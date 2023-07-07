If you thought that advert from Ron DeSantis was bad, wife Casey’s first campaign video is worse

Casey DeSantis (Photo: Twitter)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faced widespread criticism for a campaign advert he released earlier this week. The video, packed with homoerotic images, aimed to portray former President Donald Trump as pro-LGBTQ+, and DeSantis as hardline anti-gay.

The video earned condemnation from gay right-wingers, including the Log Cabin Republicans and Rep. George Santos. It was extreme, homophobic, and, frankly, bizarre.

Just days later, DeSantis’ wife, Casey, released the first video from her campaign group, Mamas for DeSantis. It is similarly extreme and lacks the bizarre elements that made her husband’s so jaw-dropping and odd. In short, it’s just plain bad.

The video’s main focus is protecting kids from evil Liberals and gays.

“In America, we’ve witnessed a lot and put up with enough,” Casey says. “We’ve been forced into silence, into compliance, told that we must trust the science. We have been told that we must deny truth, back down, and look the other way.”

“But enough is enough,” she continues. “When you come after our kids, we fight back. Because there’s nothing we won’t do to protect our children.”

“We’re coming for your children”

Casey says that if elected, her husband will prohibit Critical Race Theory being taught in schools, and ban funding for diversity and inclusion initiatives.

The video includes images from Pride parades. One features a little girl with some leather pups. Another shows Pride-goers chanting “We’re coming for your children.”

The latter clip was from the recent New York City Drag March. Attendees sarcastically chanted “We’re here, we’re queer, and we’re coming for your children” in response to the rise in anti-drag, anti-trans, and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric accusing LGBTQ+ people of “grooming” children for abuse.

Of course, many on the right have taken the chant as gospel and missed the sarcasm.

Now it seems Casey DeSantis has done the same.

Casey launched her Mamas For DeSantis group in Florida in the run-up to the 2022 Gubernatorial election. This week, she formally announced she was expanding the group nationwide to help campaign for her husband to win the Presidency.

Online, Casey’s video had plenty of supporters. However, many others were unimpressed.

DeSantis slips in poll

Ron DeSantis’s campaign to secure the Republican Presidential nomination has not, as yet, gone to plan. He continues to trail Trump in the polls by a considerable margin and even appears to be losing ground.

A poll released by Echelonin Insights this week showed Trump as the frontrunner at 49% and DeSantis on 16%. Vivek Ramaswamy was third on 10%. A similar poll in May put DeSantis at 19% and Ramaswamy at 8%, meaning some of those polled have likely switched from the Florida Governor to the biotech entrepreneur.