’s Karen” tried her hand again at being likable with another Fox News anchor.
But unsurprisingly, she couldn’t resist taking hateful jabs at transgender people.
In a sit-down chat with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner, Casey talked about how her parents pushed her to play sports at a young age. A talented horseback rider, she competed on the College of Charleston’s equestrian team, where she was a three-time national champion.
“I’m glad my parents pushed me to do athletics,” she said. “Not only was it good to get out there and make friendships, but also the competition. And not only winning and victory, but learning how to lose. That’s one of the hardest things you have to go through, and then pick yourself up and become resilient.”
That answer seems normal enough. And she could’ve left it at that. But never one to shy away from our never-ending culture wars, Casey took the bait when Faulkner asked her about transgender participation in sports.
“I think there are lot of Republicans, independents and Democrats who don’t believe that biological men should be taking opportunities from women,” she said.
That response isn’t surprising, given Casey’s devotion towards spreading anti-LGBTQ+ hate. Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis has made attacking LGBTQ+ people a central focus of his flailing presidential campaign, and Casey is more than happy to follow suit.
Last month, she cut her own virulently homophobic ad, and shared a video of Ron ejecting an LGBTQ+ activist from one of his (sparsely attended) events.
Time and time again, the DeSantis’ have made an effort to come across as kind and normal people, and they keep failing. For example: when talking about their children, Casey weirdly keeps referring to them as “my kids,” making Ron come across as some sort of… babysitter?
I didn’t know robots could have kids.— Mark Anthony (@MarkAnthonyLopz) August 22, 2023
That means he does nothing!— Linda Schoenberg (@LindaSchoenberg) August 22, 2023
They say the most obvious answer is always the answer…So…The kids aren’t his!— Paeris Whitlow (@PaerisWhitlow) August 22, 2023
On the heels of the first Republican debate, DeSantis’ numbers keep slipping.
A new poll shows his support among GOP voters dropped from 23% in July to 12% in August. That’s the first time this cycle there are more undecided voters (14%) than DeSantis supporters.
Right now, the gay-hating governor only leads entrepreneur and 9/11 conspiracy theorist Vivek Ramaswamy by four points.
With declining fortunes like that, no wonder why DeSantis can’t keep it together.
Oof. If I didn’t despise him so much I may feel slightly sorry for him. But I don’t. At all.— Brian Rundle (@BRun13) August 20, 2023
He’s done for— Ryan Bute (@RyanBute) August 20, 2023
Grinning through the pain makes that smile look even worse.https://t.co/hVQdr6Zxx6— Michael VanDeMar (@mvandemar) August 20, 2023
Months ago, politicos thought Casey Desantis could humanize her awkward husband to voters. But if her Fox News interviews are any indication, that’s an impossible task. (It doesn’t help that she’s almost as awkward and off-putting as him.)
On Tuesday, Casey kept repeating that Ron is a “great guy” and “very, very smart,” as if she was selling herself on his supposed positive attributes.
“I knew very quickly after meeting him that he was the one,” she said. “You can tell he is funny, he is a great guy to be around, he is very, very smart. He has good moral compass.”
Could’ve fooled us! Judging by Ron’s sagging polling numbers, nobody else is fooled, either.
16 Comments
Kangol2
Like her hubby Casey DeFascist is full of hate and can’t hide it. Every time she’s given an opportunity she lets the world know who she and he are. Anybody who misses this or thinks either one is going to change is asking for disaster. Vote blue and say NO WAY to these two hateful grifters!
abfab
Her KIDS should start therapy now before they run away from home. The parents will divorce and she’ll start riding horses again. Bareback.
abfab
How come she doesn’t call them KIDDOS like many other annoying parents do?
decrans
What does it say to you that a large contingent of Democrats RIGHT HERE IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY attended the Protect Our Kids protest yesterday in Downtown LA? Could it be that your message isn’t even resonating with sizable segments of your own party? I’ve said this before. It’s easier to lambast conservatives. Maybe y’all should start trying to convince the people in your own f—ing party. Yeah? That would be the smart thing to do up until Election Day.
correctio
@decrans were those people Democrats? citation please
decrans
Well, for starters, you can check out my Twitter handle (tvonthefritz) and look at all the Democrats who follow me and are concerned with the far-left propaganda being shoved down their children’s throats in public schools. I mean, you can start there. I see it every day in my X feed. But to pretend that it’s just those god-awful conservatives is a convenient excuse from the likes of Kangol, Dave Matthews, etc.
Mister P
They have no ideas for solving real problems so they revert back to trans women in sports. Because there was that one swimmer they can point to but that’s the extent of the problem. So make that seem like a huge problem that is prohibiting every girl in America from competing in sports.
decrans
Nope.
These events include:
— Downhill mountain biking Canadian National Championships in 2003.
— Long Drivers of America women’s competition in 2008.
— Trofee Maarten Wynants cycling race in 2015.
— 2018 and 2019 UCI World Masters Track Cycling Championships.
— 2019 national championship for bench press.
— Two Commonwealth Championships (2017 and 2019) and one Pacific Games championship (2019) in weightlifting.
— Division II NCAA championship 400-meter hurdles in 2019.
— 100- and 200-meter high school Connecticut state championships in 2018.
— 100- and 200-meter high school New England regional championships in 2018.
— Two mountain bike New Zealand national championships in 2018 and 2019.
— 100-, 200-, and 400-meter races at the Italian Paralympic national championships in 2020.
— Volleyball Brazilian Cup in 2022.
— Six Ivy League swimming championship titles in 2022.
— 500-yard Division I NCAA swimming championship in 2022.
decrans
And if Joe Biden and the corporate Democrats had REAL solutions to solving America’s problems, y’all wouldn’t be wetting your pants at Cornel West and other independent candidates right now. But here we go again with the same hysterical waterworks we saw in 2016 and 2002. Try coming up with some SOLUTIONS instead of vacuous politicians and whining like overgrown children up until election day. We’ve seen it all before, Democrats.
dbmcvey
Usually the spouses are supposed to humanize the candidate…
Gabby
I don’t follow politics anymore and had no idea who she was until right now but she is right – biological men should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports. The fact that this is happening is so mind blowing.
abfab
Which is why you should be following politcs. Have you been talking to Madonna again?
dbmcvey
I love that you admit you don’t know what you’re talking about, but you say it anyway.
decrans
Why does this person need to follow politics to accept a biological truth that human beings have accepted for millennia? Men and women have different bodies. Lung capacity, shoulder width, bone structure. As trans-conservative Blaire White said in a recent YouTube video, “Maybe that could change in the future. We live in the present, though.” And y’all pretending otherwise doesn’t change these biological realities. No matter how hard you believe and tap your heels together, Dorothy.
dbmcvey
Notice how no one calls it “X”.
Fahd
I would not have expected DeSantis’ wife to be anything other than the ill-equiped caricature that she is. Not likeable; not going to be a factor in the 2024 election. Ron and she are going to work on it though, so let’s remain vigilant for 2028. I just don’t think Ron’s got the right stuff though. More’s the pity, not.