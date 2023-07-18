Casey DeSantis’ latest attempt to boost her husband’s sinking campaign fails miserably again 

A protestor unfurls a rainbow flag behind Ron DeSantis in South Carolina (Photo: Twitter)

Casey DeSantis, the wife of Ron DeSantis, proudly posted a video of what appears to be an LGBTQ+ activist being ejected from one of her husband’s campaign events.

Posted last night on Casey’s official Twitter account, it comes from a speaking event in South Carolina yesterday.

It shows her husband Ron delivering a speech to a packed room. In the background is a group of children. Ron is blasting a recent comment from Joe Biden about how America’s children are “all our children”.

“I have something to say to him,” says the Florida Governor. “Why don’t you focus on spending more time with your granddaughter in Arkansas, or at least acknowledge she exists, before you worry about our children.”

As he speaks, someone unfurls a rainbow flag behind him. Security is quick to swoop in and the flag, and its owner, are quickly led away.

Ron DeSantis notices the commotion and says, pointing toward the activist, “And they shouldn’t be worrying about our children either. We don’t want you indoctrinating our children!”

The crowd cheers and jumps to its feet, applauding.

Casey DeSantis shared the video with the caption: “Leave. Our. Kids. Alone.”

DeSantis pushing anti-LGBTQ+ gain supporters

On the last day of Pride Month, the Ron DeSantis campaign posted a video that tried to portray Donald Trump as pro-LGBTQ+. By contrast, it tried to show DeSantis as a macho defender of traditional values. The video was widely condemned, with even the likes of Log Cabin Republicans and Rep. George Santos blasting it as homophobic.

The video was quietly deleted from Twitter a few days later.

If the DeSantis campaign realizes it doesn’t actually need to remind people of the “Don’t Say Gay” Governor’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights, wife Casey obviously didn’t get the memo.

A couple of weeks ago, she posted a video touting her new, nationwide, Mamas For DeSantis campaign group. It showed images from Pride events, including Pride marchers sarcastically chanting “We’re coming for your children”. Casey’s video again tried to portray husband Ron as someone who will stand up to all things woke.

Casey’s latest video comes following news that the DeSantis campaign is faltering. There are reports his fundraising efforts have slowed in recent weeks. It was revealed over the weekend that he let around a dozen campaign staff go to curb costs. Although he is still amassing a considerable war chest, some insiders say he hired too many campaign employees too fast and too soon. He’s now believed to be focussing funds on campaigning in Iowa.

Online, many speculated whether the DeSantis campaign staged the appearance of a lone protestor at the event. Others just decried Casey for sharing the video.

