Jeremy Joseph [the owner of London’s iconic G-A-Y nightclub] asked me would I come and perform because nobody else would do it. And I said yes because I wanna be out playing music. I wanna listen to the people. I wanna dance.



It was the ’90s. Every artist knew that record companies and management would tell people who were queer that no one wants to know about it. ‘You will be dropped by your label.’ ‘Nobody will want to buy your record.’ ‘Radio won’t play you.’



It was a given that if you were [queer] you had to be very quiet about it and only your close friends could know, and that even performing at a gay club would mean that you would open the floodgates for journalists to say, ‘Wow, if they’re performing there … he’s gay, she’s a lesbian.’

Singer and “I Kissed A Girl” host Dannii Minogue talking to Attitude about performing in gay clubs in the ’90s at the beginning of her music career.