Casey DeSantis’ latest attempt to boost her husband’s sinking campaign fails miserably again 

Casey DeSantis, the wife of Ron DeSantis, proudly posted a video of what appears to be an LGBTQ+ activist being ejected from one of her husband’s campaign events.
Posted last night on Casey’s official Twitter account, it comes from a speaking event in South Carolina yesterday.
It shows her husband Ron delivering a speech to a packed room. In the background is a group of children. Ron is blasting a recent comment from Joe Biden about how America’s children are “all our children”.
“I have something to say to him,” says the Florida Governor. “Why don’t you focus on spending more time with your granddaughter in Arkansas, or at least acknowledge she exists, before you worry about our children.”
As he speaks, someone unfurls a rainbow flag behind him. Security is quick to swoop in and the flag, and its owner, are quickly led away.
Ron DeSantis notices the commotion and says, pointing toward the activist, “And they shouldn’t be worrying about our children either. We don’t want you indoctrinating our children!”
The crowd cheers and jumps to its feet, applauding.
Casey DeSantis shared the video with the caption: “Leave. Our. Kids. Alone.”
DeSantis pushing anti-LGBTQ+ gain supporters
On the last day of Pride Month, the Ron DeSantis campaign posted a video that tried to portray Donald Trump as pro-LGBTQ+. By contrast, it tried to show DeSantis as a macho defender of traditional values. The video was widely condemned, with even the likes of Log Cabin Republicans and Rep. George Santos blasting it as homophobic.
The video was quietly deleted from Twitter a few days later.
If the DeSantis campaign realizes it doesn’t actually need to remind people of the “Don’t Say Gay” Governor’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights, wife Casey obviously didn’t get the memo.
A couple of weeks ago, she posted a video touting her new, nationwide, Mamas For DeSantis campaign group. It showed images from Pride events, including Pride marchers sarcastically chanting “We’re coming for your children”. Casey’s video again tried to portray husband Ron as someone who will stand up to all things woke.
Casey’s latest video comes following news that the DeSantis campaign is faltering. There are reports his fundraising efforts have slowed in recent weeks. It was revealed over the weekend that he let around a dozen campaign staff go to curb costs. Although he is still amassing a considerable war chest, some insiders say he hired too many campaign employees too fast and too soon. He’s now believed to be focussing funds on campaigning in Iowa.
Online, many speculated whether the DeSantis campaign staged the appearance of a lone protestor at the event. Others just decried Casey for sharing the video.
Hey @CaseyDeSantis , while you and @RonDeSantis waste valuable time on bullshit like this, Florida continues to become less safe, less affordable, less insurable and less desirable.— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) July 18, 2023
Such a small petty man.— Dr. Karen Leader (she/her) (@proftinkerbell) July 17, 2023
Kudos to the rainbow activists. 🏳️🌈
She has the worst campaign ideas. pic.twitter.com/q9S0rBIJeq— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 17, 2023
“Leave. Our. Kids. Alone.”— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 17, 2023
–The parents of the children @RonDeSantis kidnapped and trafficked to Martha’s Vineyard.https://t.co/AoosY3nxrO
Get some new material. Why is insurance in Florida 3x higher than almost every other state?— Andrew Abramson (@AbramsonFL) July 18, 2023
32 Comments
Bosch
When someone tells you they believe you can affect someone else’s sexual orientation, they’re actually telling you about their own sexual psychology.
One’s beliefs about sexuality are first and foremost based on one’s experience of their own sexuality. A person says “sexuality is a choice”, they mean “MY sexuality is a choice”. A person says “homosexuality is about lust”, they mean “MY homosexuality is about lust”.
You can’t teach a kid to be gay. You can’t teach a kid to be straight. You can’t teach a kid to be a boy. You can’t teach a kid to be a girl. All you can do is teach them to pretend.
inbama
Wrong.
You can’t change someone’s sexual orientation which is set in childhood although not fully understood until after puberty when the brain and become sexually mature.
Lesbian, gay and autistic children are extremely suggestible to gender ideology. As not fitting the usual mold, we can be bullied and humiliated as tomboys or sissies from day one – and this stays with us.
Anyone who doubts this should look up Scott Nugent (@scottnugenttiktok) a lesbian who at age 42 transitioned to male. He was encouraged by his female partner who, herself, was deeply ashamed to be lesbian and saw Scott’s transition as a fix to her own problems. Like many you will never hear about on LGBTQIA+ media, Scott now suffers from botched surgeries that, if he’d had proper therapy instead of the self-diagnosing and rubber-stamping that goes on in gender clinics today, should never have happened.
kish
Inbama- wrong. You’re just a bigot with an agenda.
ScottOnEarth
Inbama, there are exceptions to every rule. Scott Nugent’s situation isn’t necessarily representative of the norm around sexual orientation and gender identification. In addition to equating Queer people with autistic people, what you’re basically saying is that Queer people are so messed-up that our gender ideology is easily manipulated and influenced, unlike heterosexual, cisgender people. Wrong. Wrong. Wrong. If you have scientific proof, aside from referencing ONE individual, please share it.
abfab
inbama is a punk. He should stay in Alabama and roll around in the mud and humidity and heat and sweat with all the other repupublican swine he is surrounded by. Brainless, rightwing southern hillbillies. A swamp creature,
inbama
@kish
My only agenda is telling the truth.
Is it now “bigotry” to suggest that troubled gays and lesbians get psychological help rather than rushing off to the gender clinic?
Do you have any idea how homophobic you gender bullies have become?
abfab
Truth? OMG you sound like a preacher, inbama.
DBMC
inbama is looking forward to the concentration camps. He’ll be a kapo!
cc423
And teach them to be a bigot… bigotry is not an innate quality.
inbama
Notice how no one can dispute what I say, that is why ghouls resort to insult.
How despicable they are to think they can go on claiming that defending the well-being of gay, lesbian and autistic kids is bigotry.
Meanwhile, google ” EXCLUSIVE: Young North Carolina woman sues the doctors who put her on testosterone at age 17, saying she needed therapy, not a double mastectomy, in latest blockbuster ‘detransition’ lawsuit ” This is what’s going on in the real world.
DBMC
inbama, what makes you think anything you said deserved anything other than insults?
Den
“Lesbian, gay and autistic children are extremely suggestible to gender ideology.”
Provide a link to data supporting that, or it is simply your imagination or gullibility. Autistic people are generally averse to changes in routine or environment, and can overload when presented with new choices or things. That sounds like the opposite of being extremely suggestible to me.
“Anyone who doubts this should look up Scott Nugent (@scottnugenttiktok) a lesbian who at age 42 transitioned to male. ”
So, you don’t understand the difference between anecdote and statistics/data? There are any number of reliable studies which show a very low incidence of dissatisfaction with transitions or incidence of de-transition among people who have gone through the screening and counseling required by reputable hospitals and doctors providing gender reassignment. And really now, using an ANECDOTE about one 42 year old person to illustrate a claim about children?
Amazing how many right wingers don’t know how to think critically, and you are far to the right on this issue if not all issues.
Den
“Is it now “bigotry” to suggest that troubled gays and lesbians get psychological help rather than rushing off to the gender clinic?Do you have any idea how homophobic you gender bullies have become?”
Obviously you have no idea what is entailed when a person decides to transition. Obviously you are as suggestible (to right wing propaganda and often exaggerated horror anecdotes) as you accuse some children of being. Unless they go off to some other country with few regulations, or seek out unethical surgeons, nobody gets gender reassignment until they have been a long process of observation and counselling. And surgery comes as the last step.
“Notice how no one can dispute what I say, that is why ghouls resort to insult.”
Several people have addressed your specific issues. But obviously you have serious issues.
“Meanwhile, google ” EXCLUSIVE: Young North Carolina woman sues the doctors who put her on testosterone at age 17, saying she needed therapy, not a double mastectomy,”
The issue in this ANECDOTE is why she was steered towards obviously unethical doctors, as opposed to getting valid care. You right wingers really love those bogeymen, as opposed to critical thinking and analysis of content you read.
xanadude
Tell me what kid, especially, is going to PRETEND to be something that gets the bullied, harassed, abandoned by their parents, family and friends, barred from businesses, working, and possibly even KILLED? Would YOU?
Bosch
Scott Nugent being pressured by his wife at age 42 is not an example of society indoctrinating children with “gender ideology”.
You can’t punish all trans people just because a handful of individuals have gender identity crises.
LumpyPillows
It is always predictable that the people trying to be reasonable post about ideas and the trolls come with their one sentence insults. It’s like the MAGA folks and their stupid rote insults. Scary parallel.
abfab
And here’s the kicker….inbama letting us know what is going on ”in the real world”.
@inbama You belong in a straight jacket. You’re sick and undeserving. You have your own set of ”facts”. That makes it difficult and tedious for most of us to deal with you.
You’re a bigot and a homophobe. You are on a lower level on all counts and on every subject.
You are not an expert on any subject and your research and lies are manipulative.
One thing you are is entertaining.
Mister P
“Don’t indoctrinate our children”means we don’t want our children learning too much. They won’t vote republican if they get educated and learn to think for themselves.
Bosch
That’s the same reason that the college-educated Republican politicians try to dissuade their constituents from attending college.
abfab
It seems all the GOPTROLLS here never learned much of anything. Hey, the republicans have actually accomplished something. Keep them dumb. Keep them in Church. Keep them home schooled.
Covid Hermit
Heaven forbid that kids know that LGBTQ+ people exist, or that the white majority in this country has always been incredibly racist towards black and brown people (not to mention what we have done to Native Americans). Because then you might feel an ounce of compassion toward them and you might want to do something to make their lives better! And we can’t have that!
abfab
abfab
Some good news today! Now….if we could somehow remove and discard the GAYS FOR TRUMP QUEER CROWD/GOPTROLLS from this site. That would also be good news. They seem to be coming out of their little closets….and you all know who you are. Oh, and sorry, dudes……….the following will be BAD news for you.
~~~~~~~~~
NPR:
Former President Donald Trump says he has received word that he’s a target of the grand jury probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Trump says he learned Sunday that he may be charged with a federal crime by a grand jury investigating the siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The former president says the target letter means he is likely to be indicted.
ScottOnEarth
These hideous nazi-wanabes are using children to mask their bigotry. No one wants their f**king children, except, perhaps Catholic priests. By fictitiously making it about children, they’re posing as heroic saviors when, in reality, they are basic, vile Queer-hating idiots. They are LITERALLY espousing discrimination and hatred for all the world to see and, sadly, the world doesn’t seem too upset by it.
abfab
They, Desantis and his ilk, have nothing. Nothing to offer, nothing new to say. They are automotons. Repititious, dumb as a sack of shit, and boring. Very bad company, like the GOPTROLLS here.
Al
DeSantis et. al. keep talking about ‘indoctrinating’ and ‘sexualizing’ children. Yet, DeSantis will gladly take his minor children to a pool/beach where nearly naked adults parade by. His children will grow up believing that it’s good to be near such strangers. Talk about sexualization!
abfab
And ship them off to Martha’s Vineyard….what a man.
DBMC
He’s also trying to pass a law so he can take children away from parents if they aren’t homophobic bigots.
mildredspierce
Looks and sounds like a stunt, which that vile little greasy haired shit accuses everyone else and their grandmother of staging. Same garbage, different group of yokels and rubes. After he crashes and burns his private citizen ass will still have to pay armed guards to protect it… till the day it dies.
abfab
Yes. ”It’s the fault of the media”. The standard line of empty-headed, right wingers and failing republicans.
tomch52
Casey DeSantis aren’t you , your husband & your so few followers grooming your children to accept your hateful agenda that is against ALL who do not follow your blasphemy? True Christians are all loving & all forgiving! At least that’s what they’re supposed to be.
abfab
I see CPS entering the home soon. Those poor little children surrounded by so much hate and negative energy. The mother is throwing tantrums and the father is a big whiny baby.
LumpyPillows
Any reasonable person will have to admit that this has become an hysterical mess – look at all the unhinged and incorrect posts above. DeSantis is right to be concerned for children and the gender wars; they’ve become pawns. And yes a child can transition in the US with one medical visit, which is wrong and the basis for the bog he finds himself standing. DeSantis is wrong, however, to think he is helping with his distorted anti-trans message or that this single issue, which he only gets partially right, will make people not see how bad he is at governing.
The war on sexuality is completely a crock and is a different issue to gender.
He will drop out of the running early on when it becomes clear he is almost as terrible as Trump, without the cult following.