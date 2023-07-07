If you thought that advert from Ron DeSantis was bad, wife Casey’s first campaign video is worse

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faced widespread criticism for a campaign advert he released earlier this week. The video, packed with homoerotic images, aimed to portray former President Donald Trump as pro-LGBTQ+, and DeSantis as hardline anti-gay.
The video earned condemnation from gay right-wingers, including the Log Cabin Republicans and Rep. George Santos. It was extreme, homophobic, and, frankly, bizarre.
Just days later, DeSantis’ wife, Casey, released the first video from her campaign group, Mamas for DeSantis. It is similarly extreme and lacks the bizarre elements that made her husband’s so jaw-dropping and odd. In short, it’s just plain bad.
The video’s main focus is protecting kids from evil Liberals and gays.
“In America, we’ve witnessed a lot and put up with enough,” Casey says. “We’ve been forced into silence, into compliance, told that we must trust the science. We have been told that we must deny truth, back down, and look the other way.”
“But enough is enough,” she continues. “When you come after our kids, we fight back. Because there’s nothing we won’t do to protect our children.”
“We’re coming for your children”
Casey says that if elected, her husband will prohibit Critical Race Theory being taught in schools, and ban funding for diversity and inclusion initiatives.
The video includes images from Pride parades. One features a little girl with some leather pups. Another shows Pride-goers chanting “We’re coming for your children.”
The latter clip was from the recent New York City Drag March. Attendees sarcastically chanted “We’re here, we’re queer, and we’re coming for your children” in response to the rise in anti-drag, anti-trans, and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric accusing LGBTQ+ people of “grooming” children for abuse.
Of course, many on the right have taken the chant as gospel and missed the sarcasm.
Rep. Lauren Boebert was among them, tweeting her disgust.
Now it seems Casey DeSantis has done the same.
Casey launched her Mamas For DeSantis group in Florida in the run-up to the 2022 Gubernatorial election. This week, she formally announced she was expanding the group nationwide to help campaign for her husband to win the Presidency.
Online, Casey’s video had plenty of supporters. However, many others were unimpressed.
My son is gay.— RealHousewifeOfMichigan (@RealHousewifeMi) July 6, 2023
You’re damn right.
Come for my child, I’m fighting back.
"Exploit the innocence of our children," says Lady DeSantis. Let kids be kids, Casey! I haven’t seen a politician use their kids like props like this since Sarah Palin in 2008. She dragged her offspring around like they were handbags. Also: This gay-baiting s**t won't work. pic.twitter.com/rtMB0mOnuu— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) July 6, 2023
Damn @CaseyDeSantis is about to take the fight against the Catholic Church hardcore.— The Mad Scientist (@MadSciCrypto) July 6, 2023
Your bigotry has No place in America 🖕— Gary 🏳️🌈🌊 (@GayresisterGary) July 7, 2023
This is the most delusional piece of propaganda I have seen. How dare you use children to push your agenda to destroy public schools and public health. Desantis will be as woeful as Trump was protecting us from the next pandemic. Trans kids in sports has been overblown to incite…— #RandyResistING Authoritarianism🟧 (@RandyResist) July 7, 2023
And this will be just as successful as your fascist husband's presidential campaign.🤣🤣🤣— Tim Williams (@timwilliamsart) July 6, 2023
DeSantis slips in poll
Ron DeSantis’s campaign to secure the Republican Presidential nomination has not, as yet, gone to plan. He continues to trail Trump in the polls by a considerable margin and even appears to be losing ground.
A poll released by Echelonin Insights this week showed Trump as the frontrunner at 49% and DeSantis on 16%. Vivek Ramaswamy was third on 10%. A similar poll in May put DeSantis at 19% and Ramaswamy at 8%, meaning some of those polled have likely switched from the Florida Governor to the biotech entrepreneur.
still_onthemark
I’ve heard the story of how Ron used to ask his dates if they liked “Thigh” (Thai) food and if they said “I think it’s pronounced Tie,” he ended the date immediately. Too smart for him!
So I’m dubious all the talk about how Casey is supposedly so smart.
dbmcvey
You beat me to it. This is the mindset of the Republican savior.
Mister P
I think most people and republicans think there are more important issues than culture wars and trying to cancel everything and everyone.
Richpontone
So Casey D. “will be fighting for the Children”.
While Raunchy Ronny “will be toe dancing on Muscle Beach with the Lubed up Lads”.
Ronny will be “getting the Dee-Lite as long as they are White”.
jcool
this ad will probably get him an extra 50 million votes. (that, too, was sarcasm, ms. boebert)
1898
can we all agree that it was extremely unwise for drag performers to chant “we’re coming for your children” in this day and age when LGBTQ folks are literally being murdered by rightwing nutjobs who think we’re all sexual predators?
an incredibly dangerous and ill conceived “joke” that most people will not perceive as sarcasm or humor, and will put members of our community in even more danger than they’re already in